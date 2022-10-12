The Los Angeles Opera will host 500 high school students for the dress rehearsal of its upcoming production of “Omar.”. On Oct. 20, 2022, students from Los Angeles Unified School District, Long Beach Unified School District, and Compton Unified School District will get a chance to take in the new work by Rhiannon Giddens and Michael Abels. Additionally, students will get a chance to speak with artists and learn about the behind-the-scenes from the production team including Abels and Lighting Designer Pablo Santiago, who will also be on hand.

