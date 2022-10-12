This year's SEMA (Specialty Equipment Market Association) show was beginning to look in danger of being a poorly attended event with little in the way of manufacturer support. Honda, Ford, Hyundai, and GM have all pulled out of this year's extravaganza. Thankfully, Stellantis is not following their lead. Mopar has always had some fantastic concepts for us at SEMA, from muscle cars to off-roaders, and the team there even gave the public the opportunity to design its build for the 2020 show. This year, Mopar is bringing three new concepts to the table, and each of them looks like it's focused on conquering the demands of a rugged lifestyle.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO