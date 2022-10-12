Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022
Pennsylvania airport selling off more than 8,000 items left behind by passengers
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public park
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously Abandoned
This Historic Mountain Town in Pennsylvania is the Perfect Fall Getaway
Nearby hydrants weren’t working properly when flames engulfed Fayette County home
BUFFINGTON, Pa. — Flames and smoke destroyed a house in Fayette County early Friday. “It was burning pretty good, already up through the roof. A lot of smoke,” neighbor Donald Zack said. Zack lives a street down from the location of the Fourth Street fire, in the small...
State police warn Butler County community about scam involving craft show
SAXONBURG, Pa. — State police are investigating an unexpected scam in Butler County, and a community craft show is at the center of it. Investigators are putting out a warning after someone targeted those trying to support the Knoch High School girls basketball team. It’s a new headache for...
Warrants issued for Tarentum brothers for their role in 'gun battle' in Sheldon Park public housing in Harrison
Two brothers from Tarentum have been charged with attempted homicide, as they are accused of shooting at people in a Sheldon Park apartment early Thursday in Harrison. Troy Vickers, 30, and Brian Vickers, 19, are each also charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, conspiracy and firearms violations in what Allegheny County Police described as a “gun battle” at about 1 a.m. in the 200 block of Park Avenue.
Bob’s Tavern in Washington County shut down, deemed ‘nuisance’
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A popular neighborhood bar has been shut down after being deemed a nuisance by the district attorney. Law enforcement taped signs to entrances late Friday afternoon, telling would-be patrons of the temporary injunction filed on behalf of the district attorney. According to court documents, the...
wtae.com
Large fire breaks out at Fayette County home
MENALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews were the scene of a large fire in Menallen Township, Fayette County Friday morning. Sky 4 flew over the blaze along Fourth Street. There is no word on how the fire started. Officials with the Southwestern Pennsylvania Water Authority tell Pittsburgh's Action News...
erienewsnow.com
Police Search for Missing Pittsburgh Area Woman; Vehicle Found in Crawford County
Castle Shannon Police are searching for a missing endangered adult female. Emily Slater was last seen Monday, October 10th at 12:30 p.m. in Collier, Pennsylvania. Slater has health issues and that has her family concerned for her well-being. On Friday, October 14th, police found Slater's vehicle (a Red Toyota Solara...
north-fayette.com
Apply for Free Home Repair, courtesy of West Allegheny Workcamp
Group Mission Trips provides intensive one-week Workcamps that help people grow in the Christian faith through service. Youth and their Adult Leaders from around the country will spend one week in our community performing hands-on, home-repair projects for elderly, low-income, and disabled families. The work at each home will be done by five young people and at least one adult leader, representing many Christian denominations.
County looking to re-open Shuman Detention Center as crime increases among young people
Since the state ordered the county to close Shuman Juvenile Detention Center, some have questioned the impact it’s had on increasing crime among young people.
Watch: Vehicle on Parkway East almost made an accident even worse
Saturday is National Move-Over day. Triple-A says the day is to remind motorists in Pennsylvania to move over and slow down when they see a vehicle with flashing lights or emergency crews on the scene of an incident.
OwnPGH program to offer low-income, first-time homebuyers up to $90K in help
Pittsburgh’s Urban Redevelopment Authority on Thursday set guidelines for the OwnPGH program, which in partnership with the city’s Housing Authority will provide financial assistance to low-income, first-time homebuyers. The program will provide up to $90,000 to eligible homebuyers who make 80% of the area median income or less.
$20.4M development to bring affordable housing for seniors to Pittsburgh's Fairywood
A $20.4 million development is planned to bring affordable housing for seniors to Pittsburgh’s Fairywood neighborhood. New Jersey-based Tryko Partners plans to create 46 new housing units, 39 of which are earmarked for affordable housing using low-income housing tax credits. Five of the units will be available for seniors...
Police: Woman found in West Mifflin apartment was deceased for 2 weeks
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — The Allegheny County Housing Authority police chief told Channel 11 a woman was found dead inside an apartment, and they believe her body was there for about two weeks. Officials also believe a man lived in the unit, but they haven’t been able to get...
Urban Redevelopment Authority restarts planning process for empty Greater Pittsburgh Coliseum
PITTSBURGH — A boarded-up building with a crumbling façade in Homewood could be turned into a community haven equipped with a skating rink and bowling alley. That was one man’s vision for the empty Greater Pittsburgh Coliseum, but those plans may have to wait. “I love my...
2 men arrested in scam extradited to Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two men are in the Allegheny County Jail after the sheriff's office said they scammed victims out of tens of thousands of dollars.The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office said the investigation began in July when one resident lost about $10,000 to a scam where men posed as deputies and sergeants and told victims they owed fines for failing to appear in court as expert witnesses. Two more people later told police they'd lost $25,000 and $8,000. Richard Long from Ellenwood, Georgia was tracked to Georgia and arrested that month.The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office said they learned a second suspect, Raquan Hardy from Anderson, South Carolina, was with Long when the victims were contacted. He was arrested by Dallas police, who, along with authorities in Broward County, Florida, plan to file their own charges. Both Long and Hardy have been extradited to Allegheny County.The sheriff's office said the investigation is still open and ongoing and anyone who thinks they may have been a victim is asked to call 412-350-4714.
Police: Brothers wanted for attempted homicide following shootout
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two brothers are wanted on attempted homicide charges following a shootout in Harrison Township, officials said. Allegheny County police said Thursday that Harrison Township police responded to a report of multiple shots fired at a home on Park Avenue around 1 a.m. Police said officers found evidence of a shootout. The ensuing investigation revealed that Troy Vickers of Tarentum entered an apartment through an open door and began shooting at people inside the residence, according to police. His brother, Brian Vickers of Tarentum, then shot at the residence from outside, according to law enforcement. Officials said two people inside the home returned fire.Police said there were no injuries.The two people who returned fire from inside the home, according to police, were legally possessing their firearms and have valid conceal carry permits. Police said the brothers have been charged with criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, burglary, conspiracy and firearms violations. Arrest warrants have been issued for the two, and police said to call 911 if you see them.
Seven locals indicted by feds in drug case
Four Mahoning County residents are among seven indicted this week for selling drugs in Western Pennsylvania
Dormont shooting leads to Liberty Bridge crash
Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Dormont that resulted in a police chase and crash on the Liberty Bridge. Dormont police responded to a report of shots fired around 4:28 a.m. in the 2800 block of Broadway Avenue, according to a news release from Allegheny County police, who are assisting with the investigation.
explore venango
Local Man Charged for Leaving Sick Child in Vehicle While Eating in Restaurant
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Additional details have emerged of an incident that led to the arrest of a local man after he reportedly left his ill and sleeping child in the car while eating at a restaurant in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate Franklin-based State Police filed the...
wajr.com
Police release new information in search for missing Westover man
WESTOVER, W.Va. – Police in Westover have released additional information a man reported missing just after Christmas last year. Jeremiah Erb’s mother called police Oct. 3 and reported the last time she heard from him he was in drug treatment at Jacob’s Ladder. Workers at the center...
2 injured after crane accident in Jefferson Hills
JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - Two people were injured after an accident involving a crane in Jefferson Hills. Dispatchers confirmed one person was flown to the hospital while another was taken by ambulance. The call for help on Royal Court came in shortly before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.Officials have not said what led up to the accident, but it appears the crane was possibly trying to move the shell of the swimming pool.A pool company is on the scene as well as an excavating and hauling company. There has been no word on the condition of the two people injured.
