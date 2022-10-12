ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Ripple Bolsters Its Foothold In Europe, New Partnerships Announced

Payment company Ripple announced a partnership with a payment provider for the online marketplace Lemonway. This is the first France-based customer that will leverage RippleNet’s On Demand Liquidity (ODL) solution, supported by XRP. The payment provider will use ODL to improve its treasury payment process. As Bitcoinist reported, Ripple...
Flasko (FLSK), VeChain (VET), and Huobi Token (HT) to Show Potential for 2023

After an ugly turnaround in the cryptocurrency market valuation this year, many investors’ portfolios have hit rock bottom. Like the Titanic ship colliding with the iceberg, major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) took a massive hit during the market crash. But, as 2022 begins to run out, it is only right to look into other profitable investments for the coming year.
Can Runfy Token Distinguish Itself In An Oversaturated Market Similarly To BNB?

Recent years have witnessed the cryptocurrency market thrive more than ever due to the emergence of various blockchain networks. Just look at the year 2021 for example, which saw the most prominent cryptocurrency Bitcoin reach an all time high in value at $64,000. Despite 2022 being a more harsh year for crypto, many people are still searching for viable crypto purchases to diversify and increase likeliness to financial fruition.
MEGA Project (MEGA) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 12, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed MEGA Project (MEGA) on October 12, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MEGA/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Building a global alliance ecosystem, MEGA Project (MEGA) innovates...
Here’s Why Crypto Traders are Bullish on Big Eyes Coin, Shiba Inu, and Aave

The bear market in 2022 seems to have run its course. Crypto traders are now picking up potential cryptocurrencies such as Big Eyes (BIG), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Aave (AAVE) for the long term. These cryptocurrencies have unique features that set them apart in the market. Such features make them...
Why Ripple (XRP), Polygon (MATIC), and Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW) Are Three Cryptos That Experts Suggest For Your Portfolio!

If you’re looking for some hot tips on which cryptocurrencies to invest in, look no further! In this blog post, we’ll be discussing Ripple (XRP), Polygon (MATIC), and Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW). These three cryptos are all making waves in the industry and are worth taking a closer look at. So, without further ado, let’s get started!
Crypto News Today: What are the Top 3 Under-Hyped Crypto Coins Today – Stellar, Shiba Inu, and Moshnake?

The coin market is similar to other financial markets worldwide. Every experienced trader knows the importance of hype and how it can spur an asset to new heights. As a result, most traders are found purchasing coins with plenty of hype around them. While this may seem like a sound strategy, an interesting thing to note is that occasionally certain coins spring out of nowhere and take over the market space. Many times, these explosive price movements occur when no one is paying attention.
BudBlockz, Mini Football, and Tamadoge the Next Crypto Moon Shoots?

Three groundbreaking crypto projects Tamadoge, Minifootball, and BudBlockz have created a furor as the token price is only surging. Crypto enthusiasts can now buy these coins through leading decentralized exchanges or directly through their presales. All eyes are going to be on the price of these tokens in the coming...
MFET Gets Listed on XT.COM Main Zone With USDT Pairing

XT.COM, one of the leading global trading exchanges and the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce that MFET is being listed in the Main Zone of the platform. With this collaboration, the XT community would get an exposure to high-profile tokens like MFET, and this also helps in taking the MFET token to a wide user base of XT.COM.
River Financial Is Powering The Chivo Wallet’s Lightning Transactions. Why?

Wait a minute, is River Financial involved in El Salvador’s bitcoin story? Since when? Apparently, the highly respected financial institution is now processing the Chivo Wallet’s Lightning transactions. Which seems like a step in the right direction, but also comes with seemingly unnecessary counterparty risk. Why isn’t El Salvador handling the operation internally? And, will River Financial improve the Chivo Wallet’s usability?
B2Trader to Get New Big Update: Trading with 100 Pairs And 100×100 Order Book

B2Broker, the unwavering leader in liquidity supply and technological equipment for crypto, Forex, and other markets, is pleased to announce the release of a major update of B2Trader – an innovative and professional order-matching system whose algorithms allow efficient operation within crypto exchanges, spot, MFT brokers and market makers. This update introduces changes to the number of available trading pairings while maintaining the same order book depth level, namely 100×100. Thanks to this, traders will be able to execute larger orders, which will repeatedly improve their trading experience. B2Broker constantly strives to offer its clients only the best services, and this update is one more step towards this great goal. We sincerely appreciate your trust and support!
Crypto Ecosystem GLEEC Secures Ninth Regulatory Approval

GLEEC has just secured its ninth approval from financial regulators. The latest jurisdiction to license the crypto services platform is Estonia. The Eastern European nation joins the likes of Dubai, El Salvador, Poland, Slovakia and others in approving the platform to operate. With regulators’ blessings coming from a growing list of countries, the exchange is making all the right moves to take on the industry’s more established names.
Invest in Oryen, PancakeSwap, Tamadoge, And Big Eyes Coin And Let The Money Work For You

Are you looking for some credible new crypto investments that can help your money work for you rather than against you in the coming months? The current bear market landscape has been somewhat tricky to navigate, but there’s still plenty of profit if you know where to look. And plenty of strong investments that outpace the traditional fiat world.
Cardano (ADA) Falls Below $0.4, Is It Time To Buy?

Cardano (ADA) is one of the most popular cryptocurrencies in the space with a community so loyal that it is sometimes referred to as a cult. This no doubt led to the immense growth that the digital asset recorded back in the bull market of 2021. However, since then, the digital asset has been unable to maintain its value and has declined by more than 87%. Now, it had fallen below another critical technical level.
