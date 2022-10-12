Read full article on original website
Utah will be angry, fired up, and desperate vs USC; Trojans must match Utes' intensity
One of the key challenges of USC’s upcoming game against Utah flows from the fact that the Utes are coming off a stinging loss to UCLA. Utah will not want to lose two games in a row. It will not want to fall to each of the Los Angeles Pac-12 schools in consecutive weeks. It will want to stay in the Pac-12 race; a loss would essentially (though not officially) knock the Utes out of contention.
