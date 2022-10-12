B2Broker, the unwavering leader in liquidity supply and technological equipment for crypto, Forex, and other markets, is pleased to announce the release of a major update of B2Trader – an innovative and professional order-matching system whose algorithms allow efficient operation within crypto exchanges, spot, MFT brokers and market makers. This update introduces changes to the number of available trading pairings while maintaining the same order book depth level, namely 100×100. Thanks to this, traders will be able to execute larger orders, which will repeatedly improve their trading experience. B2Broker constantly strives to offer its clients only the best services, and this update is one more step towards this great goal. We sincerely appreciate your trust and support!

MARKETS ・ 19 HOURS AGO