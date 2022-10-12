Read full article on original website
Clay County plans to develop multi-billion dollar project near I-435, Route 152
The Clay County Economic Development Council has big plans in the works. The county, which holds nearly 250,000 people, could be seeing its landscape reimagined on the way south from the airport.
kttn.com
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of October 17, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Oct. 17 – 23. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule...
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Holt County Routes to Close Next Week For Railroad Maintenance
Railroad maintenance will close Holt County Missouri Route 111 just north of U.S. Route 159 and Route P in Fortescue next week. Contractors working with BNSF Railroad, under a permit from the Missouri Department of Transportation, will perform the work. Route 111 will close at the crossing just north of...
kchi.com
Change of Venue Approved
The court proceedings for 41-year-old Jennifer Ann Hall in the 2002 death of a patient at a hospital in Chillicothe has been moved to Clinton County. The Change of Venue was approved by Judge Ryan Horsman. Hall’s next court appearance on charges of alleged first-degree murder is set for December...
kttn.com
Gilman City man facing 17 counts of harassment and assault has jury trial scheduled
A jury trial has been scheduled for a Gilman City man accused of making physical contact with multiple female students at South Harrison School when he was a substitute teacher. A two-day trial is scheduled for 59-year-old Stephen Marshall in Livingston County on November 29th and 30th. A pretrial conference...
kchi.com
RED FLAG WARNING For Much Of Missouri
A Red Flag Warning is issued by the National Weather Service for all of the KCHI listening area and much of the State of Missouri. Meteorologist Spencer Mell says the RED FLAG WARNING begins at Noon and continues until 7:00 pm. Mell says under a RED FLAG WARNING, burning is...
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joseph Woman Indicted for Coronavirus Relief Aid Fraud
KANSAS CITY, MO (Missourinet) A St. Joseph woman has been charged with defrauding the federal government out of nearly $80,000 in coronavirus relief aid. A federal grand jury empaneled in Kansas City handed down a four-count indictment against 38-year-old Brooke Stewart. The federal indictment accuses Stewart of filing false unemployment...
Buchanan County Drug Task Force says drug problem still growing following bust
A recent meth bust points to the growing drug problem in Buchanan County. Captain Shawn Collie says officers are seeing more instances of fentanyl, but more common has been a growing problem of methamphetamine. "We're seeing a lot of meth and the heroin obviously goes along with some of the...
Police investigating animal neglect complaint at popular Kearney farm
The Fun Farm Pumpkin Patch has denied any allegations of animal neglect and malnourishment.
northwestmoinfo.com
Jury Trial Set in Case Against Former Substitute Teacher
CHILLICOTHE, MO – The Gilman City man accused of multiple charges of harassment and assault of students while he served as a substitute teacher in Harrison County is set for a two-day jury trial in Livingston County. Fifty-nine year old Stephen Marshall requested a change of venue earlier this...
Tanker turnover closes I-29 in far northwestern Missouri
UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the southbound lanes on I-29 at the accident site have been opened. Interstate 29 in far northwestern Missouri has been closed as hazardous material is cleared from the highway. The Missouri State Highway Patrol closed I-29 from mile marker 99 to mile marker...
northwestmoinfo.com
Bond Modifications Denied For Country Club Man Charged With Making a Terrorist Threat
A Country Club man charged with making a terrorist threat in Andrew County will appear in court next month for a case review. Court documents say Guy Garrett Johnson faces a felony charge of first-degree making a terrorist threat. Records list that charge from August 21. Johnson is in custody...
kttn.com
Wallace State Park to hold annual “Fall Fun Event”
Wallace State Park near Cameron will hold its Annual Fall Fun Event later this month. Activities will be at the campground amphitheater on October 29th. Find the Pumpkin will start at 10 o’clock that morning. Hikers who find hidden pumpkins on the trails will win a prize. Operation Wildlife...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday
Ninety-four calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. Some of the calls include:. 9:46 am, Officer made a vehicle stop for a traffic violation in the 100 block of W. Business 36. K9 Enoch was called to the scene and a positive reaction from Enoch led to the discovery of drug paraphernalia. The 34-year-old driver was arrested, processed, cited, and released.
kmaland.com
Atchison County wreck injures 1
(Corning) -- A Kansas City, Missouri man was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Atchison County, Missouri Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on northbound Interstate 29, approximately 2 miles north of Corning. Authorities say a 2016 Volvo driven by 49-year-old Joseph Ngenahimana was northbound on I-29 when it exited the east side of the roadway, skidded and overturned. Both the vehicle and its detached unit came to rest on the east side of the roadway.
kttn.com
Missouri Day Parade: Throwing of candy from parade entries is prohibited
When the Missouri Day Parade travels the streets in Trenton Saturday morning, the sponsoring Trenton Rotary Club is reminding parade participants to not throw candy from their entries. Instead, the club suggests a parade entry be accompanied by walkers who can hand out candy to spectators along the route. Rotary...
northwestmoinfo.com
Wednesday Accident Leaves Excelsior Springs Man With Serious Injuries
A lunchtime accident Wednesday in Clay County has left an Excelsior Springs man with serious inquires. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 59-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Jay R. Einerson was driving a 2013 Chevy on northbound I-35 at mile-marker 16 in Clay County at 12:30 Wednesday afternoon when he changed lanes and hit the rear end of a 2013 Kenworth tractor-trailer.
2 injured after Buchanan County rear-end crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 8a.m. Thursday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Chevy Malibu driven by Donald L. Lawrence, 39, Savannah, was southbound on Interstate 29 at U.S. 169. The car rear-ended a 2020 Ford Explorer driven by...
northwestmoinfo.com
Graceland University Ranked #1 Nursing Program in Iowa
LAMONI,IA – Graceland University’s nursing program was ranked the number one program in the state by RegisteredNursing.org, a nursing advocacy organization. The organization assessed thirty-three nursing programs in the state, identifying schools that support students through licensure and beyond, and evaluating them on NCLEX-RN exam pass rate, average program length, educational partnerships and more.
DOCS: Excelsior Springs victim found with 'trash bag, metal collar' around neck
The Excelsior Springs victim who escaped a man's home and knocked on nearby doors for help was wearing a trash bag, metal collar with a padlock and had duct tape around her neck.
