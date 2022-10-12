Read full article on original website
Google Pixel 7 Pro Review: The Value Behind The Gimmicks
The Google Pixel 7 Pro delivers all the best bits of the latest version of Android with hardware that makes it clear the brand here for the long run.
Microsoft Audio Dock Is Coming For Your Shady Laptop Mic
Microsoft's fall hardware launch schedule isn't all about modest iterative PC upgrades. Case in point? The company has a new speaker for remote workers.
Microsoft's Mixed Reality Headsets Are Not Doing Great At Advanced Warfare Training
In 2021, Microsoft announced that it has signed a contract potentially worth about $22 billion with the U.S. Army. As part of the defense partnership, the company was supposed to develop and supply a special version of the HoloLens Mixed Reality headset for training and combat preparation purposes. It appears that the early tests involving Microsoft's gear haven't really gone according to plan.
The 3 Best Apple Maps Alternatives For iPhone In 2022
If you're looking for an alternative to Apple Maps, there are apps on the market, such as Google Maps, that appeal to different needs. Here are a few options.
Surface Studio 2+ Wants To Be Your New Workhorse
Microsoft is bringing a long-awaited and substantial upgrade to the Surface Studio, its all-in-one PC that goes against the likes of Apple's iMac.
The Easiest Way To Check If Your PC Is Windows 11 Compatible
Though there's a lot to like about Windows 11, its strict TPM requirement makes upgrading a hassle for many PC users. There's a tool that helps simplify things.
Microsoft Adaptive Accessories For PC Take A Page From The Xbox Adaptive Controller Playbook
Microsoft is releasing a new range of PC gaming accessories aimed at making it easier for every gamer to have the most accessible experience possible.
Google Pixel Watch Review: Surprisingly Convincing
The Pixel Watch is here, and it's making a case for Wear OS with its launch. Does Google's smartwatch swim or sink in a sea of other wearables?
Surface Pro 9 Gives Us 5G At Long Last
Microsoft is updating its Surface convertible lineup with the Surface 9 Pro, and this time, the big upgrade is reserved for the connectivity department.
The Most Common Discord Problems On Windows And How To Fix Them
Discord is a great platform for connecting with other people, but it's not without its fair share of bugs and other annoyances, most of which are easy to fix.
The Best Calendar App Alternatives For Android
The default calendar isn't suitable for every user, so here are some alternatives for choosy Android calendar users.
Intranet Vs Internet: What's The Difference?
You've no doubt heard the word intranet before; it sounds similar to the internet, and that has left many people confused about the differences between them.
11 Best Uses For An Old Apple Watch
Given the computing power and hardware quality of the Apple Watch, this wearable has the potential to outlast its first intended life living on your wrist.
This AI-Generated Joe Rogan And Steve Jobs Interview Shows The Eerie Direction AI Is Headed
An AI-generated Joe Rogan podcast featuring a faux Steve Jobs highlights the potential future of AI and text-to-speech technology. Here's what it exposes.
