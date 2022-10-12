ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

operawire.com

Long Beach Opera Unveils 2023 Season

Long Beach Opera has announced its 2023 season. The season will open with “The Romance of the Rose” by Kate Soper. The world premiere, which will take place at the Warner Grand Theater in San Pedro will be directed by James Darrah. Performance Dates: Feb. 18 – 25,...
LONG BEACH, CA
Los Angeles Opera to Host High School Students for ‘Omar’ Dress Rehearsal

The Los Angeles Opera will host 500 high school students for the dress rehearsal of its upcoming production of “Omar.”. On Oct. 20, 2022, students from Los Angeles Unified School District, Long Beach Unified School District, and Compton Unified School District will get a chance to take in the new work by Rhiannon Giddens and Michael Abels. Additionally, students will get a chance to speak with artists and learn about the behind-the-scenes from the production team including Abels and Lighting Designer Pablo Santiago, who will also be on hand.
LOS ANGELES, CA

