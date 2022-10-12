Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Public Schools and Durham School Services are working to find solutions for ongoing bus delays
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Durham School Services and Roanoke City Public School officials are working to come up with solutions to get kids to school on time. The RCPS work transportation group is discussing possibly expanding walking zones and even outsourcing to other vendors to address the issue. Durham has...
WSLS
‘It’s gotten a lot worse:’ Durham bus drivers in Roanoke say their paychecks are inconsistent
ROANOKE, Va. – Durham School Services, located in Roanoke, is facing backlash from its employees because of pay issues. Durham School Services is the company that provides school buses and drivers to Roanoke City Public Schools. One Durham bus driver in Roanoke, who wished to remain anonymous, spoke with...
WSLS
Radford City Schools superintendent addresses behavioral issues in letter
RADFORD, Va. – Radford City School leaders are hoping to turn some students’ behavioral problems into a learning experience. Superintendent Robert Graham sent a letter home to families on Wednesday, asking parents and guardians to have a conversation with their students about ways to behave in schools and the rules they should follow.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke is asking residents to complete a survey about affordable housing
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke is asking residents to complete a survey about affordable housing. The city is receiving funds from the American Rescue Plan. That money will go toward assisting the homeless, people who are at risk of homelessness, and other vulnerable populations. The city wants...
chathamstartribune.com
Takessa Walker: Trying to make a difference
A local business owner and real estate agent, Takessa C.S “Kiesha” Walker, is going into education to help students achieve. “I’ve always just had a passion for children… I am just trying to make a difference because of the things that have went on in our school district, trying to be an asset to our school board,” Walker said.
WDBJ7.com
School-based health clinics coming to PCPS, RCS
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Giles County High School is setting the standard for school-based health care in the New River Valley, but soon that model will be added in Pulaski County and Radford City Schools. “Improving their health is really going to improve their overall well-being and allow them to...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine’s class of 2026 receive their white coats
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The white coat ceremony is a tradition that most medical schools across the country participate in. But Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine has a unique tradition for the special day. “We wait until the end of the first block of medical school. Wait until they...
WDBJ7.com
Radford City School District receives grant to improve school safety
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The U.S. Department of Justice has awarded a grant to the Radford City School District to improve school safety. The grant is totaled at $370,344. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement regarding the grant:. Morgan Griffith (R-VA)
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg city leaders excited for what Dearington Neighborhood Plan has in store
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Dearington Neighborhood Plan has been in the works since 2019. At Tuesday night’s Lynchburg City Council meeting, it was unanimously approved to be adopted into the city’s comprehensive plan. “The Dearington Neighborhood has a lot of history within it. The Dearington Neighborhood historically...
WDBJ7.com
Greenway mural project brings community together
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local artist and high school teacher Jon Murrill was selected by the city of Roanoke to paint two murals beneath the 13th Street bridge and beneath the 9th Street bridge, adjacent to the Roanoke Industrial Center. On Here @ Home, we talked with him about the...
Virginia town offering community aid with free store
With the cost of living rising, the town of Pulaski, Va. has found a solution to offer help to its community; a free store. Meet the community members who came up with the idea and why they say this system works in their town.Oct. 14, 2022.
WDBJ7.com
Full interviews with Roanoke City council’s regular election Democratic candidates
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The November election is just around the corner and candidates are gearing up for voters to head to the polls. WDBJ7 asked all the candidates the same questions about a range of topics from Roanoke’s gun violence and homeless population to economic development. After drawing the various parties from a hat, WDBJ7 shared the Democratic candidates’ responses Thursday night.
chathamstartribune.com
Staffers urge development of “nuisance property” in Danville
Danville City staffers say lifting the liens on a vacant property could clear the way for some residential green space. Planners are asking Danville City Council to release two nuisance abatement liens affecting one parcel of land in the 700-block of Stokes Street. It would be donated to a new owner and turned into a non-profit community garden.
WDBJ7.com
New Funding For Downtown Lynchburg Businesses
Hitachi Energy Expanding 165 Jobs To Halifax Co. Pittsylvania County Bookmobile Takes Books To Communities.
wfxrtv.com
Mass gathering rules ahead of Virginia Tech’s Homecoming
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR)–Virginia Tech’s homecoming starts this Friday, and where there is homecoming there are massive parties. During the summer, the Blacksburg town council voted unanimously in favor of an ordinance regarding mass outdoor gathering permits. It requires a person to apply for a permit 30-days before the...
WDBJ7.com
Goodwill Career Services previews classes and events
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Stephanie Hoer from Goodwill joined Natalie & Kate on Here @ Home to talk about some upcoming classes and career services. Goodwill classes are available to people throughout Goodwill’s 35 counties and 14-city service area. Goodwill helps people increase their skills and assist with their job searches. People can receive help online or in-person at Goodwill Career Centers and Workforce Satellite Offices.
WDBJ7.com
Homeless Veterans Stand Down event set for Monday
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down event is set for Monday, October 17 at the Salem Civic Center. It will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s a free day of food and support, as well as hope, understanding, and gratitude for those who served.
WSLS
Former Covington mayor, wife die in Roanoke car crash
COVINGTON, Va. – The Covington community is mourning the loss of its former mayor, Lewis Leitch, and his wife, Kathy Leitch, who were the victims of a Thursday morning car crash in Roanoke, according to officials. The car crash happened on Thursday near Williamson Road and Airport Road in...
WSET
Special guests join Martinsville students on 'International Walk to School Day'
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Martinsville students walked to school Wednesday morning for "International Walk to School Day". "Thanks to all our teachers, staff, law enforcement officers, and other community members for joining our students on their treks! What a great way to kick off a school day," the district said.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke businesses excited for the boost in foot traffic that Go Fest brings
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Anthem Go Outside Festival brings out thousands every year. But when the crowds aren’t enjoying the event, many make their way to Roanoke’s downtown businesses. “It should be bringing in a lot of people,” said Olivia King, general manager of Mast General...
