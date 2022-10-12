UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Multi-colored fentanyl pills, nicknamed “rainbow fentanyl,” have seen an increasing seizure in New York state and across the country. On Oct. 12th, New York announced a significant seizure of fentanyl, approximately 300,000 rainbow fentanyl pills in white and blue powder form. Oneida County Opioid Task Force as well as the Center for Family Life and Recovery, Inc. have been aware of it and offer suggestions for parents.

ONEIDA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO