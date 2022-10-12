ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

channel1450.com

Singleton Leads Cyclones To Clinch Share Of CS8 Title

Sacred Heart Griffin got the running clock started in the second quarter, beating Lanphier 66-6, led by KeShon Singleton. The senior Air Force Academy commit scored a receiving touchdown, returned a punt for a touchdown and had an interception on defense. SHG is 8-0 and will play Southeast in Week Nine looking to go undefeated and lock up an outright CS8 title. Lanphier will play Springfield in Week Nine.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
channel1450.com

Pana Hands North Mac First Loss in Battle of the Panthers

A big time 2A matchup Friday night in Pana as North Mac traveled to Pana to face off in the Battle of the Panthers. Pana handed North Mac its first loss of the year with a 42-21 final score, setting up a potential tie for the SCC title as they both are 7-1 going into week nine.
PANA, IL
channel1450.com

Rochester Running Clocks Crimsons For Seventh Straight Win

Parker Gillespie, Ian Lichtenberger and Tyson Binion each scored two touchdowns and the Rockets tripped the running clock to start the third quarter on their way to a 42-14 win over Jacksonville. Rochester travels to MacArthur in Week Nine while Jacksonville hosts U-High.
ROCHESTER, IL
wmay.com

Glenwood Titans Football To Be Featured Friday On NBC’s Today Show

Chatham Glenwood High School will get its moment in the national spotlight this week. Glenwood will be the subject of a new feature on NBC’s Today Show called “Friday Morning Lights,” which highlights schools around the country ahead of their Friday night football game. Glenwood Coach David Hay and team captains will discuss the community and the Titans Football mentoring effort for middle schoolers called the Superheroes program.
GLENWOOD, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you also love eating steak from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and high-qualiuty ingredients. If you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

State Senator Rose Issues Statement On Shooting In Decatur

State Senator Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet) released the following statement:. “First, I would like to ask everyone to join me in praying for the speedy recovery of these officers, these heroes, who put their lives on the line for us every day. Please also pray for their families who are living out a nightmare right now.
DECATUR, IL
warricknews.com

Ameristar parent company building new casinos in Joliet, Aurora

The parent company of East Chicago's Ameristar Casino is planning to spend $545 million to relocate and reconstruct its Hollywood Casino gaming properties in Joliet and Aurora, Illinois. Officials at Penn Entertainment Inc. said the massive investment is needed to keep the Hollywood Casinos competitive in the Chicago-area market, as...
AURORA, IL
NewsBreak
Sports
wmay.com

Woman Dies After Central Illinois House Explosion

An East Central Illinois woman has died at Springfield Memorial Hospital’s burn unit after a house explosion over the weekend. 51-year-old Shalonda Bailey sustained burns in that explosion and fire Sunday at her home in the town of Newman. Neighbors rushed to help, and she reportedly told them that she had just turned on her stove when the blast happened.
NEWMAN, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Illinois

If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Illinois that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Venezuelan migrants bussed to Prospect Heights; indoor skydiving facility sued; Rivian recall followed by stock plunge

About 200 Venezuelan migrants bused to Illinois by the governor of Texas are now staying at a hotel in Prospect Heights. The acting mayor said he had a couple days' notice that the migrants were on the way. The children, around 60 of them, are now enrolled in schools and the mayor said he doesn't see this as a burden on city resources.
PROSPECT HEIGHTS, IL
WCIA

State Police: Driver killed in Route 105 crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – The Illinois State Police confirmed that one driver died in a crash on U.S. Route 105 Thursday morning. The crash happened at 5:10 a.m. near Illini Road between Decatur and Cerro Gordo. State Police confirmed that the crash involved two vehicles and resulted in one person being killed. The highway was […]
DECATUR, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Illinois

If you happen to live in Illinois and you are looking for new nice places where you can go out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving truly delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Voter turnout in Chicago area counties will be crucial to determining gubernatorial winner

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County voters can now head to the polls with early voting having begun countywide Wednesday.As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported, suburban Cook County and the collar counties are considered crucial battleground territories for candidates – maybe especially so when it comes to the gubernatorial race.Many strategists believe state Sen. Darren Bailey, the Republican candidate, will clean up downstate. That puts the focus on voters in the six-county greater Chicago area, where the majority of Illinois residents live.Chicago votes Democratic, while the collar counties usually swing Republican – that is the prevailing belief when it...
COOK COUNTY, IL

