Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
ComicBook
She-Hulk Season Finale Casts Stargirl Actor as a Major Hulk Character
In the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, fans were introduced to a character from the comic book source material, who most probably thought would not be showing up anytime soon. It's an appearance that hints at one of the biggest Hulk stories ever told, and has the potential to shift the direction the character takes from this point forward. Oh, and as a fun bonus, the character was played by actor Wil Deusner, who played Joey Zarick (the son of The Wizard) on HBO Max and The CW's acclaimed DC adaptation Stargirl. So, who is it and what does it mean?
411mania.com
Black Adam Post-Credit Scene Leaks Online (SPOILERS)
The post-credit scene for Black Adam has leaked online, and it revealed a big spoiler for the DCEU. The post-credits stinger for the film made its way onto social media after premiering in New York City last night, and you can see a clip below. WARNING: Spoilers follow for the...
'Pawn Stars' Fans Think Rebecca Romney Closed the Book on Her Marriage
Even though Pawn Stars is technically reality TV, it doesn't come with the drama that other, more standard reality shows do. But trust viewers to find something to gossip about, because now, they're curious about whether or not the show's rare book expert Rebecca Romney is divorced or not. It's...
The Grinch Goes R-Rated Horror Slasher Movie In ‘The Mean One’
The Grinch is a beloved character in children's fiction, thought up by none other than Dr. Seuss. But this time... he's R-rated and ready for carnage. The Mean One is a new take on an old tale, similar to Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey. Rather than stealing Christmas away only to change his mind and realize its true meaning, he's out for blood.
ComicBook
Madame Web Set Photos Reveal First Look at Sydney Sweeney's Character
Production is currently underway on Madame Web, a star-studded addition to Sony's Spider-Man Universe of live-action movies. Fans have speculated that the Marvel Comics-inspired film could serve as the live-action debut of an eclectic crop of characters, some of whom wield Spider powers in the comics. While we'll ultimately have to see if that ends up being the case, a new series of set photos provide a look at one of the film's stars in costume.
Bond Girls Lana Wood And Ursula Andress Recall Working With Sean Connery
Two of the most famous Bond girls open up about working with the late Sean Connery. The film franchise James Bond is turning 60 this year and it is truly inspiring to look back on all of the wonderful films made over the years. Sean is a fan favorite Bond and was popular on set with the ladies as well.
‘Halloween Ends’: John Carpenter Reveals How He Feels About the End of the Trilogy
John Carpenter was the mastermind behind 1978's 'Halloween,' but here's what he thought about how 'Halloween Ends' concludes the latest timeline.
wegotthiscovered.com
Elvira star reflects on the legacy of being a queer horror icon
Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, portrayed by Cassandra Peterson has been a horror icon for 40 years. 2022 marks the one year anniversary of Peterson’s coming out in her memoir Yours Cruelly, making her a queer icon as well. Peterson discussed both of these legacies with Indiewire. At age...
wegotthiscovered.com
An iconic movie villain scores the last laugh by getting a statue in the same town as their arch-nemesis
Having a statue erected in your honor is one thing, but having a pair of plinths put up celebrating a double-act of iconic characters is an accolade that very few people have been afforded. Of course, Sylvester Stallone is no mere mortal – with the action icon and Hollywood legend having witnessed both Rocky Balboa and John Rambo be immortalized forevermore.
'Wednesday' Trailer Reveals Who Plays Uncle Fester In Addams Family Spinoff Series
Netflix has kept the identity of the actor portraying the iconic character hidden until now.
411mania.com
Edge Lands Recurring Role as Ares in Percy Jackson
– Variety reports that WWE Superstar and Hall of Famer Edge, aka Adam Copeland, has signed on to join the cast of Percy Jackson for Disney+. He joins the cast along with Suzanne Cryer and Jessica Parker Kennedy for the upcoming series based on Rick Riordan’s novels. Copeland is...
WWE・
411mania.com
Road Dogg Thinks CM Punk Using ‘Cult of Personality’ ‘Makes Zero Sense’
– During the latest edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know, WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James critiqued CM Punk’s usage of “Cult of Personality” by Living Colour for his entrance theme. According to Road Dogg, the song doesn’t define the personality of CM Punk. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):
WWE・
Polygon
Cartoon Network is not dead, says Warner Bros. — but its future is uncertain
On Wednesday, Warner Bros. TV Group laid off 82 staffers across scripted, unscripted, and animation divisions, a Warner Bros. representative confirmed to Polygon. The company will leave 43 of the currently unfilled positions empty. While the three brand labels Warner Bros. Animation (WBA), Cartoon Network Studios (CNS), and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe will remain distinct, WBA and CNS development and production teams will be brought under one division.
411mania.com
The Gunns On Billy Gunn’s Advice Regarding ‘Ass Boys’ Name, Why They Turned On Him
The Gunns have been dealing with the ‘Ass Boy’ name for some time now, and they recently revealed Billy Gunn’s advice regarding it. Austin and Colton Gunn appeared on the latest episode of AEW Unrestricted and talked about how after Danhausen saddled them with the Ass Boys name, their dad gave them advice and how that factored into them turning on him. You can see some highlights below:
murphysmultiverse.com
DC’s ‘Legion of Super-Heroes’ Sets its Cast
DC has set its cast for its animated Legion of Super-Heroes movie. The Hollywood Reporter has announced that Meg Donnelly (The Winchesters), Harry Shum Jr. (Shadowhunters), Darren Criss (Glee), Matt Bomer (White Collar), and Jensen Ackles (Supernatural) have joined the cast. Donnelly will voice Supergirl/Kara, Shum Jr. will voice Brainiac...
