Read full article on original website
Related
Helping the liver regenerate itself could give patients with end-stage liver disease a treatment option besides waiting for a transplant￼
However, there is a dearth of organs available for transplantation. Patients may have to wait from 30 days to over five years to receive a liver for transplant in the U.S. Of the over 11,600 patients on the waiting list to receive a liver transplant in 2021, only a little over 9,200 received one.
How Can You Prevent Tooth Decay?
Proper dental hygiene is critical to maintain the health of your teeth and prevent them from decaying. Here are some ways to avoid tooth decay.
New drug could help livers self-regenerate and end organ transplant waits
The liver is known for its ability to regenerate. It can completely regrow itself even after two-thirds of its mass has been surgically removed. But damage from medications, alcohol abuse or obesity can eventually cause the liver to fail. Currently, the only effective treatment for end-stage liver disease is transplantation.
Comments / 0