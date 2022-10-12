Boys soccer: Lake Mills defeats Luther Prep 3-1 on Senior Night

The Lake Mills boys soccer team closed out the regular season by beating visiting Luther Prep 3-1 in a Capitol Conference game on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

The L-Cats (5-8-5, 2-4-2 in conference) led 1-0 in the 30th minute thanks to a goal by Will Silva, which Miguel Ortega was credited with the assist on. Daniel Almeida doubled Lake Mills’ lead less than two minutes into the second half.

Abraham Schlomer got the Phoenix (4-10-2, 2-4-2) on the board in the 57th before Lorenzo Moreno—off an assist by Ortega—found the back of the net in the 71st for the final margin.

“This was the first time my boys played a whole game,” Lake Mills boys soccer coach Josh Vinluan said. “They really came together to get a win for our seniors on their night. We dominated the middle of the field. We peppered their goalie, who did a fantastic job.

“We put three great goals in the back of the net. This was a fantastic finish to the regular season and a great start to our postseason. Back to training and film to prepare for Mount Horeb on Oct. 20 (in the regional semifinals).”

Curtis Galstad stopped two shots for the L-Cats, who had a 16-3 edge in shots on goal. Aleksei Soloviyov made 13 saves for Luther Prep.