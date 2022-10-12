Read full article on original website
palmcoastobserver.com
Three Flagler County students receive 'Great Kid' Award
Three exceptional students who attend Flagler County public schools are recognized by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office as a “Great Kid” for August 2022. Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly met with each of those students on Monday, Oct. 10, and presented them their awards, which were delayed due to Hurricane Ian.
palmcoastobserver.com
Letters to the editor: Renew the half-penny tax to support Flagler's students
Renew the half-penny tax to support Flagler's students. My name is Zoe Estberg, and I am a 2019 Flagler County graduate. This year, I will be a senior at the University of Florida. I have worked tirelessly toward a degree in mechanical engineering with a minor in biomechanics. My confidence in this world of technology is largely due to the early exposure students were fortunate enough to have in Flagler.
flaglerlive.com
Hyped by Joe Mullins in July, Sale of Ex-Sheriff’s Building for Drug-Treatment Facility Collapses
Less than a month before the primary election he was desperately trying not to lose, Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins ballyhooed what he claimed would be a big win for the county: the impending sale of the former Sheriff’s Operations Center building in Bunnell, and its transformation into a much-needed in-patient treatment facility for people addicted to drugs or alcohol.
Farm Share distributes free food to Volusia county residents
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of people lined up for a drive-thru food distribution event in Volusia County Friday morning. The food distribution was organized by Farm Share, one of Florida’s largest nonprofit food banks. Residents lined up outside the Dewey O. Boster Sports Complex in Deltona early...
palmcoastobserver.com
Kyle Berryhill to be sworn in as Palm Coast’s third fire chief
The Palm Coast Fire Department will celebrate the transfer of command from current Fire Chief Gerard “Jerry” Forte to incoming Fire Chief Kyle Berryhill at 2 p.m. Oct. 14. The ceremony will be held at the Palm Coast Community Center, at 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. This ceremony...
Deltona residents alarmed by holes forming after flooding from Hurricane Ian
DELTONA, Fla. — Flooding continues to cause problems for people across Central Florida. In Deltona, two large holes have formed- one on a road, and another in a person’s yard. The city closed Salem Drive in the Hidden Lake Estates area Friday morning. Residents there say they’re confused...
WESH
Volusia County homeowner receives assistance after helping community impacted by flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — In the days after Hurricane Ian hit, people in flooded-out Geneva say a Deltona man gave them much-needed medical supplies. After learning that man was dealing with issues of his own at his house in Deltona, some of those people from Geneva decided to return the favor.
Deputies: Dozens of businesses busted for underage sales of alcohol, tobacco in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Workers at more than three dozen Volusia County stores are facing legal troubles after they allegedly sold alcohol and tobacco to people under 21. Over the course of a month, investigators said they sent underage people into 64 gas stations and stores throughout the county.
WESH
Central Florida residents frustrated by FEMA application process
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some Mims residents whose homes flooded out during Hurricane Ian are finally getting individual FEMA assistance and they say it’s thanks partly to WESH 2 News. Video from the Volusia County sheriff's office shows dozens of homes on Baxter Point submerged in water. Stacy...
daytonatimes.com
Commissioners spreading COVID cash around
A Daytona Times review indicates that Daytona Beach city commissioners are spending COVID-19 relief funds for a variety of purposes, including education, land purchases, special events, and home safety, among other things. Taxpayer money from the feds. According to the official U.S. Department of the Treasury website, the Coronavirus State...
click orlando
Man convicted of first-degree murder in fatal Daytona Beach shooting
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Following a three-day trial, a Georgia man was convicted of first-degree murder Thursday for his involvement in a fatal Daytona Beach shooting more than two years ago. In September 2020, Jaquez Head, 23, along with three other men, showed up at a woman’s Daytona Beach...
WCJB
‘It’s very sad’: Neighbors outraged after a Putnam County mother exposes her toddler to fentanyl
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Jessica Martinez, of 39, was arrested after giving candy to her two-year old toddler that she said, was covered with fentanyl. The child’s grandparents said the toddler became lethargic after eating the candy. “The child was passing out, in and out of consciousness, in the...
Today: Farm Share food giveaway in Deltona
DELTONA, Fla. — Some Volusia County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Friday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Deltona. Organizers said the giveaway will...
Disaster recovery center opens in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County residents impacted by Hurricane Ian will be able to get some help at a new FEMA disaster recovery center beginning Oct. 12. The Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster recovery center, located at 1845 Holsonback Drive in Daytona Beach, will serve as a resource hub for individuals and businesses recovering from Hurricane Ian’s impacts.
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler County Veteran of the Week: Omer Smith
If you would like to submit a Veteran of the Week for publication, send the details below, and photos, to [email protected]. Branch of Military: U.S. Army (Retired) Omer Smith served in the Army with distinction for 23 years and retired as a communications/electronics maintenance chief at Fort Stewart, Georgia. He was assigned to the White House — where he earned the Presidential Service Badge — to maintain secure communications. He earned many other awards during his military service as well. Upon retirement in 1984, Smith settled in Palm Coast with his wife, Karen. They will have been married 55 years this December. He joined the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, where he completed another 21-year career as a deputy and sergeant. He’s been a member of the American Legion since 1984 and has held several positions. The most prominent was as Department Commander of Florida, leading the Legion at the state level. Smith continues to leave a lasting impression as a legionnaire. He works as the state chairman of two important American Legion programs: the Immigration and Naturalization program and the Boys State program, which is among the most respected and selective educational programs of government instruction for U.S. high school students.
WESH
Affidavit: Man impersonating police officer handcuffed, robbed Deltona couple at home
DELTONA, Fla. — A Kissimmee man was ordered held on no bond at the Volusia County jail Tuesday. Investigators said he falsely imprisoned and robbed a couple in their Deltona home. The judge classified 44-year-old Carmelo Cruz as a violent felony offender. Cruz was already on probation in Osceola...
Suspicious device forces shutdown of busy Seminole County roadway
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A major Seminole County roadway was shut down while deputies investigated a suspicious device left outside a popular restaurant. According to the Seminole County sheriff’s office, a worker at Panera Bread found a suspicious device around 5:30 a.m. See map of location below:. Deputies...
click orlando
FEMA warns of fraud after residents’ identities were used to claim benefits
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – FEMA’s mobile registration intake center has been traveling around Seminole County since Hurricane Ian struck, offering an easy way to apply for aid. But officials say some residents are getting an unexpected notification. Anita Simmons said she brought her mom to FEMA’s mobile site...
‘It’s concerning’: Coastal Volusia Co. residents worry erosion from Ian could threaten property
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Craig Payne is one of several Daytona Beach Shores residents worried about ongoing erosion issues since Hurricane Ian blew through the area two weeks ago. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “When you see that sand sliding out underneath the building it’s…concerning,” Payne...
palmcoastobserver.com
‘Individual Assistance’ registration event to take place Friday, Oct. 14 for Hurricane Ian survivors
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) may refer survivors of Hurricane Ian to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) with information about how to apply for a disaster loan – including homeowners, renters, business owners, and certain nonprofits. It’s important to submit the loan application as soon as possible.
