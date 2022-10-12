Read full article on original website
Related
KJCT8
Changes ahead for the southern portion of the Western Slope
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today has continued how the past few days have been, with clear skies and temperatures hovering in the mid-70s here in the Grand Valley. Other locations like Delta and Montrose also had temperatures in the lower to mid-70s. While we have had clear skies across the Western Slope, this has been the case across the state. The reasoning is due to a high-pressure system hovering over the state.
When Can Grand Junction, Colorado Expect Snow in 2022-2023?
Contrary to popular belief, the Western Slope does receive snow, and we can even tell you when and how much to expect. Using data from the National Weather Service and the Farmer's Alamanac, we can tell you just what to expect this winter in Grand Junction, Colorado. No-Show Snow In...
nbc11news.com
Fall colors have visitors super cruising in southern Colorado
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - While colors have already hit their peak in northern parts of the state, the reds and yellows associated with autumn are just hitting their glory in southern Colorado. Pumpkin patches and fall foliage bring drivers out and about in the Rockies. Western Colorado is known...
Colorado State Forest Service warns of Mountain Pine Beetle infestations
(WOODLAND PARK, Colo.) — The Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS) is warning landowners to be aware of mountain pine beetle (MPB) infestations. During the summer MPB will migrate to new trees and by October the evidence shows which trees are playing host. The CSFS says to look for the following: Pitch tubes: These look like popcorn, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massive bear found under deck in Colorado neighborhood
According to an Instagram post made by John Livingston, public information officer for the southwest region of Colorado Parks and Wildlife, one of the largest bears ever spotted in the town of Durango was recently found under the deck of a home in a residential area near Needham Elementary. Livingston...
Six Colorado towns featured on Country Living's 'prettiest winter towns' list
Fall is in full swing, but winter is just around the corner. It's no surprise some publications are already making their travel recommendations for the winter 2022-23 season. Country Living created a list that features what they consider to be '40 of the prettiest American towns to visit during winter' and six places in Colorado made the cut. While most people tend to think 'skiing' when they think 'winter in Colorado,' the six spots included on this list do a good job of capturing more of what the state has to offer – while also offering plenty of opportunity to hit the slopes.
KKTV
WATCH: Crash between 2 semis closes major Colorado highway
What Animal Wednesday from the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo!. A Colorado woman was sentenced for the death of one of her children and severely injuring the other.
Colorado city ranked as 3rd 'best place for sleep' nationwide
According to Sleep Foundation, three Colorado cities are among the best spots to get a good night's sleep in the country. In order to make the determination, Sleep Foundation partnered with Sleep Cycle, which is a sleep tracking device, to literally quantify quality of sleep by looking at factors like time spent in bed, time spent in deep sleep, and snoring. They also considered data from the CDC and US Census, including factors like health insurance rates and doctor visitation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Colorado is in good shape when it comes to precipitation
There is no longer a time of year when Colorado is "in the clear" when it comes to wildland fires but so far, this year has been unusually quiet."We had a very robust monsoon, a lot of rainfall fell," said Valarie Meyers, Fire Meteorologist for the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center.Meyers has been keeping track of weather patterns her entire career. In her current role, her predictions help determine firefighting resources for a very large, multi-state region.This time last year, Colorado was in exceptional drought but the long-term, drought concern is for the eastern plains. "During the monsoon, it totally knocked...
Did you know? 18 interesting facts about Colorado
1. Denver lays claim to the invention of the cheeseburger - The trademark for the name Cheeseburger was awarded on March 5, 1935 to Louis Ballast. His Humpty Dumpty restaurant at 2776 North Speer Blvd. is pictured. It’s now a Key Bank. Photo Courtesy of Rocky Mountain News. 2. Colorado is the only state in history to turn down the Olympics - In 1976 the Winter Olympics were planned to be held in Denver. Voters chose not to host the Olympics because of the cost,...
Mother Nature Dooms Grand Junction Couple’s Record Breaking Attempt
A Colorado Trail running record for a local couple will have to wait thanks in large part to Mother Nature. Grand Junction's Doug and Melinda McCaw were hoping to set a new FKT (Fastest Known Time) record on the Colorado Trail, but Mother Nature did not cooperate. After nearly 3 days of battling the elements, the running couple was forced to abandon their recent record-breaking attempt because of heavy rain that poured down as they started out on their 490-mile trek from Durango to Denver.
Voodoo Doughnut opening 4th Colorado location
BOULDER, Colo. — Voodoo Doughnut has announced plans for its fourth location in Colorado. The Oregon-based doughnut company said the store at Arapahoe Avenue and 30th Street in Boulder will be its 15th overall. Voodoo Doughnut currently operates locations in Denver on East Colfax, South Broadway and at Denver...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Ranchers in Northwest Colorado are on edge as wildlife officials investigate suspected second wolf pack
Ranchers in yet another Colorado town say they’re preparing for more wolf attacks while state wildlife officials investigate the killings of 18 calves south of Meeker, possibly from the state’s newest pack. Lenny Klinglesmith confirmed that his calves had been killed and that he wants his neighbors to...
How em-bear-assing! Gigantic brown bear tries to make its winter den under Colorado home before it's tranquilized and takes FIVE rangers to drag away
A gigantic brown bear has been tranquilized and dragged from under a Colorado home as it tried to hibernate there over winter. The 400lb beast took one dart and five rangers before it could be pulled from the decking in Durango on Wednesday. Comical footage shows Colorado Parks and Wildlife...
October outlook: Will snowier, colder weather arrive soon?
If you are holding out hope for snow and colder weather, it looks like you are going to have to wait a little longer.
10 Really ‘Cool’ Things That Are Made in Colorado and Are Nominated to Be ‘Coolest’
It must have been quite a project, narrowing down the list of things made in Colorado to ten that stand out as the 'Coolest.'. By the end of October, 2022, we'll definitely know who is making the 'Coolest' thing here in Colorado. The list of the ten nominees is an interesting one, as it should be.
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Oct. 14-16
COLORADO, USA — This weekend features some great opportunities to get outside and experience autumn in Colorado. Do you have your pumpkin yet? There are pumpkin patches, hayrides, corn mazes and haunted houses in all corners of the Centennial State. Celebrate the season by experiencing the unique culture, food...
Grand Junction Restaurants So Good They are Worth the Wait
Have you ever passed by a restaurant in Grand Junction that you've never been to and seen a line of people out the door who are waiting to be seated?. Chances are you are passing a pretty great place to enjoy a meal. Places with great food and excellent service are usually pretty busy. If they are really doing things right, many of us do not mind the wait.
nbc11news.com
Overnight accident on 5th Street hospitalizes one
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A three-car accident on 5th Street resulted in a rolled-over car and the hospitalization of at least one person, according to authorities. The Grand Junction Police Department reports that the accident occurred on the stretch of 5th Street near the Colorado River. The GJPD opened...
Another Colorado rancher's cattle attacked by wolves
Mandi Shoemaker chokes back tears when she thinks about the two calves who were attacked by wolves near Walden in early October. "We can chase the wolves away," Shoemaker said "But we can't stop them." It's a familiar dilemma for ranchers in Walden. Don Gittleson spoke with CBS News Colorado earlier this year about his cattle being attacked by wolves and the lengths he was going through to follow the new laws, but keep the wolves at bay. Colorado voted to reintroduce wolves to the ecosystem, and although they have not done it yet, wolves are now a protected...
Comments / 0