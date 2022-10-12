LA Council faces uncertainty amid furor over racist remarks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A carjacking victim was killed Thursday during a police pursuit of a homicide suspect in Los Angeles, authorities said. The victim, whose name has not been released, became tangled in the vehicle's seatbelt and was dragged for several miles (kilometers) during the chase, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The stolen vehicle flipped after it collided with multiple police cars.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO