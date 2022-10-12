Read full article on original website
Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stern message after refusing to exit Game 2 following HBP in Braves vs. Phillies
There was no way Ronald Acuña Jr. was leaving Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies despite being hit by pitch in the contest. Acuña emphasized as much after helping lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory in the said MLB playoffs showdown. The 24-year-old took a fastball to his right elbow off Zack Wheeler’s pitch at the bottom of the sixth inning, causing much pain as he immediately ran to the Atlanta dugout to get his hand examined.
How to Watch the Braves vs Phillies MLB NLDS Playoffs Live
The Philadelphia Phillies lead the NLDS 1-0 over the Atlanta Braves after the Phillies secured its spot in the NLDS
Braves Pitcher Undergoing Tommy John Surgery Today
Left-hander Tyler Matzek played such a pivotal role in the Atlanta Braves' World Series run last season. Unfortunately, he won't have the chance to make an impact this postseason. It was announced on Wednesday that Matzek will undergo Tommy John surgery. This will knock him out for a considerable amount...
Popculture
World Series Champion Catcher to Retire After 16-Year MLB Career
A veteran catcher who won a World Series has ended his MLB career. Kurt Suzuki recently told the Orange County Register that he's retiring from baseball after a 16-year career. The 39-year-old spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Los Angeles Angels and had a special sendoff during his final game on Oct. 4, the game day as his birthday.
Umpire gifts Dodgers early lead over Padres with crazy missed call
The San Diego Padres jumped out to an early lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the NLDS after trailing for all of Game 1. Manny Machado took a 2-1 Clayton Kershaw offering over the left field wall to put the Padres up 1-0. Freddie Freeman responded...
What time, TV channel is LA Dodgers vs San Diego Padres NLDS Game 2 today?
The Los Angeles Dodgers took care of business have a 1-0 series lead, and hope to keep that momentum building as they get set to host the San Diego Padres again this evening. Game 2 of the NLDS gets underway on Wednesday, October 12 at 5:37 p.m. PT/8:37 p.m. ET (7:37 p.m. CT) with a live broadcast on FS1.
Ex-Eagles star pines for Philadelphia reunion, report says
The Spun reports the former Eagles wide receiver was in Philadelphia on Thursday for a live appearance on the “I Am Athlete” podcast with former cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Josh Tolentino reports Jones asked Jackson if the three-time Pro Bowl receiver has called...
MLB on Fox David Ortiz Humiliates Padres after Loss to Dodgers Game 1
Hall of Famer David Ortiz had a blunt, accurate, and hilarious assessment of the relationship between the Dodgers and the Padres after LA's NLDS Game 1 win.
Dodgers, Padres Have Dugout TV Cameras Removed After Complaints
Players and coaches from both clubs were not pleased when they arrived to Petco Park on Friday.
Angels News: GM Perry Minasian Shares his Reasoning for Extending Phil Nevin
He wanted to give his guy a true opportunity.
CBS Sports
Yankees-Guardians: How a potential Game 2 rainout would alter each team's ALDS pitching plan
NEW YORK -- Thursday night the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians are scheduled to continue their best-of-five ALDS matchup with Game 2 at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees won Game 1 behind Gerrit Cole's dominance and Anthony Rizzo's two-run homer. They'll look to take a commanding 2-0 series lead in Game 2. Here's how you can watch.
Sixers Reportedly Sign Former Atlanta Hawks Draft Pick
Another potential Blue Coat signing joins the Sixers roster, according to a report.
Yardbarker
Alex Anthopoulos indicates more contract extensions on the horizon for Braves
The Braves are pissing a lot of other fan bases off with their recent contract extensions. It all started with the deals that Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ozzie Albies signed a few years ago. More recently, it was Michael Harris II and Austin Riley who both signed lucrative extensions during the season. And now, it’s Spencer Strider, who inked a six-year extension to stay in Atlanta that comes with an option for the 2029 season . The club might not be done either; Alex Anthopoulos indicated in an interview with 92.9’s Grant McAuley that more contract extensions could be on the horizon.
NLDS Odds: Braves vs. Phillies Game 3 prediction, odds and pick – 10/14/2022
The Atlanta Braves will meet the Philadelphia Phillies for Game 3 of the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park. It’s time to check out our MLB odds series and deliver a Braves-Phillies Game 3 prediction and pick. The Braves shut out the Phillies 3-0 in Game 2...
Phillies bus driver comes out of retirement to help the team for the postseason
The Philadelphia Phillies' former bus driver will be one of the thousands of fans at Citizens Bank Park to see NLDS Game 3.
CBS Sports
Braves' Charlie Morton: Starting Game 4 on Saturday
Morton will draw the start in Saturday's Game 4 matchup in the NLDS with the Phillies. Morton will have his next expected start pushed back a day after Spencer Strider was confirmed as Friday's Game 3 starter. The 38-year-old has yet to pitch in the postseason after having posted a 6.23 ERA in his final five outings of the regular season. Morton will look to produce a better performance in Saturday's contest, which could be an elimination game for Atlanta.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Noah Syndergaard: Draws Game 4 start
Syndergaard will start Game 4 of the NLDS on Saturday against Atlanta, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. After their win in Game 3 on Friday, Syndergaard will have the chance to send the Phillies to the NLCS with a strong performance. He entered Game 2 of the NLDS as a reliever and threw one inning -- his only appearance of the postseason. Bailey Falter was another option to draw the start in Game 4, and he could still serve in a multi-inning relief role if Syndergaard has a short outing.
Best photos from Phillies-Braves NLDS Game 3
The Phillies' first postseason game in 11 years was a sellout (45,538). Phillies legend Shane Victorino waves to the crowd before throwing out the first pitch. Victorino, a member of the 2008 World Series champions, throws out the first pitch. Pat Burrell will throw out Saturday's first pitch. Bryson Stott celebrates after hitting an RBI double, his first postseason hit, in the third inning. The hit gave the Phillies a 1-0 lead. Rhys Hoskins slams his bat after hitting a three-run moonshot off Braves starter Spencer Strider. The...
thecomeback.com
Goose that delayed NLDS gets update from Dodgers
Baseball fans want to know: What happened to the goose?. In case you missed it, Game 2 of the NLDS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres featured a bizarre interruption in the bottom of the eighth when a goose invaded the outfield. After quite literally a wild...
