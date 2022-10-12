Read full article on original website
Collider
Sydney Sweeney to Star in and Executive Produce 'The Caretaker' Adaptation
Deadline reports that Sydney Sweeney is officially set to star in and executive produce an upcoming adaptation of The Caretaker, based on the short story by Marcus Kliewer. Universal will distribute the film after acquiring the rights in a competitive bidding war. The film will follow a young woman who takes up a catetaker position she found on Craigslist, only to discover that her job is much bigger and more terrifying than she could ever have imagined.
wegotthiscovered.com
Brie Larson channels Wednesday Addams just ahead of Halloween
Spooky season is upon us, and Brie Larson has blessed fans with a Halloween-inspired look on her social media. The Captain Marvel star is no stranger to sharing her best looks on her Instagram, with her latest reminiscent of Wednesday Addams and suitably gothic ahead of horror’s night of nights. In a black top and red lipstick, she gives a real Phoebe Bridgers in a skeleton onesie vibe in her latest post.
In Style
Sydney Sweeney Is Bringing Micro Minis Into Fall
Miuccia Prada really did something with that little tennis skirt this summer, didn’t she? Since it became the uncontested viral piece of the season, hugging the hips of Nicole Kidman and Hailey Bieber, many have wondered what would happen with the instantly legendary Miu Miu skirt now that the season has shifted — could such a bare-all piece find its place amid ever-chilling temps? Doubters, we’ll give you a hit: It was released as part of the Fall 2022 collection, after all.
Isabela Merced Talks ‘Madame Web’ Costume (Exclusive)
Isabela Merced and Kyle Allen are dishing on their film “Rosaline,” a new take on “Romeo and Juliet.”. “Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke to Isabela and Kyle about the film, as well as their other upcoming projects, like “Madame Web” and “He-Man.”. Isabela...
iheart.com
Lookin' At Giurlzzz: Sydney Sweeney, Heidi Klum, Megyn Kelly, Kim K, Khloe!
The classic Jane Fonda flick "Barbarella" is getting a remake starring Sydney Sweeney from "Euphoria." Heidi Klum shares a candid clip as she slips into a corset. Angela Lansbury dies aged 96: The Murder, She Wrote, and Beauty and the Beast star passes away in her sleep five days before her 97th birthday.
Julia Fox’s Style Evolution: From Red Carpet Premieres to Date Nights With Kanye West
From red carpets to late-night rendezvous! Julia Fox‘s fashion is always the topic of conversation. Since stepping onto the scene in 2019, the actress has commanded attention with her bold looks. The star made her grand debut on the fashion circuit with the premiere of Uncut Gems in 2019....
toofab.com
Olivia Wilde Praises Florence Pugh (Again), Addresses Claims She's 'Abandoned' Her Kids
"If I'm photographed not with my kids, people assume I have abandoned them, like my kids are just somewhere in a hot car without me." Olivia Wilde is, once again, weighing in on the drama surrounding her film "Don't Worry Darling." In an interview with Elle for the magazine's 2022...
thezoereport.com
Cardi B Channeled Signature Moulin Rogue Glamour For Her Birthday Blowout
Of course Cardi B is a Libra. She’s social, positive, easygoing, and has a serious eye for aesthetics — she might actually be the most Libra to ever Libra, come to think of it. On Oct. 11, Cardi celebrated her birthday in serious style with a jaw-dropping look only a star of her caliber could nail. From head to toe, Cardi perfectly suited the sexy burlesque theme, complete with a ruby-red, feather-trimmed showgirl corset and headdress. The best part of her look, though, is undoubtedly her birthday glam. Cardi B’s vintage curls were the centerpiece of her birthday look, so glossy and defined against her trendy makeup. Cardi’s cabaret definitely did not disappoint.
EW.com
Kristen Stewart and Charlize Theron dress alike at Snow White premiere
We saw London, we saw France, we saw Charlize Theron and Kristen Stewart in strikingly sheer gowns at the U.K. premiere of Snow White and The Huntsman. While Theron flashed a pair of sexy hotpants underneath her Christian Dior Haute Couture, Stewart worked a more goth version of the layered look in Marchesa's lace dress and embroidered skeleton illusion bodysuit.
