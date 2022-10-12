ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

wpde.com

Cunningham to speak Thursday on plan to legalize marijuana in SC

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham is expected to discuss his plan to legalize marijuana in South Carolina during a press conference Thursday. The plan include legalizing marijuana for medical and recreational use. The press conference begins at 11 a.m. It's being held at...
WBTW News13

South Carolina Election Commission explains ‘extremely rare’ cause of Horry County ballot error

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Election Commission explained that the “extremely rare” error that caused Horry County republicans to receive democratic ballots in the June primary runoff “was caused by a network drop while the Horry County [data] file was processing.” The letter, dated Oct. 7, was sent to Horry County Council […]
live5news.com

Committee hears hours of concerns, ideas about how to help more SC children

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Figuring out how to make South Carolina better for its children is a top concern for so many parents, educators and leaders across the state. Over the last few weeks, a group of lawmakers, state agency leaders and South Carolinians have been traveling the state and hearing hours and hours of concerns and ideas to try to answer that question.
WBTW News13

Almost 700 incorrect ballots mailed to South Carolina voters

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Almost 700 incorrect absentee ballots were mailed to voters in Spartanburg County. According to Spartanburg County, a vendor used by the Spartanburg County Voter Registration and Elections Office to print and mail the ballots made an error. The error occurred when the file was being prepared by the vendor for […]
WCNC

Is South Carolina politically engaged? This study says no

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With Election Day only weeks away, WalletHub released its findings for the most and least politically engaged states in America, and the Palmetto State was unfortunately toward the bottom. According to the study, South Carolina ranked 45 out of 50 in its political engagement study. Nearby...
Pamela Evette
Henry Mcmaster
live5news.com

McMaster signs executive order centered on electric vehicles

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster signed an executive order Thursday that focuses on getting the state ready for electric vehicles. Executive Order 2022-31 aims to prioritize efforts to recruit electric vehicle-related businesses. This includes training the state’s workforce to be prepared for the jobs related to the industry...
WJBF

Hometown History: Bloody Edgefield

Edgefield, S.C. (WJBF)- October is a month people like to settle down and watch a good horror movie, but sometimes truth is scarier than fiction. On this month’s Hometown History, Kim Vickers visited Edgefield, South Carolina, also known as Bloody Edgefield. Though it has calmed down significantly since, the history of violence in Edgefield earned […]
News19 WLTX

Your guide to the 2022 midterm election in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Midterm Election Day is almost here! Voters across the state will make decisions for many key races, including for governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and even two proposed state constitutional amendment. And there are also plenty of local races for school board, county council, and local ballot referendums.
wach.com

32 million dollars slated for crime victim assistance in SC, AG says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Some victim assistance groups in the state will get some much needed funds to help thousands of crime victims and their families. SC Attorney General Alan Wilson this week announced more than 32 million dollars in grant assistance will be awarded to these organizations. More...
abcnews4.com

Alex Murdaugh attorneys: Eddie Smith killed Maggie & Paul, state suppressing evidence

COLLETON COUNTY (WCIV) — Defense attorneys for accused murderer Alex Murdaugh are making scandalous allegations about who they think actually killed Murdaugh's wife and son, and also accuse state prosecutors of suppressing key evidence that could potentially prove Murdaugh's innocence. The eyebrow-raising claims were made Friday from Murdaugh's lawyers...
live5news.com

SC raccoon advances to semi-finals for ‘America’s Favorite Pet’

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tico, a raccoon rescued as a baby in South Carolina, continues his run to be crowned “America’s Favorite Pet.”. Tico was taken in by Wildlife Rehab Group of South Carolina - formerly known as Wildlife Rehab of Greenville - after he was hit by a car. He suffered a severe head injury and was even in a coma for a time, but he has since made a recovery.
GREENVILLE, SC

