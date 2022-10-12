ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, NM

Mesquite, NM, man killed in vehicle crash at construction site in Kansas

By Dave Burge
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – A Mesquite, New Mexico, man was killed in a crash at a construction site in Kansas Tuesday, Oct. 11, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. just east of Highway 281 in Russell County, which is in the central part of the state.

According to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol, one construction vehicle lost power while going up a hill and rolled down, striking another construction vehicle.

Hector Cesar Fraire Montelongo, 53 of Mesquite, was killed in the crash. It is unclear if he was on the platform of the vehicle that was struck or if he was standing beside it.

