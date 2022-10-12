ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nissan's 2023 Pathfinder Rock Creek Was A Long Time Coming: First Drive

Let's pretend for a moment that cars always deliver on the most basic interpretations of their badging. Nissan's Pathfinder, then–never quite as rugged or as true to its name as the XTerra that might well have been before its time–has tended to meander off its target and its implied promise as the winds shifted and the climate changed.
Polestar 3 Vs Tesla Model Y: Electric SUVs Compared

Luxury compact SUVs have been all the rage for the past few years now so it's only logical to see EV makers following the trend. The Tesla Model Y has been out on the roads for a couple years now and serves as the one of the first real entries into the compact luxury EV segment. Priced at over $58,000 for a base model and well over $86,000 with all of the options, it certainly isn't an inexpensive EV. With 21-inch wheels and Tesla's much maligned "Full Self-Driving" capability, it's quite firmly in the luxury EV segment.
Mopar Heads To SEMA 2022 With New Ram 1500 And Jeep Wrangler Concepts

This year's SEMA (Specialty Equipment Market Association) show was beginning to look in danger of being a poorly attended event with little in the way of manufacturer support. Honda, Ford, Hyundai, and GM have all pulled out of this year's extravaganza. Thankfully, Stellantis is not following their lead. Mopar has always had some fantastic concepts for us at SEMA, from muscle cars to off-roaders, and the team there even gave the public the opportunity to design its build for the 2020 show. This year, Mopar is bringing three new concepts to the table, and each of them looks like it's focused on conquering the demands of a rugged lifestyle.
Do Electric Cars Need Different Tires Compared to a Regular Car?

One problem that many first-time EV owners run into is maintenance. While EVs are very similar to traditional vehicles, they also have significant differences, and one example of this is the type of tires they require. So do electric vehicles require special tires, and if so, how are they different?
Consumer Reports Most Discounted New Cars and Trucks Right Now

Despite the vehicle shortage and inflated new car pricing, Consumer Reports’ analysts recently found 10 models that right now are now selling below their MSRP sticker price---two of which include trucks!. New Car Deals 2-7% Below MSRP. According to Consumer Reports, discounts are not a thing of the past---you...
You Can Buy A Brand-New GT40 Ready For Le Mans, But It Isn't Cheap

If you can't get your fill of the legendary racing drama in "Ford v Ferrari," the only way to relive your 1960s Le Mans fantasies is to get behind the wheel of the real thing. But there's a problem. According to MotorTrend, all the money in the world wouldn't get you the privilege of driving (and owning) the actual GT40 race car.
The New 2023 BMW M2 Already Feels Like A Modern Classic

The 2023 BMW M2 heralds the arrival of the second-gen variant of the German automaker's smallest (yet more enticing) M car. The interweb is resplendent in teaser images and camouflaged spy shots of the much-awaited next-generation M2, proof of the marquee's relevance among Bimmer fans and enthusiasts worldwide. The first-gen BMW M2 was a sweet little ride with its 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six with 365 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. However, the 2023 M2 is upping the ante with more of everything we adored about its predecessor.
