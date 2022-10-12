ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Tom Brady, Gisele's Friends Are Reportedly Taking One Side

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have been married for nearly 15 years, but their relationship is reportedly being put to the test. Both have reportedly hired divorce lawyers as their relationship continues to dominate the headlines. Brady's decision to return to football after a brief retirement is just one of several issues, according to multiple reports.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Tampa, FL
Health
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Tampa, FL
Entertainment
Tampa, FL
Football
Local
Florida Health
epicstream.com

Gisele Bundchen Receives Heartwarming Messages of Support From Fans After She Liked a Photo About Consistency, Commitment Amid Her Ongoing Marital Problems With Tom Brady

Gisele Bundchen seemingly alluded to her ongoing marital problems with her husband, Tom Brady, by liking an Instagram post from Jay Shetty. The Brazilian model also commented on the post with three prayer hands emojis. Gisele Bundchen Can Relate To Jay Shetty's Post About Commitment And Consistency In Marriage. On...
RELATIONSHIPS
RadarOnline

Beaming Gisele Bündchen Looks Carefree During 3-HOUR Spiritual Healing Session As Tom Brady Marriage Crumbles

Gisele Bündchen looked happier than ever while leaving a rejuvenating three-hour appointment with a spiritual healer this week, RadarOnline.com has learned. She was smiling from ear to ear in Boca Raton, Florida, enjoying lunch with Dr. Ewa Wieruszewska at a local Indian restaurant.The moment of bliss during a Thursday rain storm was a symbolic sighting of the former supermodel, who has been enduring on-going turmoil in her marriage with NFL quarterback Tom Brady. While afternoon showers poured down, they seemingly could not diminish a new light shining for the Brazilian model. Sporting a casual look in a green baseball cap...
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Bundchen
Person
Gisele Bündchen
Person
Larry Fitzgerald
Person
Gisele Bundchen
Page Six

Robert Kraft marries Dana Blumberg in star-studded surprise wedding

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft married Dr. Dana Blumberg in a star-studded surprise wedding in New York City on Friday night, Page Six has exclusively learned. We hear the 81-year-old billionaire and 47-year-old doctor invited guests to a “Kickoff and a Touchdown” party at the Hall des Lumières in lower Manhattan and told them to dress festively, but did not disclose that they’d be tying the knot.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Tom Brady Makes Decision On Practice On Wednesday

Tom Brady's practice status on Wednesdays keeps changing as the season progresses. Early in the year, Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles announced that Brady would have every Wednesday off as a veteran "rest" day. However, TB12 has already taken the field for some Wednesday sessions, though he missed last...
TAMPA, FL
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
63K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy