ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

Sydney Sweeney to Star in and Executive Produce 'The Caretaker' Adaptation

Deadline reports that Sydney Sweeney is officially set to star in and executive produce an upcoming adaptation of The Caretaker, based on the short story by Marcus Kliewer. Universal will distribute the film after acquiring the rights in a competitive bidding war. The film will follow a young woman who takes up a catetaker position she found on Craigslist, only to discover that her job is much bigger and more terrifying than she could ever have imagined.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Brie Larson channels Wednesday Addams just ahead of Halloween

Spooky season is upon us, and Brie Larson has blessed fans with a Halloween-inspired look on her social media. The Captain Marvel star is no stranger to sharing her best looks on her Instagram, with her latest reminiscent of Wednesday Addams and suitably gothic ahead of horror’s night of nights. In a black top and red lipstick, she gives a real Phoebe Bridgers in a skeleton onesie vibe in her latest post.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Sydney Sweeney Is Bringing Micro Minis Into Fall

Miuccia Prada really did something with that little tennis skirt this summer, didn’t she? Since it became the uncontested viral piece of the season, hugging the hips of Nicole Kidman and Hailey Bieber, many have wondered what would happen with the instantly legendary Miu Miu skirt now that the season has shifted — could such a bare-all piece find its place amid ever-chilling temps? Doubters, we’ll give you a hit: It was released as part of the Fall 2022 collection, after all.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
extratv

Isabela Merced Talks ‘Madame Web’ Costume (Exclusive)

Isabela Merced and Kyle Allen are dishing on their film “Rosaline,” a new take on “Romeo and Juliet.”. “Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke to Isabela and Kyle about the film, as well as their other upcoming projects, like “Madame Web” and “He-Man.”. Isabela...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Fonda
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Sydney Sweeney
thezoereport.com

Cardi B Channeled Signature Moulin Rogue Glamour For Her Birthday Blowout

Of course Cardi B is a Libra. She’s social, positive, easygoing, and has a serious eye for aesthetics — she might actually be the most Libra to ever Libra, come to think of it. On Oct. 11, Cardi celebrated her birthday in serious style with a jaw-dropping look only a star of her caliber could nail. From head to toe, Cardi perfectly suited the sexy burlesque theme, complete with a ruby-red, feather-trimmed showgirl corset and headdress. The best part of her look, though, is undoubtedly her birthday glam. Cardi B’s vintage curls were the centerpiece of her birthday look, so glossy and defined against her trendy makeup. Cardi’s cabaret definitely did not disappoint.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Sony Pictures#Comic Book Series#Film Adaptation#Film Star#Jean Claude Forest
EW.com

Kristen Stewart and Charlize Theron dress alike at Snow White premiere

We saw London, we saw France, we saw Charlize Theron and Kristen Stewart in strikingly sheer gowns at the U.K. premiere of Snow White and The Huntsman. While Theron flashed a pair of sexy hotpants underneath her Christian Dior Haute Couture, Stewart worked a more goth version of the layered look in Marchesa's lace dress and embroidered skeleton illusion bodysuit.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Jennifer Lopez’s Mocha-Toned Manicure Is for Legends Only

Jennifer Lopez has literally taken part in every beauty trend across the hair, makeup and nail categories. With her signature touches, there’s always a bit of supreme luxury, flair and finesse. When you thought you couldn’t be inspired anymore by the star — she takes things up a notch. Her latest expensive mocha brown manicure is an example of what we mean.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cinemablend

The Rings Of Power’s Charlie Vickers Says Cast ‘Anticipated’ The Backlash To The Casting On The LOTR Series

The new Rings of Power series has been a popular topic of discussion of late. Unfortunately, while there are a lot of fans of the new Tolkien-inspired series focusing on how much they love it, a lot of the focus has been on a vocal minority that have chosen to make the race of the actors involved the core of their criticism. Many, including the Rings of Power...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hypebae

Vanessa Hudgens Latest Makeup Moment Is Serious Date Night Inspiration

We get it, October is the season when the leaves change colors and most beauty enthusiasts are excited about Halloween makeup and nail inspiration. However, those who await the fall for the real “boo” weather know that the month is dedicated to trying out those sexy and sultry date night looks — and apparently, Vanessa Hudgens got the memo.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy