Penn, PA

Tribune-Review

Warrants issued for Tarentum brothers for their role in 'gun battle' in Sheldon Park public housing in Harrison

Two brothers from Tarentum have been charged with attempted homicide, as they are accused of shooting at people in a Sheldon Park apartment early Thursday in Harrison. Troy Vickers, 30, and Brian Vickers, 19, are each also charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, conspiracy and firearms violations in what Allegheny County Police described as a “gun battle” at about 1 a.m. in the 200 block of Park Avenue.
wtae.com

Large fire breaks out at Fayette County home

MENALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews were the scene of a large fire in Menallen Township, Fayette County Friday morning. Sky 4 flew over the blaze along Fourth Street. There is no word on how the fire started. Officials with the Southwestern Pennsylvania Water Authority tell Pittsburgh's Action News...
north-fayette.com

Apply for Free Home Repair, courtesy of West Allegheny Workcamp

Group Mission Trips provides intensive one-week Workcamps that help people grow in the Christian faith through service. Youth and their Adult Leaders from around the country will spend one week in our community performing hands-on, home-repair projects for elderly, low-income, and disabled families. The work at each home will be done by five young people and at least one adult leader, representing many Christian denominations.
CBS Pittsburgh

2 men arrested in scam extradited to Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two men are in the Allegheny County Jail after the sheriff's office said they scammed victims out of tens of thousands of dollars.The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office said the investigation began in July when one resident lost about $10,000 to a scam where men posed as deputies and sergeants and told victims they owed fines for failing to appear in court as expert witnesses. Two more people later told police they'd lost $25,000 and $8,000. Richard Long from Ellenwood, Georgia was tracked to Georgia and arrested that month.The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office said they learned a second suspect, Raquan Hardy from Anderson, South Carolina, was with Long when the victims were contacted. He was arrested by Dallas police, who, along with authorities in Broward County, Florida, plan to file their own charges. Both Long and Hardy have been extradited to Allegheny County.The sheriff's office said the investigation is still open and ongoing and anyone who thinks they may have been a victim is asked to call 412-350-4714.
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Brothers wanted for attempted homicide following shootout

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two brothers are wanted on attempted homicide charges following a shootout in Harrison Township, officials said. Allegheny County police said Thursday that Harrison Township police responded to a report of multiple shots fired at a home on Park Avenue around 1 a.m. Police said officers found evidence of a shootout. The ensuing investigation revealed that Troy Vickers of Tarentum entered an apartment through an open door and began shooting at people inside the residence, according to police. His brother, Brian Vickers of Tarentum, then shot at the residence from outside, according to law enforcement. Officials said two people inside the home returned fire.Police said there were no injuries.The two people who returned fire from inside the home, according to police, were legally possessing their firearms and have valid conceal carry permits.  Police said the brothers have been charged with criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, burglary, conspiracy and firearms violations. Arrest warrants have been issued for the two, and police said to call 911 if you see them.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Dormont shooting leads to Liberty Bridge crash

Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Dormont that resulted in a police chase and crash on the Liberty Bridge. Dormont police responded to a report of shots fired around 4:28 a.m. in the 2800 block of Broadway Avenue, according to a news release from Allegheny County police, who are assisting with the investigation.
wajr.com

Police release new information in search for missing Westover man

WESTOVER, W.Va. – Police in Westover have released additional information a man reported missing just after Christmas last year. Jeremiah Erb’s mother called police Oct. 3 and reported the last time she heard from him he was in drug treatment at Jacob’s Ladder. Workers at the center...
CBS Pittsburgh

2 injured after crane accident in Jefferson Hills

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - Two people were injured after an accident involving a crane in Jefferson Hills. Dispatchers confirmed one person was flown to the hospital while another was taken by ambulance. The call for help on Royal Court came in shortly before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.Officials have not said what led up to the accident, but it appears the crane was possibly trying to move the shell of the swimming pool.A pool company is on the scene as well as an excavating and hauling company. There has been no word on the condition of the two people injured. 
