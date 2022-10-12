ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

LJWORLD

Letter to the editor: Look at root cause on utilities

The Lawrence City Commission continues to review options to expand utility assistance programs. They have failed to look at the root cause. Rates are too high for all of us. One proposal would add a new city position to administer an expanding internal program. This proposal would add more cost to those households that are not subsidized by assistance programs.
LJWORLD

Letter to the editor: Poor planning

I have lived in Lawrence for most of the past 33 years since I started at KU, so I’m used to the seemingly boneheaded road construction decisions made every year (like always waiting until late summer to start major construction, so it just starts getting messy right before the students come back in August).
kcur.org

Johnson County, Kansas, Board of Commissioners chair candidates: Mike Kelly and Charlotte O'Hara

Roeland Park Mayor Mike Kelly and Johnson County Commissioner Charlotte O'Hara are campaigning to fill the chair being vacated by the retiring Ed Eilert. They both appeared on Up to Date to discuss topics such as Eilert's job performance; Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden's investigation of the county's 2020 election; property taxes; the Panasonic plant coming to De Soto; solar energy; and climate change.
LJWORLD

Public invited to provide input on Prairie Park Nature Center via survey

The Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department has opened a survey online so the public can provide input on the sustainability of Prairie Park Nature Center. The survey was given to those who attended a community conversation over the weekend at Prairie Park Nature Center, 2730 Harper St. The department is now providing the survey online as well. To take the survey, visit lawrenceks.org/lprd/survey1/. Paper copies of the survey are also available at all Parks and Rec facilities.
KTTS

K.C. Chamber Against Amendment 4 On November Ballot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City business group has come out against a proposed state constitutional amendment that would require the city to spend a larger percentage of its general revenue on the police department. The Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce issued a statement Wednesday that...
bluevalleypost.com

Overland Park developer wants to build new subdivision near 167th and Quivira

A new single-family subdivision planned by Overland Park-based Mills Farm Development may soon be on its way to south Overland Park. Driving the news: A rezoning request to convert the northeast and southeast corner of 167th Street and Quivira Road into a new subdivision was unanimously approved by the Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday.
WIBW

Keep Kansas Free coalition travels to inform Kansan voters

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Keep Kansas Free coalition held four press conferences, one in each congressional district, informing voters about their main objectives for the upcoming general election. The bi-partisan group is comprised co-chairs, former Topeka mayor and democrat Joan Wagnon and former Kansas Insurance Commissioner and...
Kansas Reflector

Parents at odds with Kansas school district over pandemic-era enrollment fees

TOPEKA — Parents in the Auburn-Washburn school district south of Topeka say they have been unfairly served debt collection letters after confusion over billing during the COVID-19 pandemic.  During the 2021-2022 school year, schools operated with a different financial assistance process. Normally, students qualify for financial assistance through the free and reduced lunch program. With […] The post Parents at odds with Kansas school district over pandemic-era enrollment fees appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
LJWORLD

Longtime promoter bringing Taco Fest to Lawrence this weekend; former Bottleneck owner says he’s restarting event, concert business

With all the new Lawrence taco restaurants that have opened in recent years, it may feel that way. (I’ve even learned how to drive and eat a taco without getting my head caught in the steering wheel.) But come Saturday, longtime Lawrence event promoter Brett Mosiman said, area residents will experience a true taco festival.
