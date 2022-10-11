ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

Remembering #5, five years later

Sugarloaf. Almost five years to the day from the passing of Chester resident Daniel Mulvey, the foundation named to carry on his legacy hosted their fifth annual Cornhole Tournament and Family BBQ fundraiser at Sugar Loaf Performing Art Center where locals came to together to raise money and remember Danny.
CHESTER, NY
John S. Keller

John S. Keller, 84, of Milford, PA, entered rest on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at BelleReve Senior Living, Milford, PA. He waspreceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth “Betty” A. Keller (Shoemaker). John was born September 21, 1937, in Brooklyn, NY, the son of Charles and Lucretia (Schinkel)...
MILFORD, PA
Irene Sztyndor

Irene Sztyndor, of Pine Island, NY, entered into rest on Friday, October 7, 2022. She was 93. The daughter of the late John Sadowski and Loretta Gongolewski, she was born on August 23, 1929 in Brooklyn, NY. Survivors include her son, Ronald Sztyndor and wife Nancy of Ashland, Wisconsin; son,...
PINE ISLAND, NY

