shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These 3 Apps Immediately–They’re Ruining Your Phone!

To delete or not to delete — that is the ongoing burning question when it comes to apps and ways you can keep your iPhone and its battery in good shape. The apps that you use most can also be among those that are dwindling your phone’s battery down to nothing. And the more an app offers in terms of functionality and cool features, the more likely it is (usually) to be taxing on your phone’s battery and storage.
Refinery29

I Got A ‘Glass’ Manicure — The Next Wave Of Chrome

When I read a subject line that read, 'glass nails are trending,' I was a little confused. I've heard of seaglass nail art: when you use a greenish-turquoise polish, thin it out, and add a matte top coat, making the nails look like pieces of seaglass washed up on the beach. But the with glass, I was not sure how to envision it translating. The concept involves making your nails look like a piece of glass, or stained glass, that has been fractured, creating teeny-tiny cracks. I suppose 'shattered glass' nails might be more accurate.
SheKnows

Amazon’s Bestselling Vitamin C Serum With Over 100,000 Ratings Is Said to ‘Erase Wrinkles’ & It's On Sale Before The Prime Early Access Sale

When it comes to skincare star players, it’s hard to beat vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that pretty much does it all, from treating hyperpigmentation (aka dark spots) to preventing signs of aging that appear due to sun and environmental damage and leaving skin feeling and looking bright, smooth, and supple. It’s also natural and gentle, which is why even the most sensitive of skin types rely on vitamin C serum to keep skin in tip-top shape. If you don’t have a go-to vitamin C serum in your arsenal yet, don’t fret, because Amazon has got you covered. The bestselling TruSkin...
Microsoft's Mixed Reality Headsets Are Not Doing Great At Advanced Warfare Training

In 2021, Microsoft announced that it has signed a contract potentially worth about $22 billion with the U.S. Army. As part of the defense partnership, the company was supposed to develop and supply a special version of the HoloLens Mixed Reality headset for training and combat preparation purposes. It appears that the early tests involving Microsoft's gear haven't really gone according to plan.
