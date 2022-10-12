Volleyball: Lakeside Lutheran sweeps Lake Mills on Senior Night

Lakeside Lutheran’s volleyball team swept visiting Lake Mills 25-10, 25-16, 25-8 in a Capitol North game on Senior Night Tuesday, Oct. 11.

The Warriors (21-9, 8-1 in conference) can clinch a share of the Capitol North title (alongside Luther Prep) by beating Poynette on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Lakeside, a season after going 0-3 versus its crosstown rival Lake Mills including a regional semifinal defeat, swept both meetings this year.

Marissa Duddeck and Grace Plitzuweit led the Warriors with 12 kills apiece. Jenna Shadoski tallied a team-high 2.5 blocks and Marissa Duddeck chipped in 1.5 blocks. Cheyenne Johnson (five aces and 17 digs) led Lakeside in both categories while Aubrey Wilke served three aces and Olivia Bartels put up 36 assists.

“Tonight was a special night as it was our last regular season home match, making it Senior Night,” Lakeside Lutheran volleyball coach Jenny Krauklis said. “This team has five seniors who all play crucial roles on our team and have done so with humble, servant-leader attitudes. They have been a joy all season long bringing intensity to every practice and match, but at the same time filling the gym with smiles and encouragement.

“Cheyenne Johnson has been on varsity for all four of her years here at Lakeside, and tonight hit her 1,000th dig in the second set. Cheyenne has always had great passing form and control, but what has been really neat is to see her push outside of her comfort zone and go from a quiet freshman to a senior libero who commands the court and leads with communication.

“Marissa and Grace had great nights offensively, both hitting their season high in hitting percentage. Grace had 12 kills with zero errors, hitting .387. Marissa had 12 kills and hit .647. Olivia led our offense not only by dishing out 36 assists, but also was second in digs, showing how well-rounded of a volleyball athlete she is.

“Jenna Shadoski had another solid night blocking, once again being our block leader. But I love how her confidence has just sky-rocketed this year making her a threat offensively, as well, and her enthusiasm is such a spark for our team.”

For Lake Mills (6-23, 3-7), Bella Pitta, Natalie Grulke and Maddie Sanchez finished with three kills each. Haydenn Sellnow and Averi Tomlin shared one block. Debra Bruce served one ace, adding seven assists and nine digs. Emily Wollin finished with five assists.