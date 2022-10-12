ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Three Flagler County students receive 'Great Kid' Award

Three exceptional students who attend Flagler County public schools are recognized by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office as a “Great Kid” for August 2022. Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly met with each of those students on Monday, Oct. 10, and presented them their awards, which were delayed due to Hurricane Ian.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Letters to the editor: Renew the half-penny tax to support Flagler's students

Renew the half-penny tax to support Flagler's students. My name is Zoe Estberg, and I am a 2019 Flagler County graduate. This year, I will be a senior at the University of Florida. I have worked tirelessly toward a degree in mechanical engineering with a minor in biomechanics. My confidence in this world of technology is largely due to the early exposure students were fortunate enough to have in Flagler.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Hyped by Joe Mullins in July, Sale of Ex-Sheriff’s Building for Drug-Treatment Facility Collapses

Less than a month before the primary election he was desperately trying not to lose, Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins ballyhooed what he claimed would be a big win for the county: the impending sale of the former Sheriff’s Operations Center building in Bunnell, and its transformation into a much-needed in-patient treatment facility for people addicted to drugs or alcohol.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Kyle Berryhill to be sworn in as Palm Coast’s third fire chief

The Palm Coast Fire Department will celebrate the transfer of command from current Fire Chief Gerard “Jerry” Forte to incoming Fire Chief Kyle Berryhill at 2 p.m. Oct. 14. The ceremony will be held at the Palm Coast Community Center, at 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. This ceremony...
PALM COAST, FL
Central Florida residents frustrated by FEMA application process

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some Mims residents whose homes flooded out during Hurricane Ian are finally getting individual FEMA assistance and they say it’s thanks partly to WESH 2 News. Video from the Volusia County sheriff's office shows dozens of homes on Baxter Point submerged in water. Stacy...
MIMS, FL
Commissioners spreading COVID cash around

A Daytona Times review indicates that Daytona Beach city commissioners are spending COVID-19 relief funds for a variety of purposes, including education, land purchases, special events, and home safety, among other things. Taxpayer money from the feds. According to the official U.S. Department of the Treasury website, the Coronavirus State...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Today: Farm Share food giveaway in Deltona

DELTONA, Fla. — Some Volusia County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Friday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Deltona. Organizers said the giveaway will...
DELTONA, FL
Disaster recovery center opens in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County residents impacted by Hurricane Ian will be able to get some help at a new FEMA disaster recovery center beginning Oct. 12. The Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster recovery center, located at 1845 Holsonback Drive in Daytona Beach, will serve as a resource hub for individuals and businesses recovering from Hurricane Ian’s impacts.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Flagler County Veteran of the Week: Omer Smith

If you would like to submit a Veteran of the Week for publication, send the details below, and photos, to [email protected]. Branch of Military: U.S. Army (Retired) Omer Smith served in the Army with distinction for 23 years and retired as a communications/electronics maintenance chief at Fort Stewart, Georgia. He was assigned to the White House — where he earned the Presidential Service Badge — to maintain secure communications. He earned many other awards during his military service as well. Upon retirement in 1984, Smith settled in Palm Coast with his wife, Karen. They will have been married 55 years this December. He joined the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, where he completed another 21-year career as a deputy and sergeant. He’s been a member of the American Legion since 1984 and has held several positions. The most prominent was as Department Commander of Florida, leading the Legion at the state level. Smith continues to leave a lasting impression as a legionnaire. He works as the state chairman of two important American Legion programs: the Immigration and Naturalization program and the Boys State program, which is among the most respected and selective educational programs of government instruction for U.S. high school students.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