Hypebae
Jennifer Lopez’s Mocha-Toned Manicure Is for Legends Only
Jennifer Lopez has literally taken part in every beauty trend across the hair, makeup and nail categories. With her signature touches, there’s always a bit of supreme luxury, flair and finesse. When you thought you couldn’t be inspired anymore by the star — she takes things up a notch. Her latest expensive mocha brown manicure is an example of what we mean.
The Rings Of Power’s Charlie Vickers Says Cast ‘Anticipated’ The Backlash To The Casting On The LOTR Series
The new Rings of Power series has been a popular topic of discussion of late. Unfortunately, while there are a lot of fans of the new Tolkien-inspired series focusing on how much they love it, a lot of the focus has been on a vocal minority that have chosen to make the race of the actors involved the core of their criticism. Many, including the Rings of Power...
Ciara Executes the '90s Pamela Anderson Updo With Perfection
Ciara has been taking beauty inspiration from the '90s as of late. On Oct. 12, the singer attended the Country Music Television Artists of the Year show wearing a bleached-blond messy updo that channeled none other than Pamela Anderson. The hairstyle in question, which was created by celebrity hairstylist Jared...
Hypebae
Jodie Comer, Taylor Swift, Beyoncè and Zendaya Have Been Announced as the World’s Most Beautiful Women
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder — but maybe the “beholder” is a coveted plastic surgeon. Dr. Julian De Silva, a facial cosmetic surgeon, has utilized the latest computerized mapping strategy to apply an Ancient Greek technique, “Golden Ratio of Beauty,” to derive the world’s most beautiful women.
Geena Davis stuns in black and white dress at W Magazine 50th Anniversary bash in NYC... after calling out former co-star Bill Murray
Geena Davis spoke out about actor Bill Murray, claiming that he insisted on using a massaging device on her during 'bad' audition in hotel suite, later screaming at on set. And on Wednesday, the actress stepped out for the W Magazine 50th Anniversary presented By Lexus at Shun Lee in New York City.
Hypebae
Vanessa Hudgens Latest Makeup Moment Is Serious Date Night Inspiration
We get it, October is the season when the leaves change colors and most beauty enthusiasts are excited about Halloween makeup and nail inspiration. However, those who await the fall for the real “boo” weather know that the month is dedicated to trying out those sexy and sultry date night looks — and apparently, Vanessa Hudgens got the memo.
Hypebae
Lizzo Finally Reveals the Premiere Date for Her Upcoming HBO Max Documentary, 'Love, Lizzo'
Lizzo has taken to social media to reveal when her upcoming HBO Max documentary, Love, Lizzo is premiering. “Finally telling my story, my way. Love, Lizzo coming November 24th, only on @hbomax,” she captioned an Instagram post of the documentary poster. According to a press release, the project will...
Anne Hathaway's Thigh-High Slit Gown Comes in the Boldest Neon Color
Anne Hathaway is trying her hand at the neon trend this week, spotted on a press tour for "Armageddon Time" walking into a studio in New York City on Wednesday afternoon. Catching eyes as she waved at the crowd on her way into the interview, Hathaway sported a bright-yellow dress and minimal jewelry to accessorize.
Maura Higgins flashes a smile as she leaves the National Television Awards after flashing her washboard abs in a white cut-out gown on the red carpet
Former Love Island star Maura Higgins appeared to have a great time at the National Television Awards in London on Thursday. The TV personality, 31, was all smiles as she left the coveted awards show, even posing with fans for selfies as she made her way out. Maura looked nothing...
epicstream.com
BLACKPINK Jisoo Becomes Top Influencer at 2023 Spring/Summer Paris Fashion Week
BLACKPINK Jisoo outshined everyone at the 2023 Spring/Summer Paris Fashion Week. Among the BLACKPINK members, Jisoo has been hailed as the member who always has the most significant impact at Paris Fashion Week. The four members have different brands to represent, with Jisoo waving Dior's flag at the event. Once...
