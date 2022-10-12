On a cool fall day, a hot cup of coffee is welcome. At the Duluth Folk School in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, Almanac Coffee is brewed right where it’s roasted. “Almanac Coffee came into existence around the same time as the Duluth Folk School, now coming up on our four-year anniversary. And it was started by a very good friend of mine, Russell Crawford,” Almanac Coffee Owner Justin Wood said. “And I worked alongside of him for a number of years and recently had the opportunity to acquire Almanac Coffee. And it’s been a pleasure to pick it up and run with it.”

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO