Toledo, OH

Editorial: UT striving at 150

By The Blade Editorial Board
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

Wednesday is an important day in the history of both the University of Toledo and the city of Toledo. It’s Founders Day at UT, the start of a yearlong celebration of the 150th anniversary of the university’s creation.

For 83 years the University of Toledo was funded by the City of Toledo, but not without conflict. The city opposed the university’s effort in the early 1900s to elevate its mission from vocational training to one of higher education.

Ultimately, city voters endorsed the move with their approval of a 1928 bond issue to provide the dollars that created the current UT campus on Bancroft Street. The beauty of the nearby Old Orchard neighborhood prompted UT’s site selection and building design, with its conscious adoption of an architectural style bespeaking an ambition to be an institution of deep learning, not merely training in manual trades.

Today, the University of Toledo is a billion-dollar economic engine that will never be attracted to another city or be made obsolete by competing industry. The research emanating from the university has created a place for Toledo in the fast-growing solar energy field and is instrumental in the protection of Lake Erie as the source of our drinking water.

But for the University of Toledo, there would be no colleges of Law or Medicine in northwest Ohio and the intellectual firepower here would be greatly diminished. With 160,000 living alumni, the University of Toledo has evangelists for the entire city throughout the world. The majority live and work in close proximity to Toledo and maintain strong ties to the city.

The city and university also share characteristics as dogged survivors of existential challenge. The move from city to state-supported university in 1967 was instrumental in solidifying UT’s future.

Ohio inherited a major educational asset and economic engine. City, region, and state, we are all beneficiaries of the founders who launched the University of Toledo in 1872, but an even bigger debt of gratitude is owed to past citizens who taxed themselves for the benefit of UT.

This is where a truly unique link between the city and the university was forged. The majority of the public funding for most of UT’s existence came from citizens without college degrees themselves but the wisdom to provide the option in their city. The aspiration was to create an institution on par with other cultural icons, such as the Toledo Zoo and the Toledo Museum of Art.

As was the case a century ago, the University of Toledo strives to be both a citadel of higher learning and a training ground for future careers. Its varied programs reflect both the need to educate the people who will sustain a thriving community, while also seeking to nurture the research, study, and learning that promote deeper understanding of the world.

Clearly the University of Toledo continues to face many challenges. Enrollment is declining and finances are shaky. The dispute between ProMedica and the UT College of Medicine and Life Sciences, the former Medical College of Ohio Hospital, threatens to weaken both institutions.

History shows UT as a source of progress and civic pride. Future success demands that UT strive to thrive, not just survive. If, when the next milestone birthday comes for UT, it can be favorably compared to any of Ohio’s top institutions, the state of Ohio will be better for it.

