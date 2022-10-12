ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Changes ahead for the southern portion of the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today has continued how the past few days have been, with clear skies and temperatures hovering in the mid-70s here in the Grand Valley. Other locations like Delta and Montrose also had temperatures in the lower to mid-70s. While we have had clear skies across the Western Slope, this has been the case across the state. The reasoning is due to a high-pressure system hovering over the state.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Fall colors have visitors super cruising in southern Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - While colors have already hit their peak in northern parts of the state, the reds and yellows associated with autumn are just hitting their glory in southern Colorado. Pumpkin patches and fall foliage bring drivers out and about in the Rockies. Western Colorado is known...
Parking at Grand Junction Regional Airport is about to get more expensive

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - For the first time in seven years, parking costs at the Grand Junction Regional Airport will be raised. Starting November 1, the maximum daily rate will increase from $10 to $12, the free parking period will be reduced from 30 minutes to 20 minutes, and the short-term rate will increase from $1 every 30 minutes to $2 every 20 minutes.
Overnight accident on 5th Street hospitalizes one

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A three-car accident on 5th Street resulted in a rolled-over car and the hospitalization of at least one person, according to authorities. The Grand Junction Police Department reports that the accident occurred on the stretch of 5th Street near the Colorado River. The GJPD opened...
Thursday Night Football: Fruita Monument takes down Aurora Central

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The Aurora Central Trojans came into Grand Junction to take on the Fruita Monument Wildcats. The Wildcats jumped out to an early and fast 7-0 lead. In the first quarter, Senior Quarterback Nicholas Portillo ran a roll out to his left and hit Simeon Veasley on the out route for a nice gain. but it would be short of the first down. The Trojans would be forced to punt the ball but they fake it Cai’reis Curby who found a lane and some daylight as the trojans would convert on 4th down. But the trojans drive would eventually stall out. Wildcats would get the ball back and get another shot when former athlete of the week Luke Bennett rand a drag across the middle for a Touchdown. Nic Huskey’s kick would then put the cats up 14-0. The Trojans looking to answer and Curby would again take the handoff around the corner puts the stiff arm to Carter Vanceon his way into the endzone for a touchdown, making it a 14-7 game. Wildcats back on offense and Wyatt Sharpe would follow his blocks cutting right and up the field finding paydirt to make things 21-7 Cats at the half.
Denver-based anti-bullying group sues District 51 for negligence following severe beating

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Two years ago, video of an altercation between two students at Orchard Mesa Middle School surfaced on social media. The video shows one student repeatedly punching a special needs student in the face. Now, two years later, the student’s parents are suing District 51 with the help of Bullying Recovery Resource Center, a Denver-based advocacy group.
Surprise endorsement for Democratic Candidate

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Adam Frisch campaign for Colorado’s 3rd congressional district has announced that Republican state Senator Don Coram of Montrose is endorsing Frisch. Coram previously challenged Representative Lauren Boebert in the 2022 Republican primary, but lost. Coram criticized Boebert in a letter endorsing Frisch saying...
