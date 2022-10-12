ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

ZDNet

Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off

Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
Digital Trends

Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV (yes, not QLED) is $1,000 off at Best Buy

It’s a great time to upgrade your home entertainment experience, thanks to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, which has all the big-name retailers offering seriously deep discounts on the best OLED TVs. This week’s Samsung S95B OLED TV deal is one of the top offers, with Best Buy selling this flagship set for $2,000 — that’s $1,000 off the normal price for one of this year’s highest-rated TVs.
Daily Mail

Inside the underwater laboratory 32ft below the frozen surface of the Arctic Ocean where a daredevil French adventurer plans to live for six months - following in the footsteps of his hero Jacques Cousteau

Imagine spending six months in an underwater laboratory buried 32ft beneath the surface of the frozen Arctic Ocean. Well, that is exactly what French adventurer Alban Michon is planning to do if he can secure €14 million (£12.2 million) funding in time for the project's launch in 2025.
hotnewhiphop.com

Nike Dunk “Panda” To Restock In Low & High Models: Details

These classic Nike Dunk models are coming back. The Nike Dunk Low and Nike Dunk High are two incredibly iconic sneakers. Both of these silhouettes have been having a bit of a moment as of late, with numerous colorways making their way to the market. Some colorways have been better than others, and if you’ve been paying attention, then you would know that the “Panda” offering has risen above the rest.
TechRadar

Want a cheap fitness tracker? Get the Fitbit Inspire 2 before it’s gone

This is not the first time you hear this sentiment from me about the Fitbit Inspire 2, but it might well be the last. Now the Fitbit Inspire 3 is out and on shelves (and currently in our testing lab at the moment, as our writer puts it through its paces), the old Inspire 2, which currently tops our best cheap fitness tracker list, is being put out to pasture. It's been quietly removed from Fitbit’s website, and prices are lowering elsewhere to sell off remaining units.
TechRadar

Walmart kicks off Black Friday early with the first-ever Apple Watch 8 deals

Walmart isn't willing to miss out on the action and has followed in the footsteps of various other retailers with its own selection of early Black Friday deals. It's now launched a three-day sale with some huge savings up for grabs on loads of top tech, including the latest Apple Watch 8, TVs, laptops, appliances, and more.
PC Magazine

Affordable EVs: 7 Electric Cars You Can Get for Under $40,000

Like most emerging technologies, electric vehicles hit the market with high price tags, and were initially viewed as playthings for those who had $100,000+ to throw around on a car. But that's no longer the case, as drivers look to save on gas and take steps to address the climate crisis. Several EVs in the $30,000 to $40,000 range are already out there now, and more are coming in 2023.
TechRadar

Incognito Mode's name is wrong, and even Google employees know it

Even Google employees know that Chrome’s Incognito Mode isn’t as private as the name implies. The Google Chrome feature allows users to hide their browsing history from other people using the same device, however, it doesn’t hide their data from the websites they visit or Google itself. You’d be forgiven for thinking that Incognito Mode is more private than it really is though; the company is facing a $5bn lawsuit over the confusion, and even its own Marketing Chief knew the flaws of the name it has been revealed.
Autoblog

Best Amazon Prime Day October 2022 whole house and portable generator deals

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Amazon's Prime Early Access sale is finally here and it's offering tons of great savings! If you missed out on a new generator during the first Prime Day back in July, now is a great opportunity to pick one up at a discount. We'll be keeping this list updated throughout the event, so check back often! If you're interested in automotive accessories in general, check out our official best early automotive accessory deals post right here.
TechRadar

Microsoft Edge is getting a killer feature that could tempt workers away from Google Chrome

Microsoft has detailed an expansion for its flagship web browser that may go some way to solving common headaches faced by professionals. As announced at Microsoft Ignite 2022, Microsoft Edge will soon benefit from a new feature called Workspaces, described as “a set of browser tabs that will allow groups to view the same websites and working files in one place”.
ZDNet

Prime Day TV deal still available: The LG OLED 65-inch TV is 40% off

If you're in the market for a large TV for your gaming room or home theater, the LG OLED C1 65-inch smart television will not disappoint. Its 4K resolution and HDR10 with Dolby Vision IQ make for breathtaking picture quality. Plus, the display intelligently changes image settings according to the media displayed on the screen.
imore.com

Get Bose's signature sound with this incredible Bluetooth speaker deal

This Bose SoundLink Revolve+ portable Bluetooth speaker is the perfect speaker for indoor and outdoor use. Boasting great sound quality and long battery life, the Revolve+ (Series II) is currently just $229 at Amazon instead of $329, it's lowest-ever price. This deal will be live for the next day or...
makeuseof.com

Zendure 400W Portable Solar Panel: Off Grid Electricity Made Easy

The Zendure 400W solar panel is a portable panel that consists of four foldable sections. It's light enough to carry, and the four attached kickstands make it easy to set up, even on uneven surfaces. While it's not completely waterproof, it can withstand light rain. What we love about the panel is that it's all one piece, meaning you don't have to fiddle with accessories, except for adapters (not included) to connect it to your power station. However, you can keep additional cables in the attached pouch that also holds the built-in 3ft (1m) MC4 connector.
TechCrunch

Dedrone’s counter-drone jammer uses science to stop drones in their tracks

Once the connection is severed, what happens next depends on the drone, and how it is programmed to behave after it loses contact with its pilot. Some will just set down wherever they are, others will try to navigate back to the take-off location. It is unclear what would happen if a drone operates autonomously with a programmed path, or potentially some sort of self-flying algorithm taking it toward its target.
TechRadar

PlayStation Stars vs Microsoft Rewards vs My Nintendo: which reward scheme is the best?

PlayStation Stars is now available globally, meaning all of the big three console makers have reward schemes for you to potentially benefit from. If you’re on PS5, you have the newly launched PlayStation Stars. Xbox Series X|S owners get Microsoft Rewards. And over on Nintendo Switch, there’s the My Nintendo rewards program. Each scheme lets you earn reward points for buying and playing games, but all three differ significantly.
