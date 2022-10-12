Read full article on original website
The Verge
The best PC accessory deals from Amazon’s fall Prime Day event
The Verge Guide to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. All of the deals on display during Amazon’s Prime Day Early Access Sale give us a chance to highlight some cool accessories that typically won’t find their way into our regular deals roundups. Yes, we know that we’ve already got a roundup of the best gaming deals of Prime’s Early Access Sale, but this one is explicitly for the best discounts we could find on PC accessories. That means we’re not just looking at mice and keyboards, but we’re diving into motherboards, water coolers, and graphics cards, too.
Digital Trends
Dell Black Friday Pricing Sale: Save on laptops and more
With Amazon’s Early Access Sale — which most people are referring to as the October Prime Day — set to launch, Dell will try to draw shoppers’ attention away from the Prime Day deals with its Dell Black Friday Pricing Sale. It will also be going up against the Walmart Rollback Sale, but that shouldn’t be a problem for Dell as it’s rolling out eye-catching discounts on laptops and gaming PCs, among other products.
TechRadar
Need a new laptop, monitor or PC? Dell’s sale has some cracking deals with up to £800 off
Dell offers a vast range of PC hardware, so whatever your needs might be in this department, the company’s online store sells some top-notch products, and at bargain prices right now, too. Maybe you are looking for a new laptop? Perhaps a convertible (2-in-1 portable), or a gaming notebook,...
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft refreshes Surface Laptop 13.5-inch and 15-inch models without AMD Ryzen options
Microsoft has unveiled the Surface Laptop 5, arguably the most minor of upgrades at today's hardware launch event. As expected, Microsoft offers the Surface Laptop 5 series with the Core i5-1235U and the Core i7-1255U. According to Microsoft's website, consumers can order the Surface Laptop 5 series in the following configurations:
Microsoft unveils $4,299 Surface desktop computer
Microsoft's most expensive Surface device is about to get even pricier.
IGN
Sony PlayStation Plus Adds GTA: Vice City – The Definitive Edition, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and More as Part of the Oct 2022 Lineup
Sony has announced the October 2022 games lineup for PlayStation Plus, and it sure looks stacked as hell. The popular video game subscription service will see a ton of new games be available for users from Tuesday October 18, with Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - The Definitive Edition leading the pack.
AMD Radeon RX 7000 RDNA 3 GPUs Could Arrive In December
According to a leaker, AMD's Radeon RX 7000-series graphics cards based on the RDNA 3 architecture will potentially hit the retail market this year.
IGN
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Hands On Impressions
For the last few years, the Microsoft Surface tablet has been torn between being either a performance tablet powered by Intel processors or a flagship Windows mobile device fitted with Microsoft’s latest ARM processors. Now Microsoft is unifying that family again with the Surface Pro 9. The Surface Pro...
itechpost.com
NVIDIA ‘Unlaunches’ Its 12GB RTX 4080 GPU Due to Customer Confusion Concerns
NVIDIA has chosen which of its two upcoming RTX 4080 GPUs is better. The popular tech giant has recently announced it is "unlaunching" its 12GB RTX 4080 GPU as it found its designation confusing to itself and its customers. You may remember that NVIDIA announced the two GPUs in mid-September...
IGN
The Meta Quest Pro Is up for Preorder
The much anticipated Meta Quest Pro VR headset finally has a set release date, and it's a lot sooner than you might think. You can preorder it right now on Amazon and it will ship out on October 25. If you've gotten used to the Quest 2 being one of the least expensive VR headsets around, then prepare for some intense sticker shock. The Quest Pro comes in at $1499 for the 256GB model. That's more expensive than any other VR kit on the market right now, including the HTC's flagship Vive 2 Pro. That's because although the Quest Pro will probably make for an excellent gaming headset, a lot of the new premium features are catered towards mixed reality developers. Once you delve into the specs, you'll understand that there is a reason for this madness.
Nvidia 'unlaunches' the unwanted RTX 4080 12GB
The card's AD104 GPU will surely arrive as an RTX 4070 at some point, but for now we can expect the RTX 4080 16GB on November 16.
Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series - everything we know so far
With the RTX 4090 and 4080 hitting the shelves soon here's a summary of everything we know so far.
Android Headlines
Get The ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 For $190 Off For Amazon Early Access
Chromebooks aren’t typically very expensive devices, but you can’t pass up this latest deal for an ASUS Chromebook Flip C434. This device is now $190 off during Amazon’s Prime Early Access event, and that brings the price down to just $329.99. This is a decently capable device,...
Digital Trends
The RTX 4080 unlaunch is the worst news for GPU prices since crypto
Nvidia is “unlaunching” the 12GB RTX 4080, which is such a strange move that Nvidia made up a whole new word to mark the occasion. On one hand, it’s a positive development for a card that most of us thought was a very bad idea. On the other hand, it’s also a very worrying sign for already rising GPU prices.
Here are all the games supported by Nvidia’s new GeForce Game Ready driver
Nvidia have just released their new GeForce Game Ready driver for the RTX 4090. This powerhouse graphics card features DLSS 3 which, as we previously reported, creates additional, high-quality frames by using the fourth-gen Tensor Cores and Optical Flow Accelerator on GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs. See Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered...
PC Magazine
Nvidia Confirms 'LHR' Mining Limiter for GPUs Has Been Eliminated
Nvidia’s software restriction to limit Ethereum mining over the RTX 3000 graphics cards is officially dead because it’s now irrelevant. On Friday, an Nvidia spokesperson confirmed that the company had removed the “Lite Hash Rate” limiter after users began reporting the absence of the mining restriction in the latest Nvidia drivers releases for Windows and Linux.
IGN
Daily Deals: These Early Amazon Black Friday Deals Are Still Available
The Amazon Prime (Black Friday) Early Access Sale might officially be over, but there are a few deals that are still available. Now that November is only a few weeks away, we should expect to see even more early Black Friday deals pop up. These are the ones we've found today, including some deals that we didn't see during the Amazon sale.
notebookcheck.net
Underwhelming AMD Radeon RX 7000 performance estimate renders it incapable of competing with Ada Lovelace in rasterization and raytracing
Ada Lovelace's astronomically high prices have shifted the limelight to AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards. Outside of one leak by Angstronomics, very little is known about their performance. To make matters worse, one has to wait until November 3 to see the graphics cards. The wait to buy one will be a lot longer, says Bilibili leaker Enthusiast Citizen.
IGN
AMD Announces India Pricing for Its Latest Ryzen 7000 Series Desktop Processors; Here Is Everything You Need to Know
AMD showcased its new Ryzen 7000 series CPUs officially in India on Thursday. The CPUs were released in the US on September 27, 2022 and now gamers and enthusiasts in India can also get their hands on the chipsets. The AMD Ryzen 7000 Series CPUs are powered by the new...
