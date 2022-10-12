Read full article on original website
Singleton Leads Cyclones To Clinch Share Of CS8 Title
Sacred Heart Griffin got the running clock started in the second quarter, beating Lanphier 66-6, led by KeShon Singleton. The senior Air Force Academy commit scored a receiving touchdown, returned a punt for a touchdown and had an interception on defense. SHG is 8-0 and will play Southeast in Week Nine looking to go undefeated and lock up an outright CS8 title. Lanphier will play Springfield in Week Nine.
Trojans Score 44 Straight To Stay Unbeaten In Sangamo Play
Maroa-Forsyth beat New Berlin 51-13 in Week Eight to move to 8-0 in the Sangamo conference and clinch a share of the title. The Trojans travel to Athens (7-1) in Week Nine. Thanks to WCIA for the highlights.
Pana Hands North Mac First Loss in Battle of the Panthers
A big time 2A matchup Friday night in Pana as North Mac traveled to Pana to face off in the Battle of the Panthers. Pana handed North Mac its first loss of the year with a 42-21 final score, setting up a potential tie for the SCC title as they both are 7-1 going into week nine.
Williamsville Wins Sangamo Title Outright With Victory Over New Berlin
Williamsville volleyball ran the table in the Sangamo conference this season, finishing off an undefeated conference slate on Thursday night against New Berlin. The Bullets won 25-15, 25-16 for the two set sweep.
Rochester Running Clocks Crimsons For Seventh Straight Win
Parker Gillespie, Ian Lichtenberger and Tyson Binion each scored two touchdowns and the Rockets tripped the running clock to start the third quarter on their way to a 42-14 win over Jacksonville. Rochester travels to MacArthur in Week Nine while Jacksonville hosts U-High.
Auburn’s Ruzic Talks Verbal Commitment to Illini Wrestling
We spoke with Auburn’s Joey Ruzic after he committed to wrestle at the University of Illinois on Tuesday. Ruzic is a two time nation Greco champion and won the IHSA Class 1A 113 pound state title last February.
Glenwood Titans Football To Be Featured Friday On NBC’s Today Show
Chatham Glenwood High School will get its moment in the national spotlight this week. Glenwood will be the subject of a new feature on NBC’s Today Show called “Friday Morning Lights,” which highlights schools around the country ahead of their Friday night football game. Glenwood Coach David Hay and team captains will discuss the community and the Titans Football mentoring effort for middle schoolers called the Superheroes program.
A website ranked a Resort in Illinois as the Best in the Midwest
When it comes to the finer things in life you don't have to travel outside of the Midwest to find the best of the best. A recent ranking of the 10 Best Resorts in the Midwest has been revealed and at the top of the list is a high-end resort here in the Land of Lincoln.
State Senator Rose Issues Statement On Shooting In Decatur
State Senator Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet) released the following statement:. “First, I would like to ask everyone to join me in praying for the speedy recovery of these officers, these heroes, who put their lives on the line for us every day. Please also pray for their families who are living out a nightmare right now.
Ameristar parent company building new casinos in Joliet, Aurora
The parent company of East Chicago's Ameristar Casino is planning to spend $545 million to relocate and reconstruct its Hollywood Casino gaming properties in Joliet and Aurora, Illinois. Officials at Penn Entertainment Inc. said the massive investment is needed to keep the Hollywood Casinos competitive in the Chicago-area market, as...
WBEZ/Chicago Sun-Times Poll: Gov. JB Pritzker has a double-digit lead over Darren Bailey
Democratic incumbents Gov. JB Pritzker and U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth are leading their opponents by double digits, with the governor also faring better than Republican candidate Darren Bailey on his own turf in downstate Illinois, a WBEZ/Chicago Sun-Times poll found. The findings ahead of the Nov. 8 election — and...
Woman Dies After Central Illinois House Explosion
An East Central Illinois woman has died at Springfield Memorial Hospital’s burn unit after a house explosion over the weekend. 51-year-old Shalonda Bailey sustained burns in that explosion and fire Sunday at her home in the town of Newman. Neighbors rushed to help, and she reportedly told them that she had just turned on her stove when the blast happened.
Illinois quick hits: Venezuelan migrants bussed to Prospect Heights; indoor skydiving facility sued; Rivian recall followed by stock plunge
About 200 Venezuelan migrants bused to Illinois by the governor of Texas are now staying at a hotel in Prospect Heights. The acting mayor said he had a couple days' notice that the migrants were on the way. The children, around 60 of them, are now enrolled in schools and the mayor said he doesn't see this as a burden on city resources.
$1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Chicago Area
Illinois Lottery players seem to be getting luckier and luckier. First, it was the $1.34 billion Mega Millions ticket at a gas station in suburban Des Plaines in July. Now, it's a $1 million Powerball ticket at a drug store in Calumet City. According to the Illinois Lottery, a winning...
State Police: Driver killed in Route 105 crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – The Illinois State Police confirmed that one driver died in a crash on U.S. Route 105 Thursday morning. The crash happened at 5:10 a.m. near Illini Road between Decatur and Cerro Gordo. State Police confirmed that the crash involved two vehicles and resulted in one person being killed. The highway was […]
Illinois U.S. Senate race: 45 early votes to be scrapped due to ‘printing error’
(The Center Square) – Several dozen voters in Schuyler County may have their early votes scrapped after a printing error led to the wrong name appearing for the Republican U.S. Senate candidate. The error was noticed earlier this week. It showed Peggy Hubbard as the Republican candidate for U.S....
Voter turnout in Chicago area counties will be crucial to determining gubernatorial winner
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County voters can now head to the polls with early voting having begun countywide Wednesday.As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported, suburban Cook County and the collar counties are considered crucial battleground territories for candidates – maybe especially so when it comes to the gubernatorial race.Many strategists believe state Sen. Darren Bailey, the Republican candidate, will clean up downstate. That puts the focus on voters in the six-county greater Chicago area, where the majority of Illinois residents live.Chicago votes Democratic, while the collar counties usually swing Republican – that is the prevailing belief when it...
