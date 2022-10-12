ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Verge

The best PC accessory deals from Amazon’s fall Prime Day event

The Verge Guide to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. All of the deals on display during Amazon’s Prime Day Early Access Sale give us a chance to highlight some cool accessories that typically won’t find their way into our regular deals roundups. Yes, we know that we’ve already got a roundup of the best gaming deals of Prime’s Early Access Sale, but this one is explicitly for the best discounts we could find on PC accessories. That means we’re not just looking at mice and keyboards, but we’re diving into motherboards, water coolers, and graphics cards, too.
Digital Trends

Dell Black Friday Pricing Sale: Save on laptops and more

With Amazon’s Early Access Sale — which most people are referring to as the October Prime Day — set to launch, Dell will try to draw shoppers’ attention away from the Prime Day deals with its Dell Black Friday Pricing Sale. It will also be going up against the Walmart Rollback Sale, but that shouldn’t be a problem for Dell as it’s rolling out eye-catching discounts on laptops and gaming PCs, among other products.
IGN

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Hands On Impressions

For the last few years, the Microsoft Surface tablet has been torn between being either a performance tablet powered by Intel processors or a flagship Windows mobile device fitted with Microsoft’s latest ARM processors. Now Microsoft is unifying that family again with the Surface Pro 9. The Surface Pro...
IGN

The Meta Quest Pro Is up for Preorder

The much anticipated Meta Quest Pro VR headset finally has a set release date, and it's a lot sooner than you might think. You can preorder it right now on Amazon and it will ship out on October 25. If you've gotten used to the Quest 2 being one of the least expensive VR headsets around, then prepare for some intense sticker shock. The Quest Pro comes in at $1499 for the 256GB model. That's more expensive than any other VR kit on the market right now, including the HTC's flagship Vive 2 Pro. That's because although the Quest Pro will probably make for an excellent gaming headset, a lot of the new premium features are catered towards mixed reality developers. Once you delve into the specs, you'll understand that there is a reason for this madness.
Android Headlines

Get The ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 For $190 Off For Amazon Early Access

Chromebooks aren’t typically very expensive devices, but you can’t pass up this latest deal for an ASUS Chromebook Flip C434. This device is now $190 off during Amazon’s Prime Early Access event, and that brings the price down to just $329.99. This is a decently capable device,...
Digital Trends

The RTX 4080 unlaunch is the worst news for GPU prices since crypto

Nvidia is “unlaunching” the 12GB RTX 4080, which is such a strange move that Nvidia made up a whole new word to mark the occasion. On one hand, it’s a positive development for a card that most of us thought was a very bad idea. On the other hand, it’s also a very worrying sign for already rising GPU prices.
PC Magazine

Nvidia Confirms 'LHR' Mining Limiter for GPUs Has Been Eliminated

Nvidia’s software restriction to limit Ethereum mining over the RTX 3000 graphics cards is officially dead because it’s now irrelevant. On Friday, an Nvidia spokesperson confirmed that the company had removed the “Lite Hash Rate” limiter after users began reporting the absence of the mining restriction in the latest Nvidia drivers releases for Windows and Linux.
IGN

Daily Deals: These Early Amazon Black Friday Deals Are Still Available

The Amazon Prime (Black Friday) Early Access Sale might officially be over, but there are a few deals that are still available. Now that November is only a few weeks away, we should expect to see even more early Black Friday deals pop up. These are the ones we've found today, including some deals that we didn't see during the Amazon sale.
notebookcheck.net

Underwhelming AMD Radeon RX 7000 performance estimate renders it incapable of competing with Ada Lovelace in rasterization and raytracing

Ada Lovelace's astronomically high prices have shifted the limelight to AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards. Outside of one leak by Angstronomics, very little is known about their performance. To make matters worse, one has to wait until November 3 to see the graphics cards. The wait to buy one will be a lot longer, says Bilibili leaker Enthusiast Citizen.
