20 Registered Dietitian-Approved Heart-Healthy Snacks That Taste Great, Too
It’s usually when we’re stressed or time-pressed that we start reaching into the pantry for snacks that aren’t exactly the healthiest choice. Sometimes, it’s just easier to grab a bag of chips or candy bar than to think about a food option that actually has some nutritional value. But believe it or not, there are tons of delicious heart-healthy snacks that take less than five minutes to prepare.
An Anxiety Screening Has Been Recommended for All Adults for the First Time—Here’s What That Means
Anxiety is one of the most prevalent mental health conditions, with an estimated 31.1% of U.S. adults who will develop an anxiety disorder at some point in their lives. Whether you have a generalized anxiety disorder, social anxiety disorder, panic disorder, separation anxiety disorder and/or phobias, anxiety comes in many different forms.
