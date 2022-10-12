Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Exceptional Citizens Day Returns to the South Carolina State FairPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Observes National Disability Employment Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This South Carolina Buffet Restaurant Has Some of the Best Soul Food in the Whole CountryTravel MavenWest Columbia, SC
Spinal Injury Awareness Month: Cycling InjuriesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
holycitysinner.com
Joe Cunningham Wants to Know If Henry McMaster Still Opposes Marriage Equality Due to History of Bigoted Remarks
Ahead of Famously Hot Pride in Columbia this weekend, Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham has called on Governor Henry McMaster to state his position on marriage equality. Governor McMaster has a long history of bigoted statements about the LGBTQ community and opposition to marriage equality. In response to President...
holycitysinner.com
Gov. Henry McMaster Suspends Allendale Town Councilman Earl Morell After Indictment
Immediately following the indictment of Allendale Town Councilman Earl Morell, Governor Henry McMaster issued Executive Order 2022-32, suspending Morell from office. Morell was indicted on charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the second degree on Wednesday, October 12th. Morell is suspended until such a time as he...
wpde.com
Cunningham to speak Thursday on plan to legalize marijuana in SC
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham is expected to discuss his plan to legalize marijuana in South Carolina during a press conference Thursday. The plan include legalizing marijuana for medical and recreational use. The press conference begins at 11 a.m. It's being held at...
South Carolina Election Commission explains ‘extremely rare’ cause of Horry County ballot error
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Election Commission explained that the “extremely rare” error that caused Horry County republicans to receive democratic ballots in the June primary runoff “was caused by a network drop while the Horry County [data] file was processing.” The letter, dated Oct. 7, was sent to Horry County Council […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
live5news.com
Committee hears hours of concerns, ideas about how to help more SC children
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Figuring out how to make South Carolina better for its children is a top concern for so many parents, educators and leaders across the state. Over the last few weeks, a group of lawmakers, state agency leaders and South Carolinians have been traveling the state and hearing hours and hours of concerns and ideas to try to answer that question.
Almost 700 incorrect ballots mailed to South Carolina voters
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Almost 700 incorrect absentee ballots were mailed to voters in Spartanburg County. According to Spartanburg County, a vendor used by the Spartanburg County Voter Registration and Elections Office to print and mail the ballots made an error. The error occurred when the file was being prepared by the vendor for […]
Is South Carolina politically engaged? This study says no
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With Election Day only weeks away, WalletHub released its findings for the most and least politically engaged states in America, and the Palmetto State was unfortunately toward the bottom. According to the study, South Carolina ranked 45 out of 50 in its political engagement study. Nearby...
First Black students to desegregate University of South Carolina to be honored with monument
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina Board of Trustees has selected artist Basil Watson to create a monument recognizing the first three African American students to attend the university since Reconstruction. On September 11, 1963, Robert Anderson, Henrie Monteith Treadwell and James Solomon Jr. walked through the...
RELATED PEOPLE
McMaster signs executive order on rollout of electric vehicle infrastructure in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed an executive order Thursday to formalize efforts to coordinate the rollout of electric vehicle infrastructure in the state, according to a news release from the governor’s office. Part of the executive order is to create a working group that would develop a plan “strategic deployment […]
WLTX.com
Who is in charge of overseeing school district P-card use in South Carolina?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The recent indictment of a former Richland School District One employee has brought the subject of purchasing cards, or P-cards, back to the forefront. P-cards are used by government agencies to make it easier for employees to purchase needed items like supplies, equipment, and gas. Most...
live5news.com
McMaster signs executive order centered on electric vehicles
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster signed an executive order Thursday that focuses on getting the state ready for electric vehicles. Executive Order 2022-31 aims to prioritize efforts to recruit electric vehicle-related businesses. This includes training the state’s workforce to be prepared for the jobs related to the industry...
Here are the two SC constitutional amendment questions you’ll see on your ballot
Next month, you'll vote on whether a change should be made to the South Carolina Constitution.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hometown History: Bloody Edgefield
Edgefield, S.C. (WJBF)- October is a month people like to settle down and watch a good horror movie, but sometimes truth is scarier than fiction. On this month’s Hometown History, Kim Vickers visited Edgefield, South Carolina, also known as Bloody Edgefield. Though it has calmed down significantly since, the history of violence in Edgefield earned […]
Your guide to the 2022 midterm election in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Midterm Election Day is almost here! Voters across the state will make decisions for many key races, including for governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and even two proposed state constitutional amendment. And there are also plenty of local races for school board, county council, and local ballot referendums.
wach.com
32 million dollars slated for crime victim assistance in SC, AG says
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Some victim assistance groups in the state will get some much needed funds to help thousands of crime victims and their families. SC Attorney General Alan Wilson this week announced more than 32 million dollars in grant assistance will be awarded to these organizations. More...
HBCU President Accuses South Carolina Cops Of Racial Profiling For Searching Students’ Bus
Shaw University President Paulette Dillard accused Spartanburg County deputies of racial profiling for stopping the HBCU's bus in South Carolina. The post HBCU President Accuses South Carolina Cops Of Racial Profiling For Searching Students’ Bus appeared first on NewsOne.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abcnews4.com
Alex Murdaugh attorneys: Eddie Smith killed Maggie & Paul, state suppressing evidence
COLLETON COUNTY (WCIV) — Defense attorneys for accused murderer Alex Murdaugh are making scandalous allegations about who they think actually killed Murdaugh's wife and son, and also accuse state prosecutors of suppressing key evidence that could potentially prove Murdaugh's innocence. The eyebrow-raising claims were made Friday from Murdaugh's lawyers...
47,000 more in South Carolina to gain access to affordable healthcare after 'glitch' corrected
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Thousands of South Carolinians who previously did not qualify for healthcare coverage in the open market will have the option this enrollment period. This change comes after the IRS said it fixed what it called a glitch in the program relating to family coverage. “For all...
live5news.com
SC raccoon advances to semi-finals for ‘America’s Favorite Pet’
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tico, a raccoon rescued as a baby in South Carolina, continues his run to be crowned “America’s Favorite Pet.”. Tico was taken in by Wildlife Rehab Group of South Carolina - formerly known as Wildlife Rehab of Greenville - after he was hit by a car. He suffered a severe head injury and was even in a coma for a time, but he has since made a recovery.
carolinapanorama.com
South Carolina has 63 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in South Carolina using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Comments / 0