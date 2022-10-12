ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

EXCLUSIVE: Girl, 9, is given a FREE trip to Dreamworld after her friends couldn't come to her birthday

By Tita Smith
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A young girl and her family have been gifted a trip to Dreamworld by Domino's after her friends couldn't come to her ninth birthday party.

Mum Lauren O'Rourke, from Coolum, on Queensland's Sunshine Coast, arranged a day of activities for daughter, Skylah, followed by a sleepover, on September 24.

But a series of last-minute cancellations forced Ms O'Rourke to call her local Domino's store to cut down on her large, pre-booked order for the night.

However, after an employee dropped off the single pizza, another delivery man brought a surprise second delivery.

Shift supervisor Miles knocked on the door and revealed he had whipped up a custom 'dessert pizza' for Skylah - and that wasn't where her run of good luck ended.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SgR3M_0iVLqveG00
Lauren O'Rourke pictured with her daughter Skylah, who celebrated her ninth birthday last month 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oIUaa_0iVLqveG00
Pictured: The custom made dessert pizza Miles made for Skylah's birthday party on September 24 

Ms O'Rourke told Daily Mail Australia: 'Miles knocked on the door and said to Skylah "I made you a pizza. We heard some of your friends couldn't come. We wanted to cheer you up".

'And she said "is this pizza just for me?" and he said "yes it's all for you".'

Ms O'Rourke said they took the box into the kitchen and opened it to find a special bespoke dessert, featuring brownies, churros, and chocolate sauce. 'It was totally made with love,' she said.

'Skylah said: "OMG I feel so special, this is my birthday!"

'A simple act of kindness like that can just flip someone's day around.'

Miles' kind deed went viral last week after it was shared in a post by Domino's Australia, racking up more than 142,000 reactions and 2,800 comments.

Ms O'Rourke said the company has since reached out to the family to offer them a trip to the Gold Coast to visit Dreamworld.

'After connecting with Lauren, we discovered her birthday wish was to visit Dreamworld with her family and friend who attended her birthday party,' a Domino's spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SfoCG_0iVLqveG00
Miles pictured holding the special dessert pizza and a 'Happy Birthday' message scrawled on a pizza box using chocolate sauce 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=072fZv_0iVLqveG00
Skylah pictured at home smiling after receiving her special 'dessert pizza'

'To help make her birthday wish come true, Domino’s gifted Skylah six tickets to Dreamworld, as well as a voucher for her family to enjoy a pizza night after the big day out.

'Domino's is passionate about bringing people closer through the world’s best bonding food, and is thrilled we could bring a "slice" of joy to Skylah on her ninth birthday.'

Ms O'Rourke said the family are 'so thankful' to the pizza company and have been blown away by the 'worldwide love movement' sparked by the viral post, with people from Germany, the USA, and Portugal commenting to with the young girl birthday wishes.

Despite some friends being unable to make the party, Ms O'Rourke said Skylah has been brought up to focus on the positives and was grateful some were able to attend.

The mother-of-three said the family were blown away by Miles' act of kindness and were really appreciative of the impact it had on her children.

'I am very passionate about teaching my daughter about kindness, gratitude and love, and not passing judgement,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Otlv4_0iVLqveG00
Ms O'Rourke said she was grateful for Miles' act of kindness and for the impact it had on her children. Pictured: Skylah (left), her sister Marni (centre), and Ms O'Rourke (right)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JxlBc_0iVLqveG00
The family are now set to go to Dreamworld in the Gold Coast (pictured) to fulfil Skylah's birthday wish 

'To see that returned, to have that given back to her, so she will understand kindness works both ways - it was beautiful. It was the most genuine kind act.'

Ms O'Rourke said Skylah's birthday started with a minor hiccup when the group arrived to the local swimming pool - after walking through the heat - to discover it was closed.

However, they readjusted their plans to a fun night filled with swimming in the bath tub, eating pizza, and building tents in the living room for the sleepover.

On Friday night, the family dropped by the store on Friday night to see Miles and say thankyou.

'My daughter wanted to return the favour so she bought him a box of chocolates,' Ms O'Rourke said.

'I think Skylah’s made a little friend with him.

'I hope Miles has a wonderful life and good things come for him from this. He deserves a world of happiness.'

And from now on, they will be keeping in touch.

'Domino's is our local, so we will be seeing Miles every now and again when we go back,' she added.

Comments / 7

Olivia Maxwell
1d ago

I wish some people would do something special for my kids I've sent out invitations to kids who my kids go to school and church with and most of the time nobody shows up for most of my kids birthdays for years and it's heart breaking to plan special events and nobody comes and doesn't even contact me to say they're not coming

Reply(3)
2
Related
Daily Mail

Retired American police officer, 60, who moved 9,000 miles to marry a Maasai tribesman, 30, says she 'couldn't be happier' - despite strangers saying he's 'just with her for a green card'

A woman who moved 9,000 miles away to marry a Maasai tribesman 30 years younger than her has said she 'couldn't be happier' - despite strangers saying he's 'just with her for a green card'. Deborah Babu, 60, from Sacramento, California, wasn't expecting to fall in love when she met...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dreamworld#Pizza Delivery#Linus Travel#Swimming#Coolum#Daily Mail Australia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Portugal
Country
Germany
Country
Australia
The Independent

Voices: My five-year-old son came home from school in tears and said he ‘hated’ his Afro hair

I’m a father of two — my son Jaden is seven and my daughter Ava is three. Now, as a man who has experienced racism in my childhood, I’d like to think that, since then, change has occurred when it comes to racism and feeling visible in the classroom.However, just one week into my son’s first days at school, I was rudely awakened and reminded that in 25 years, change hasn’t been as quick as I or any parent would like. I remember him coming home from school and realising that he was really upset. In tears, he said to...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Pictured: Holidaymaker, 24, who died after falling 30ft from hotel balcony in Ibiza resort of San Antonio - as 'heartbroken' family pay tribute saying 'there are no words' for their grief

Family tributes have poured in for a 24-year-old holidaymaker who died after falling 30ft from a hotel balcony in Ibiza resort San Antonio. Robyn-Eve Maines from Wallsey, Liverpool was described as 'beautiful inside and out' by close relatives. Mother Claire Maines told Liverpool Echo: 'Our beautiful 24-year-old daughter sadly passed...
ACCIDENTS
Maya Devi

Meet the man who married three identical sisters

A 32-year-old man in the Democratic Republic of the Congo married three identical twins, Natalie, Nadege, and Natasha, on the same day after they proposed to him simultaneously. The wedding function was conducted in South Kivu, located in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Abby Joseph

Sister-In-Law Wears a White Dress to the Wedding, so the Bride’s Best Friend “Tripped” and Spilled Red Wine on Her

Weddings are notoriously filled with etiquette landmines, and guests often go to great lengths to avoid offending the bride and groom. One of the most common taboos is wearing all white, which is traditionally reserved for the bride. While the reasoning behind this rule is unclear, it is generally accepted that white is a symbol of purity and should not be usurped by wedding guests.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

652K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy