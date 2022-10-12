Braves prepare for Columbus North Friday
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Haute South will host Columbus North Friday night with a chance to finish in second place in Conference Indiana.
The Braves also have a chance to get to six wins. Something they have not done in the regular season in eight years.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
