Arlington, MA

YourArlington

Town touts savings in new electricity-supply contract

Arlington has secured a new, two-year electricity-supply contract for November 2022 to November 2024, providing residents a fixed price throughout this time. Starting in November, residents can buy into this for aggregation, explained Town Manager Sandy Pooler at the Sept. 28 Select Board meeting. In a memo to Pooler, Arlington’s...
ARLINGTON, MA
YourArlington

Community-relations subcommittee chat Saturday: Metco

Two School Committee community-relations subcommittee members are the hosts for a virtual chat about issues linked to Metco from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 15, on Zoom, announced Bill Hayner, subcommittee chair. Connect here >>. No appointment is necessary; simply log in. For additional information on the Arlington...
ARLINGTON, MA
YourArlington

Cardinal O'Malley to preside at St. Agnes Mass marking 150 years

UPDATED Oct. 13: A celebration of the 150th anniversary of the church that predates St. Agnes is set for Sunday, Oct. 23. Congregants plan to gather for noon Mass at St. Agnes. Presiding will be Cardinal Seán Patrick O’Malley, Archbishop of Boston, followed by a reception at Arlington Catholic High School.
ARLINGTON, MA

