Legal official: Myanmar convicts ousted leader Suu Kyi on 2 more corruption counts, extending prison term to 26 years

By AP
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

BANGKOK (AP) — Legal official: Myanmar convicts ousted leader Suu Kyi on 2 more corruption counts, extending prison term to 26 years.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Corruption#Prison#Bangkok
