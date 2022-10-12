ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Braves prepare for Columbus North Friday

By Grant Pugh
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vhpSg_0iVLpBWP00

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Haute South will host Columbus North Friday night with a chance to finish in second place in Conference Indiana.

The Braves also have a chance to get to six wins. Something they have not done in the regular season in eight years.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

G2E: South wins on Homecoming 43-6

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Haute South defeated Columbus North 43-6 on Homecoming. Josh Cottee broke the school record for rushing yards with 125 on the night and two touchdowns. He surpassed the mark held by Maurice Shelton in 1999, Josh now has 3,181 for his career. Chris Herrin had 5 catches for 102 […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, IN
Sports
City
Columbus, IN
City
Terre Haute, IN
Terre Haute, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
WTWO/WAWV

Washington beats Monrovia 3-1

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWP/WAWV) – The Washington girls soccer team rallied to beat Monrovia 3-1 on Thursday evening. Izzie Howell scored 2 goals including the game winner in the first overtime period. Emma Dant added the other goal for the Lady Hatchets in the second overtime. Ann Standeford scored the lone goal for Monrovia. Up next […]
WASHINGTON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Conference Indiana#Nexstar Media Inc#Mywabashvalley Com
Times-Union Newspaper

Last-Minute Winner Breaks Tiger Hearts, Ends Season

Overtime looked to be in store for both the Warsaw Tigers and Noblesville Millers in their IHSAA boys soccer regional semifinal Wednesday night. Through 38 minutes, both teams had played hard and evenly. A goal in the final minute by the Millers would be the difference and break the Tigers’ hearts as Noblesville advances to the regional final after a 2-1 win.
WARSAW, IN
WISH-TV

Revisiting record-breaking October 1989 snow in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — October is not generally a time in which Hoosiers think about wintry weather. Instead, Hoosiers are focused on those crisp and cool fall days as they transition toward the overall winter season. However, a big gift of snow made its way to Indiana’s doorstep in mid-October...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MyWabashValley.com

Local golf course under new management

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local golf course that folks have enjoyed for decades is now under new ownership. “Mark’s Par Three” in Terre Haute has been in business for 58 years. It has been run by the LaGrange family. They bought the land in 1962 and started the business two years later.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
athleticbusiness.com

High School Responds to Volleyball Player 'Monkey' Taunt Incident

Reports of racially motivated taunts at sporting events have become an all-too-frequent occurrence in 2022, with a new incident surfacing this weekend showing that fans are not always the culprits. Video of a Saturday volleyball match between Pike High School in Indianapolis and New Palestine (Ind.) High School obtained by...
NEW PALESTINE, IN
Current Publishing

Zionsville Community High School siblings make volleyball history

Emily Kirkendol and her older sisters, Gabby and Katie, have made history by playing on the Zionsville Community High School’s varsity volleyball team. According to their mother, Christy Kirkendol, it is the first time in ZCHS history a trio of sisters has played on the team. Athletic director Greg...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are famous for serving absolutely delicious steaks, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

West Vigo High dedicates front drive to former principal

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Today, the front drive of West Vigo High School was dedicated to a man who served an important role in the lives of many local students and teachers. George Waugh served as the first principal at West Vigo High School. He held that position for 18 years, until moving to […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
carmelmonthlymagazine.com

New Epcon Communities In Carmel And Westfield Designed With 55+ Home Buyers In Mind

If you’re 55+, you may have gotten to the point in your life where your home just doesn’t fit your lifestyle any longer. Maybe your home has much more space than you really need or you’re just tired of spending so much free time working to maintain it. If this sounds familiar, Epcon Communities offers a perfect solution to your problem with its two new low-maintenance communities, The Courtyards of Carmel and The Courtyards of Westfield.
CARMEL, IN
cbs4indy.com

Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana expires in a matter of days

INDIANAPOLIS — In just a few days, someone will miss out on their chance to claim $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said a winning Powerball ticket sold in April will expire on Oct. 17. Someone purchased the ticket at Pilot #650 located at 1401 Ripley Street in Lake Station. The ticket matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball for the April 18, 2022, drawing.
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy