WDIO-TV
Cloquet celebrated 11th annual craft art and vendor fair
Cloquet hosted their 11th annual Craft Art and Vendor fair at Black Bear event center. People had a variety of arts, crafts, decoration and other work for sale. Many vendors were all over Minnesota, including some who traveled from Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota. Kelly Zink, the Executive Director...
WDIO-TV
Interview: Duluth Police Chief Mike Ceynowa (Part 2)
Duluth’s new police chief Mike Ceynowa came to the WDIO studio for a conversation about his life, the new position, and his passion for the Duluth area. Part 1 of this conversation can be found here. Duluth Duluth Police Department Mike Ceynowa. Around The Web. Ads by Revcontent. Wrap...
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Henry
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
WDIO-TV
Voterpalooza at UMD helps students get ready to vote
Voterpalooza at the University of Minnesota Duluth helped students with be motivated registered to vote. Voterpalooza took place between 9 AM to 3 PM Wednesday October 12th in the Kirby Student Center. There were tables from Bulldog Republicans, College Democrats, the League of Women Voters and more to help students register to vote, learn about candidates and how they can be more involved in the democratic process.
WDIO-TV
Up North: Bridging the Gap Women’s 10-Mile
In recent years people have been putting an emphasis on local businesses. Over this past weekend, the Duluth Running Company hosted their second annual Bridging the Gap Women’s 10-Mile to help local female entrepreneurs. The main focus of the race was the celebration of women and to raise money...
WDIO-TV
Take back the night at UMD
This week from October 10th through October 14th, UMD is hosting events for National Consent Week including their “Take Back the Night” event on October 12th. The Office of Diversity and Inclusion as well as the Women’s Resource and Action Center will be leading a march around UMD campus from 6 PM to 8 PM starting in the Kirby Ballroom on Campus. Organizers will have tables set up with community resources and advocates for people to stop by and get additional information.
WDIO-TV
Around Town – Oct. 14, 2022
Seasonal events are the name of the game this weekend Around Town. Normally, the Duluth Children’s Museum caters to the kids. But Saturday night, it’s a 21+ takeover. Night at the Brewseum is back. Attendees can sample brews from Blacklist, Hoops, Bent Paddle, Duluth Cider, and more, all while raising money so the kids can keep learning and having fun. General admission tickets cost $30. The VIP version is $50. Night at the Brewseum goes from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.
WDIO-TV
DTA offering opportunity to test drive a bus
Every day, hundreds of people rely on Duluth Transit Authority buses to run errands or go to work and school. And the DTA needs drivers to take them there. This weekend, there is an opportunity for anyone with an interest in trying bus driving to get behind the wheel. The...
WDIO-TV
Veterans receive free dental services during Freedom Day USA at Virginia Family Dental
Virginia Family Dental is proud to be participating in their 6th annual Freedom Day USA. It’s a national event where dental practices provide free dental services to veterans in the area. “This is our favorite day of the year. We all look forward to it,” shared Nicole Palo, the...
WDIO-TV
Prep Sports Extra: October 14th
This Friday marked week seven of the prep football season in Minnesota, and week nine in Wisconsin. Duluth Denfeld broke a three year rivalry drought rallying to take down Duluth East at Ordean Stadium. Additionally Two Harbors and Hermantown earned home wins. Northwestern finished their regular season with a perfect 9-0 record, while Northwood/Solon Springs and Ashland won their regular season finales, and South Shore fell on the road.
WDIO-TV
Tattoo shop fire leaves an estimated $85,000 in damage
No one is hurt after a fire that broke out in the building occupied by Gitchee Gumee Tattoo. It happened overnight, early Friday morning. Duluth Fire Department responded to the structure fire at 33 W. Central Entrance around 2:33am. No one was inside the building at the time nor were...
WDIO-TV
Touchstone Honoree: Duluth Art Institute helps inspire young people to take action through art
Jean Birkenstein lived a long, active life. She was an artistic activist in Chicago. And she now helps inspire the next generations of artists, through the BAM program at the Duluth Art Institute. Her son, Robin Washington, is the Board President at the DAI. “The word I use more than...
WDIO-TV
UMD Voterpalooza
On October 12, University of Minnesota Duluth is hosting a Voterpalooza event where students will be motivating their fellow classmates to be engaged US Citizens. The event is from 9 AM to 3 PM in the Kirby Student Center. There will be tables from Bulldog Republicans, College Democrats, the League of Women Voters and more to help students register to vote, learn about candidates and how they can be more involved in the democratic process.
WDIO-TV
What’s Brewing: Almanac Coffee
On a cool fall day, a hot cup of coffee is welcome. At the Duluth Folk School in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, Almanac Coffee is brewed right where it’s roasted. “Almanac Coffee came into existence around the same time as the Duluth Folk School, now coming up on our four-year anniversary. And it was started by a very good friend of mine, Russell Crawford,” Almanac Coffee Owner Justin Wood said. “And I worked alongside of him for a number of years and recently had the opportunity to acquire Almanac Coffee. And it’s been a pleasure to pick it up and run with it.”
WDIO-TV
Virginia man pleads guilty in 2021 murder
A 42-year-old Virginia man pleaded guilty Thursday of murder. According to St. Louis County Attorney Kim Maki, Derek Edward Malevich pleaded guilty to killing Kristen Bicking, 32, on May 12, 2021. Malevich had been previously indicted by a grand jury with two counts of First-Degree Murder. According to Maki, he...
WDIO-TV
Picking a perfect Halloween costume
If you haven’t picked out your costumes out yet, Andrea Jang of Duluth Mom has three things to consider as you shop and plan. Tip No. 1: Be mindful of sustainability and your budget. You can do this by shopping second hand, exchanging costumes with friends, and making your own costume. If you buy something from a store consider buying PJs that double as a costume.
WDIO-TV
UMD volleyball wins 6th straight
The University of Minnesota Duluth volleyball team was on the road Friday taking on Mankato. Cianna Selbitschka led the team with a total of 19 kills. Kaylyn Madison followed suit with a 20 dig performance herself, as UMD won their sixth win game in a row 3-1. The Bulldogs are...
WDIO-TV
Duluth Marshall boys soccer secures a spot in Section 7A semifinals
Second seeded Duluth Marshall had to take on Lakes International Language Academy to advance to the Section 7A semifinals. Denzel Majwega gave Marshall the lead with two scores along with Brendan Friday who scored four goal to push them past Lakes International Language Academy, winning 6-0. Next up the Hilltoppers will host PACT Charter School for the section semifinals on Saturday, October 13th.
WDIO-TV
Prep Soccer: Cloquet boys & girls, Denfeld boys advance to Section 7AA finals
The Cloquet-Carlton girls earned themselves a trip back to the final after winning 3-0 against Duluth Denfeld. Makayla Stirewalt led the way for the two with two goals. The second seeded Lumberjacks will have a chance to earn their fourth straight section title when they visit top-seeded Grand Rapids Tuesday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
WDIO-TV
UWS men’s golf celebrates fourth UMAC title
After an epic 13-stroke comeback over the weekend the University of Wisconsin-Superior (UWS) men’s golf team claimed the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) championship. They bested the University of Northwestern by two firing a 30-over-par 318 to earn the program’s fourth title in five seasons, and first in two...
