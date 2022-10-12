As far as the Ford Mustang goes, you pretty much can't go wrong with early generations Fastback examples in the eyes of most enthusiasts. Combining sleek aerodynamic styling with a wide array of vastly powerful engines, the Mustang built itself a kingdom of loyal car people to back it up on almost every front. One great example of how it did this was the 1970 Ford Mustang, an incredible car to say the least and one that would likely never be forgotten to fans of the Ford brand. This particular model is the best of the best that you can hope for when looking through a selection of 1970 muscle cars and the best part is it's currently on the market for a new driver to push its limits.

