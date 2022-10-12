Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off
Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
TechRadar
Netflix’s cheaper, ad-supported plan arrives – and it’s as bad as expected
Following Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos’ June confirmation that an ad-supported tier would be coming to the service, the company today released details on its new Basic with Ads subscription plan. Netflix Basic with Ads will cost $6.99 / £4.99 month when it launches November 3 in the US and...
Digital Trends
Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV (yes, not QLED) is $1,000 off at Best Buy
It’s a great time to upgrade your home entertainment experience, thanks to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, which has all the big-name retailers offering seriously deep discounts on the best OLED TVs. This week’s Samsung S95B OLED TV deal is one of the top offers, with Best Buy selling this flagship set for $2,000 — that’s $1,000 off the normal price for one of this year’s highest-rated TVs.
Free iPhone upgrade coming for millions this month – and it’s so easy to claim
APPLE is gearing up to drop a huge iPhone upgrade for millions of users. A major iOS update is now just weeks away – and will add loads of new features. It's called iOS 16.1 and will introduce four key changes that you need to be excited about. Live...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inside the underwater laboratory 32ft below the frozen surface of the Arctic Ocean where a daredevil French adventurer plans to live for six months - following in the footsteps of his hero Jacques Cousteau
Imagine spending six months in an underwater laboratory buried 32ft beneath the surface of the frozen Arctic Ocean. Well, that is exactly what French adventurer Alban Michon is planning to do if he can secure €14 million (£12.2 million) funding in time for the project's launch in 2025.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Dunk “Panda” To Restock In Low & High Models: Details
These classic Nike Dunk models are coming back. The Nike Dunk Low and Nike Dunk High are two incredibly iconic sneakers. Both of these silhouettes have been having a bit of a moment as of late, with numerous colorways making their way to the market. Some colorways have been better than others, and if you’ve been paying attention, then you would know that the “Panda” offering has risen above the rest.
TechRadar
Want a cheap fitness tracker? Get the Fitbit Inspire 2 before it’s gone
This is not the first time you hear this sentiment from me about the Fitbit Inspire 2, but it might well be the last. Now the Fitbit Inspire 3 is out and on shelves (and currently in our testing lab at the moment, as our writer puts it through its paces), the old Inspire 2, which currently tops our best cheap fitness tracker list, is being put out to pasture. It's been quietly removed from Fitbit’s website, and prices are lowering elsewhere to sell off remaining units.
YOGA・
TechRadar
Walmart kicks off Black Friday early with the first-ever Apple Watch 8 deals
Walmart isn't willing to miss out on the action and has followed in the footsteps of various other retailers with its own selection of early Black Friday deals. It's now launched a three-day sale with some huge savings up for grabs on loads of top tech, including the latest Apple Watch 8, TVs, laptops, appliances, and more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Even Ryobi Is Getting in on the Prime Early Access Sale
AmazonPrice drops on already-affordable portable power tools.
PC Magazine
Affordable EVs: 7 Electric Cars You Can Get for Under $40,000
Like most emerging technologies, electric vehicles hit the market with high price tags, and were initially viewed as playthings for those who had $100,000+ to throw around on a car. But that's no longer the case, as drivers look to save on gas and take steps to address the climate crisis. Several EVs in the $30,000 to $40,000 range are already out there now, and more are coming in 2023.
TechRadar
Incognito Mode's name is wrong, and even Google employees know it
Even Google employees know that Chrome’s Incognito Mode isn’t as private as the name implies. The Google Chrome feature allows users to hide their browsing history from other people using the same device, however, it doesn’t hide their data from the websites they visit or Google itself. You’d be forgiven for thinking that Incognito Mode is more private than it really is though; the company is facing a $5bn lawsuit over the confusion, and even its own Marketing Chief knew the flaws of the name it has been revealed.
TechRadar
Google Pixel Watch vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: which Wear OS 3 wearable wins?
2022 is a huge year for Wear OS smartwatches, because we’ve seen both Google’s first smartwatch – the Google Pixel Watch, and the best wearables Samsung has ever released: the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. So, if you’re after a smartwatch and you...
Autoblog
Best Amazon Prime Day October 2022 whole house and portable generator deals
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Amazon's Prime Early Access sale is finally here and it's offering tons of great savings! If you missed out on a new generator during the first Prime Day back in July, now is a great opportunity to pick one up at a discount. We'll be keeping this list updated throughout the event, so check back often! If you're interested in automotive accessories in general, check out our official best early automotive accessory deals post right here.
TechRadar
Microsoft Edge is getting a killer feature that could tempt workers away from Google Chrome
Microsoft has detailed an expansion for its flagship web browser that may go some way to solving common headaches faced by professionals. As announced at Microsoft Ignite 2022, Microsoft Edge will soon benefit from a new feature called Workspaces, described as “a set of browser tabs that will allow groups to view the same websites and working files in one place”.
ZDNet
Prime Day TV deal still available: The LG OLED 65-inch TV is 40% off
If you're in the market for a large TV for your gaming room or home theater, the LG OLED C1 65-inch smart television will not disappoint. Its 4K resolution and HDR10 with Dolby Vision IQ make for breathtaking picture quality. Plus, the display intelligently changes image settings according to the media displayed on the screen.
imore.com
Get Bose's signature sound with this incredible Bluetooth speaker deal
This Bose SoundLink Revolve+ portable Bluetooth speaker is the perfect speaker for indoor and outdoor use. Boasting great sound quality and long battery life, the Revolve+ (Series II) is currently just $229 at Amazon instead of $329, it's lowest-ever price. This deal will be live for the next day or...
makeuseof.com
Zendure 400W Portable Solar Panel: Off Grid Electricity Made Easy
The Zendure 400W solar panel is a portable panel that consists of four foldable sections. It's light enough to carry, and the four attached kickstands make it easy to set up, even on uneven surfaces. While it's not completely waterproof, it can withstand light rain. What we love about the panel is that it's all one piece, meaning you don't have to fiddle with accessories, except for adapters (not included) to connect it to your power station. However, you can keep additional cables in the attached pouch that also holds the built-in 3ft (1m) MC4 connector.
TechCrunch
Dedrone’s counter-drone jammer uses science to stop drones in their tracks
Once the connection is severed, what happens next depends on the drone, and how it is programmed to behave after it loses contact with its pilot. Some will just set down wherever they are, others will try to navigate back to the take-off location. It is unclear what would happen if a drone operates autonomously with a programmed path, or potentially some sort of self-flying algorithm taking it toward its target.
TechRadar
PlayStation Stars vs Microsoft Rewards vs My Nintendo: which reward scheme is the best?
PlayStation Stars is now available globally, meaning all of the big three console makers have reward schemes for you to potentially benefit from. If you’re on PS5, you have the newly launched PlayStation Stars. Xbox Series X|S owners get Microsoft Rewards. And over on Nintendo Switch, there’s the My Nintendo rewards program. Each scheme lets you earn reward points for buying and playing games, but all three differ significantly.
TechRadar
Spammed if you do, spammed if you don't: is Truecaller putting your privacy at risk?
Disclaimer: This article has been updated with additional notes from Hitesh Raj Bhagat, Global Head of Corporate Communications. You can find these at the bottom of the article. You might take good care of your online privacy. You might use one of the best VPN services every time you go...
Comments / 0