Roanoke, VA

WSLS

Radford City Schools superintendent addresses behavioral issues in letter

RADFORD, Va. – Radford City School leaders are hoping to turn some students’ behavioral problems into a learning experience. Superintendent Robert Graham sent a letter home to families on Wednesday, asking parents and guardians to have a conversation with their students about ways to behave in schools and the rules they should follow.
RADFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke is asking residents to complete a survey about affordable housing

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke is asking residents to complete a survey about affordable housing. The city is receiving funds from the American Rescue Plan. That money will go toward assisting the homeless, people who are at risk of homelessness, and other vulnerable populations. The city wants...
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Takessa Walker: Trying to make a difference

A local business owner and real estate agent, Takessa C.S “Kiesha” Walker, is going into education to help students achieve. “I’ve always just had a passion for children… I am just trying to make a difference because of the things that have went on in our school district, trying to be an asset to our school board,” Walker said.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

School-based health clinics coming to PCPS, RCS

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Giles County High School is setting the standard for school-based health care in the New River Valley, but soon that model will be added in Pulaski County and Radford City Schools. “Improving their health is really going to improve their overall well-being and allow them to...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Radford City School District receives grant to improve school safety

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The U.S. Department of Justice has awarded a grant to the Radford City School District to improve school safety. The grant is totaled at $370,344. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement regarding the grant:. Morgan Griffith (R-VA)
RADFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Greenway mural project brings community together

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local artist and high school teacher Jon Murrill was selected by the city of Roanoke to paint two murals beneath the 13th Street bridge and beneath the 9th Street bridge, adjacent to the Roanoke Industrial Center. On Here @ Home, we talked with him about the...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Full interviews with Roanoke City council’s regular election Democratic candidates

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The November election is just around the corner and candidates are gearing up for voters to head to the polls. WDBJ7 asked all the candidates the same questions about a range of topics from Roanoke’s gun violence and homeless population to economic development. After drawing the various parties from a hat, WDBJ7 shared the Democratic candidates’ responses Thursday night.
ROANOKE, VA
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
chathamstartribune.com

Staffers urge development of “nuisance property” in Danville

Danville City staffers say lifting the liens on a vacant property could clear the way for some residential green space. Planners are asking Danville City Council to release two nuisance abatement liens affecting one parcel of land in the 700-block of Stokes Street. It would be donated to a new owner and turned into a non-profit community garden.
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Mass gathering rules ahead of Virginia Tech’s Homecoming

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR)–Virginia Tech’s homecoming starts this Friday, and where there is homecoming there are massive parties. During the summer, the Blacksburg town council voted unanimously in favor of an ordinance regarding mass outdoor gathering permits. It requires a person to apply for a permit 30-days before the...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Goodwill Career Services previews classes and events

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Stephanie Hoer from Goodwill joined Natalie & Kate on Here @ Home to talk about some upcoming classes and career services. Goodwill classes are available to people throughout Goodwill’s 35 counties and 14-city service area. Goodwill helps people increase their skills and assist with their job searches. People can receive help online or in-person at Goodwill Career Centers and Workforce Satellite Offices.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Homeless Veterans Stand Down event set for Monday

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down event is set for Monday, October 17 at the Salem Civic Center. It will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s a free day of food and support, as well as hope, understanding, and gratitude for those who served.
SALEM, VA
WSLS

Former Covington mayor, wife die in Roanoke car crash

COVINGTON, Va. – The Covington community is mourning the loss of its former mayor, Lewis Leitch, and his wife, Kathy Leitch, who were the victims of a Thursday morning car crash in Roanoke, according to officials. The car crash happened on Thursday near Williamson Road and Airport Road in...
COVINGTON, VA

