Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
Former Cubs Pitcher, Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter Dies at 69
Former Cubs pitcher Bruce Sutter dies at 69 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Former Cubs pitcher and Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter has died at the age of 69. Sutter spent five of his 12 big league seasons with the Cubs, signing as an amateur free agent before debuting in 1976. He played for the Cubs from 1976-80, making four consecutive All-Star teams while winning the 1979 NL Cy Young Award.
NBC Miami
Phillies Vs. Braves NLDS: Spencer Strider Starts Game 3 for Atlanta
Braves will start dominant rookie Spencer Strider vs. Phillies in Game 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Braves are turning to Spencer Strider to start Game 3 of the NLDS at Citizens Bank Park, the Phillies' first home playoff game in 11 years. Atlanta didn’t announce a starter...
NBC Miami
NFL May Fine Tom Brady for Attempted Kick of Grady Jarrett
Report: NFL may fine Brady for attempting to kick Falcons player originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The referees bailed Tom Brady out last Sunday, but league office may not be so kind. The NFL has reviewed Grady Jarrett's controversial roughing the passer penalty on Brady to determine whether Brady...
NBC Miami
Brian Robinson Jr. to Start for Commanders Against Bears
Brian Robinson Jr. to start for Commanders against Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Brian Robinson Jr. is expected to start for the Washington Commanders tonight against the Chicago Bears, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Thursday’s matchup at Soldier Field will serve as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Miami
Has an NFL Game Ever Ended in a 0-0 Tie?
Has an NFL game ever ended in a 0-0 tie? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Another Thursday, another rough night of football. Just one week after a downright ugly Indianapolis Colts 12-9 overtime win over the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football, the Washington Commanders' 12-7 victory against the Chicago Bears was an equally tough watch.
Comments / 0