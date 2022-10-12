Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Brown, Marshall, Nemaha by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-15 03:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-15 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Brown; Marshall; Nemaha FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures between 33 and 36 could result in frost formation. * WHERE...Marshall, Nemaha and Brown Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Doniphan by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-15 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-15 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Doniphan FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 29 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central, northeast and northwest Missouri. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Atchison, Doniphan, Johnson, Leavenworth, Linn, Miami by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 18:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Atchison; Doniphan; Johnson; Leavenworth; Linn; Miami; Wyandotte RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 020, 021, 022, 023, 025, 028, 029, 030, 031, 032, 033, 037, 038, 039, 040, 043, 044, 045, 046, 053, 054, 057, 060, 102, 103, 104, AND 105 The Red Flag Warning for Friday has been allowed to expire due to diminishing winds and improving relative humidity.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Adair, Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll, Chariton by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-15 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-15 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Adair; Andrew; Atchison; Buchanan; Caldwell; Carroll; Chariton; Clinton; Daviess; De Kalb; Gentry; Grundy; Harrison; Holt; Linn; Livingston; Macon; Mercer; Nodaway; Putnam; Randolph; Schuyler; Sullivan; Worth FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 29 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central, northeast and northwest Missouri. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Comments / 0