ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

Missing Toddler Quinton Simon’s Babysitter and Grandma Have Blazing Row

By Tracy Connor
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OYe6R_0iVLhjTx00
Chatham County Sheriff

Georgia toddler Quinton Simon has been missing for a week—and tensions are flaring.

The 20-month-old’s grandmother, Billie Jo Howell, who had custody of him and his siblings, reportedly barged into the home of his babysitter, Diana McCarta, sparking a blazing argument.

Howell was reportedly incensed that McCarta spoke about creating a memorial for Quinton.

“My baby’s not dead,” the grandmother could be heard yelling on video recorded by McCarta’s daughter and obtained by WSAV .

The confrontation got so heated that at one point McCarta dared Howell, “Hit me, hit me,” prompting the other woman to say, “Do you think I would do that?”

The two women were screaming that the other one was a liar and at one point Howell shouted at McCarta, “Do you have Quinton? You’re the only one who can go in my house and take him.”

McCarta was supposed to watch Quinton on Oct. 5 when his mother, Leilani Simon, texted her to say he would not be coming. Hours later, Simon reported Quinton missing and allegedly told cops that his biological father had taken him—but police have said that’s not true.

The sitter has been outspoken about the situation and told reporters that she had filed complaints about Quinton and his siblings with child-welfare authorities—though that has not been confirmed.

On Monday, police said the search for the little boy was also now a “criminal investigation.” And on Tuesday, they said they believe evidence collected would lead to a break in the case.

With the help of 40 FBI personnel, investigators this week searched the Savannah home where Quinton lived with Howell, and where Simon and her boyfriend were also living despite an eviction petition from Howell.

In an interview with WJCL last week, Howell did not defend her daughter.

“Sometimes she does really great, sometimes she doesn’t,” she said at the time. “I don’t know what to think right now. I don’t know what to believe, because I don’t think anybody ever believes this is going to happen to them.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 10

CONVINCED
3d ago

Given the circumstances no one looks innocent right now..just get that kid back where he belongs safe and sound... god let no harm come to him bring him home safe !!

Reply(2)
12
Charlene Hill
3d ago

This is a sad story, I'm so sorry for this little boy, I'm also sad that this Grandmother is saying some of the things she has about her daughter, Is m sure if you snoop around the Grandmother Billie Joe, has a history,that the daughter could be following...And this is very sad...

Reply
7
Jessica Boatright
2d ago

Dude…: the mom started off with a lie!!!! You only lie for a reason! To cover up something pay attention to their mother!!!! Come on y’all

Reply
5
Related
TheDailyBeast

Cops Have ‘Evidence’ Missing Savannah Toddler Quinton Simon Is Dead

A Savannah, Georgia, toddler who disappeared more than a week ago is presumed dead “based on multiple search warrants and interviews,” authorities announced Thursday, saying they aren’t sure precisely where the child’s remains or their prime suspect—the boy’s mom—are located.Twenty-month-old Quinton Simon went missing on Oct. 5, and has not been seen since. His 22-year-old mother, Leilani Simon, is the primary suspect in the case, Chief Jeffrey Hadley of the Chatham County Police Department said at an afternoon press conference.Investigators don’t know “where she is currently,” according to Hadley. However, he added, “We don’t believe she’s a flight risk at...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Police: Missing Savannah toddler is dead. But there's no body, and no charges

Chatham County Police say the 20-month-old toddler who disappeared from his Savannah home last week is dead. They also say his mother is the prime suspect. But they've not yet charged her. Below: Why haven't police arrested Quinton Simon's mother?. Quinton Simon was last seen at his home the morning...
TheDailyBeast

Cops Bringing Search Dogs to Missing Toddler Quinton Simon’s Home

Georgia police said Wednesday they are bringing search dogs to the Savannah home of Quinton Simon, the 20-month-old who vanished a week ago. It’s at least the third time that authorities have canvassed the house where the little boy lived with his maternal grandmother, who had custody, and his mother and her boyfriend, who were reportedly about to be evicted. It comes a day after Chatham County police revealed they had obtained evidence they think will lead to a break in the case, though they did not provide further details. As the search has marched on, tensions have flared, with Quinton’s grandmother and his babysitter getting into a dramatic screaming match caught on camera.Today marks one week since Quinton Simon was reported missing. We will be at his home where he was last seen with a team of search dogs and investigators. We will spend today gathering and analyzing evidence. We expect to schedule a media briefing tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/L2LKooNoJ6— Chatham County Police Department (@ChathamCountyPD) October 12, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Savannah, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Savannah, GA
County
Chatham County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Chatham County, GA
Crime & Safety
FOX8 News

‘My baby’s not dead’: Heated exchange between grandmother, babysitter of missing toddler caught on camera

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — WSAV obtained an exclusive video of a heated exchange between Quinton Simon’s grandmother and his babysitter.  The 20-month-old Quinton has not been seen since the morning of Oct. 5. Quinton was last seen at the home where he lived with his mother, her boyfriend, siblings and grandparent on Burkhalter Road […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
thedariennews.net

GoFundMe set up after tragic death of Trevon Armstrong

McIntosh man killed by illegal alien drunk driver in Brunswick. Trevon Armstrong, 29, of McIntosh County was killed by a drunk driver in Brunswick on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 8. According to reports, Armstrong was on his way the Brunswick waterfront for prayer and mediation when Kevin Reyes-Molina was...
BRUNSWICK, GA
WSAV News 3

Man injured in overnight shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man is recovering after being shot early Wednesday morning. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the shooting occurred near the intersection of Brookview Drive and Haven Drive. Police say an adult male transported himself to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. SPD continues to investigate the incident.
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Babysitter#Fbi#Wsav#Beli
WSAV News 3

Hinesville man killed when tree he was cutting falls on him

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — A Hinesville man was killed this Thursday afternoon after the tree he was cutting fell on him. According to Detective William Oberlander, emergency services first responders responded to the 900 block of Fox Haven Court shortly after 5 p.m.  Oberlander was unable to confirm if the man was in the process of cutting the […]
HINESVILLE, GA
TheDailyBeast

Nightmare: Georgia Toddler Quinton Simon Missing for Fifth Straight Day

The Chatham County Police Department on Sunday announced it would be revisiting some pre-canvassed areas again as the search for missing Savannah, Georgia, toddler Quinton Simon enters its fifth day. The department described locating the child as their “highest priority,” and has been working in conjunction with the FBI to locate Simon, who they believe is still alive. The 20-month-old disappeared following some family discord, according to local outlet WJCL, after the child’s grandmother and custodian, Billie Jo Howell, attempted to remove the child’s mother Leilani, and her boyfriend, Daniel Youngkin, from Howell’s home for allegedly damaging the property. “She hasn’t always done the right thing,” Howell on Thursday, speaking on the topic of her daughter. “I don’t know what to believe, because I don’t think anybody ever believes this is going to happen to them. I don’t know if I can trust her or I don’t. I just know I’m hurting and I want this baby home. He’s my baby.”Read it at ABC WJCL
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Male shot, injured in Savannah Tuesday afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A male was shot and injured in Savannah Tuesday afternoon. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened at Waters and E. Montgomery Crossroads. The male was taken to the hospital but police say the injuries are non-life-threatening. SPD continues to investigate the shooting. No further details were released.
SAVANNAH, GA
TheDailyBeast

Case of Missing Toddler Quinton Simon Includes ‘Criminal’ Investigation

Law-enforcement officers trying to find missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon again searched the home where he was last seen as the police chief revealed the case now includes a “criminal investigation.”Forty FBI personnel have joined the hunt for the 20-month-old, including members of the child-abduction and rapid-deployment unit, officials said at a Monday press conference.Quinton vanished on Oct. 5—after his mother texted his babysitter to say she didn’t need to watch him that morning. The mother, Leilani Simon, reportedly told police the boy’s biological father took him, but cops say that is not true.“He is not a suspect in this...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJBF

Mexican resident latest alleged victim of Murdaugh crimes

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The web of crimes allegedly involving a powerful former Hampton County lawyer appears to reach as far as Mexico. In a lawsuit filed October 7, Manuel Santiz-Cristiani of Chipas, Mexico claimed that he was swindled by Alex Murdaugh and his associates. The allegations mirror dozens of others for which Murdaugh […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
wbtw.com

Georgia city to clear out homeless encampment by Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This week, the city of Savannah will permanently clear out the homeless encampment on President Street. Mayor Van Johnson said it is a matter of health and safety. Lucius Young said he has lived in the encampment on and off for two years and is...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Bulloch County fake traffic stop leads to investigation

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — An internal investigation is underway at the Georgia Department of Corrections following a suspicious traffic stop on Highway 301 in Bulloch County. The Bulloch County Sheriff's Office received a report Tuesday from a man who says he was pulled over near A.J. Riggs Road. The man told deputies he felt the stop was "extremely suspicious.
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
82K+
Followers
32K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy