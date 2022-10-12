(Corning) -- A Kansas City, Missouri man was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Atchison County, Missouri Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on northbound Interstate 29, approximately 2 miles north of Corning. Authorities say a 2016 Volvo driven by 49-year-old Joseph Ngenahimana was northbound on I-29 when it exited the east side of the roadway, skidded and overturned. Both the vehicle and its detached unit came to rest on the east side of the roadway.

ATCHISON COUNTY, MO ・ 14 HOURS AGO