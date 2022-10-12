ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King City, MO

northwestmoinfo.com

Two Holt County Routes to Close Next Week For Railroad Maintenance

Railroad maintenance will close Holt County Missouri Route 111 just north of U.S. Route 159 and Route P in Fortescue next week. Contractors working with BNSF Railroad, under a permit from the Missouri Department of Transportation, will perform the work. Route 111 will close at the crossing just north of...
HOLT COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Change of Venue Approved

The court proceedings for 41-year-old Jennifer Ann Hall in the 2002 death of a patient at a hospital in Chillicothe has been moved to Clinton County. The Change of Venue was approved by Judge Ryan Horsman. Hall’s next court appearance on charges of alleged first-degree murder is set for December...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
King City, MO
kchi.com

RED FLAG WARNING For Much Of Missouri

A Red Flag Warning is issued by the National Weather Service for all of the KCHI listening area and much of the State of Missouri. Meteorologist Spencer Mell says the RED FLAG WARNING begins at Noon and continues until 7:00 pm. Mell says under a RED FLAG WARNING, burning is...
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

St. Joseph Woman Indicted for Coronavirus Relief Aid Fraud

KANSAS CITY, MO (Missourinet) A St. Joseph woman has been charged with defrauding the federal government out of nearly $80,000 in coronavirus relief aid. A federal grand jury empaneled in Kansas City handed down a four-count indictment against 38-year-old Brooke Stewart. The federal indictment accuses Stewart of filing false unemployment...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Jury Trial Set in Case Against Former Substitute Teacher

CHILLICOTHE, MO – The Gilman City man accused of multiple charges of harassment and assault of students while he served as a substitute teacher in Harrison County is set for a two-day jury trial in Livingston County. Fifty-nine year old Stephen Marshall requested a change of venue earlier this...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
News Break
Politics
kttn.com

Wallace State Park to hold annual “Fall Fun Event”

Wallace State Park near Cameron will hold its Annual Fall Fun Event later this month. Activities will be at the campground amphitheater on October 29th. Find the Pumpkin will start at 10 o’clock that morning. Hikers who find hidden pumpkins on the trails will win a prize. Operation Wildlife...
CAMERON, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday

Ninety-four calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. Some of the calls include:. 9:46 am, Officer made a vehicle stop for a traffic violation in the 100 block of W. Business 36. K9 Enoch was called to the scene and a positive reaction from Enoch led to the discovery of drug paraphernalia. The 34-year-old driver was arrested, processed, cited, and released.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kmaland.com

Atchison County wreck injures 1

(Corning) -- A Kansas City, Missouri man was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Atchison County, Missouri Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on northbound Interstate 29, approximately 2 miles north of Corning. Authorities say a 2016 Volvo driven by 49-year-old Joseph Ngenahimana was northbound on I-29 when it exited the east side of the roadway, skidded and overturned. Both the vehicle and its detached unit came to rest on the east side of the roadway.
ATCHISON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri Day Parade: Throwing of candy from parade entries is prohibited

When the Missouri Day Parade travels the streets in Trenton Saturday morning, the sponsoring Trenton Rotary Club is reminding parade participants to not throw candy from their entries. Instead, the club suggests a parade entry be accompanied by walkers who can hand out candy to spectators along the route. Rotary...
TRENTON, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Wednesday Accident Leaves Excelsior Springs Man With Serious Injuries

A lunchtime accident Wednesday in Clay County has left an Excelsior Springs man with serious inquires. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 59-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Jay R. Einerson was driving a 2013 Chevy on northbound I-35 at mile-marker 16 in Clay County at 12:30 Wednesday afternoon when he changed lanes and hit the rear end of a 2013 Kenworth tractor-trailer.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
St. Joseph Post

2 injured after Buchanan County rear-end crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 8a.m. Thursday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Chevy Malibu driven by Donald L. Lawrence, 39, Savannah, was southbound on Interstate 29 at U.S. 169. The car rear-ended a 2020 Ford Explorer driven by...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Graceland University Ranked #1 Nursing Program in Iowa

LAMONI,IA – Graceland University’s nursing program was ranked the number one program in the state by RegisteredNursing.org, a nursing advocacy organization. The organization assessed thirty-three nursing programs in the state, identifying schools that support students through licensure and beyond, and evaluating them on NCLEX-RN exam pass rate, average program length, educational partnerships and more.
LAMONI, IA

