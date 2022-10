The New York Philharmonic Chorus has named Malcolm J. Merriweather as its Director. The conductor, who is the music director of The Dessoffs Choir, makes his chorus debut on Oct. 26 and 28 with two programs, “The Journey” and “The Joy.” The first of these concerts will feature such artists as Renée Fleming, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Bernadette Peters, and Vanessa Williams, while the latter will showcase a performance of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO