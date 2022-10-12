Read full article on original website
The Beatles Release New “Taxman” Video to Promote the “Revolver” Reissue
A new video from The Beatles in 2022 is a strange concept to wrap your head around, and yet here we are. It’s not like we haven’t seen similar things since the band broke up, including the release of a video for “Free As a Bird” around the mid-90s release of the Anthology compilation. In that case, though, there was a new video for a new (“new”?) song. What we’re looking at now is a new video for an old song – specifically, “Taxman.”
Weekend Wanderer: What to Watch When You’re Alone
It is the very nature of fall that brings about my complete abandonment. As October unfurls each year, my husband fades from my world, like Marty McFly playing the Enchantment Under the Sea Dance in Back to the Future. By November, he is completely gone, as though his parents never shared that first kiss ultimately leading to his existence.
