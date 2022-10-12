If you would like to submit a Veteran of the Week for publication, send the details below, and photos, to [email protected]. Branch of Military: U.S. Army (Retired) Omer Smith served in the Army with distinction for 23 years and retired as a communications/electronics maintenance chief at Fort Stewart, Georgia. He was assigned to the White House — where he earned the Presidential Service Badge — to maintain secure communications. He earned many other awards during his military service as well. Upon retirement in 1984, Smith settled in Palm Coast with his wife, Karen. They will have been married 55 years this December. He joined the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, where he completed another 21-year career as a deputy and sergeant. He’s been a member of the American Legion since 1984 and has held several positions. The most prominent was as Department Commander of Florida, leading the Legion at the state level. Smith continues to leave a lasting impression as a legionnaire. He works as the state chairman of two important American Legion programs: the Immigration and Naturalization program and the Boys State program, which is among the most respected and selective educational programs of government instruction for U.S. high school students.

FLAGLER COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO