Varsity News, Week 6
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – There was a lot of action in Mohawk Valley sports during week five of the varsity football season and week six of the fall sports season, including New Hartford girls’ soccer moving into 3rd place in New York State history with a 53-game unbeaten streak and Proctor hosting their first Friday night football game in over eight years.
Your Stories: Town of Clay man billed hundreds in unpaid E-ZPass toll fees
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A Town of Clay man is turning to the Your Stories team for help after he received nearly a dozen bills in the mail that claim he owes money for unpaid tolls in the New York City and New Jersey areas. The twist? Jeffery French...
NYC Man wanted for 1st-degree murder apprehended in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that a New York City man wanted for First Degree Murder has been apprehended after a robbery investigation that occurred in Utica on October 12th. Around 6:10 pm on Wednesday, officers arrived at the 1100 block of Mohawk Street to...
Rainbow Fentanyl: What it looks like & what you should do to protect kids
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Multi-colored fentanyl pills, nicknamed “rainbow fentanyl,” have seen an increasing seizure in New York state and across the country. On Oct. 12th, New York announced a significant seizure of fentanyl, approximately 300,000 rainbow fentanyl pills in white and blue powder form. Oneida County Opioid Task Force as well as the Center for Family Life and Recovery, Inc. have been aware of it and offer suggestions for parents.
Deerfield Students Learn About Fire Safety
DEERFIELD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Fire Prevention Week is coming to a close, but the Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department had one more stop to make before that happens. Earlier today, students at Deerfield Elementary School had the unique opportunity to learn all about fire safety, right from the professionals. “We...
Update: Algonquin Apartments Fire
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Tuesday, October 11th the Utica Fire Department was dispatched to the Algonquin Apartments on Genesee Street after a report of a fire. Once firefighters arrived on the scene, they learned there was a fire in a third-floor apartment, where they found a male who has sustained serious burns to his body.
Weather Alert: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Oneida County
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – At 1:46 pm on Thursday, October 13th, the Nation Weather Service out of Binghamton issued a Serve Thunderstorm Warning for Oneida County until 2:45 pm. The radar indicates the storm is moving east at around 35 mph, extending near Redfield to Bridgeport with max...
Home Safety Tips to Prevent a Fire Emergency
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – For those who might have missed it yesterday, this week is ‘Fire Prevention Week’ across the country. The theme for this year is “Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape” – further reinforcing the importance of a home escape plan in case of an emergency.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sylvan Beach
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service has issued a severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Oneida County until 2:45PM Thursday, 10/13. At 2:06 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Highmarket to Verona Beach, moving east at 35 mph. 60 mph wind gusts and three-quarter inch hail are associated with this storm.
Tips to avoid Carbon Monoxide Poisoning
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – This week is the 100th anniversary of ‘Fire Prevention Week’ across the country. So, over the next few days, we will bring you tips to help avoid future emergencies in your home. When you think about fire prevention, there are certain tips that...
UPD charged woman with Criminal Weapon Possession after traffic stop
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that a woman has been charged with Criminal Weapon Possession after a traffic stop in Utica on October 11th. Around 7:50 pm on Tuesday, a patrol officer pulled over a vehicle in the Mohawk Street Plaza. As he approached the...
Weather Alert: Tornado Warning issued in Oneida County
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – At 2:26 pm on Thursday, October 13th, the Nation Weather Service out of Binghamton issued an Extreme Tornado Warning for Oneida County until 3:00 pm. Residents in Boonville seek shelter now. At 2:26 pm a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located...
UPDATE: Two-car crash in Marcy leaves man injured, dog found safe
MARCY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man was injured and is now searching for his dog after a two-car accident in the Town of Marcy on October 12th. Around 7:09 pm on Thursday, 39-year-old Mitchell Clark of Remsen was in the...
