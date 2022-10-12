Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
LJWORLD
Letter to the editor: Look at root cause on utilities
The Lawrence City Commission continues to review options to expand utility assistance programs. They have failed to look at the root cause. Rates are too high for all of us. One proposal would add a new city position to administer an expanding internal program. This proposal would add more cost to those households that are not subsidized by assistance programs.
LJWORLD
City of Lawrence to host ribbon cutting for newest complete segment of Lawrence Loop
The City of Lawrence is set to host a ribbon cutting for the newest complete segment of the Lawrence Loop next weekend. The new segment runs from Peterson Road Park to Michigan Street. The ribbon cutting is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, beginning at the park, 2250 Peterson Road.
LJWORLD
Letter to the editor: Poor planning
I have lived in Lawrence for most of the past 33 years since I started at KU, so I’m used to the seemingly boneheaded road construction decisions made every year (like always waiting until late summer to start major construction, so it just starts getting messy right before the students come back in August).
kcur.org
Johnson County, Kansas, Board of Commissioners chair candidates: Mike Kelly and Charlotte O'Hara
Roeland Park Mayor Mike Kelly and Johnson County Commissioner Charlotte O'Hara are campaigning to fill the chair being vacated by the retiring Ed Eilert. They both appeared on Up to Date to discuss topics such as Eilert's job performance; Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden's investigation of the county's 2020 election; property taxes; the Panasonic plant coming to De Soto; solar energy; and climate change.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LJWORLD
Douglas County leaders to consider Plan 2040 amendment that could pave way for substantial development near Rock Chalk Park
Douglas County leaders are set to consider an amendment to Plan 2040 that could lead to substantial residential development between Kansas Highway 10 and East 902 Road just west of Lawrence. Plan 2040 is the long-term plan of the county and City of Lawrence that guides growth and land use.
LJWORLD
Lawrence mayor asks disruptive commenter, County Commission candidate to leave meeting under new public comment policy
A frequently disruptive public commenter who is running for Douglas County Commission was asked to leave the Lawrence City Commission’s meeting on Tuesday under the governing body’s new public comment rules. Mayor Courtney Shipley asked Justin Spiehs, a Republican candidate for the Douglas County Commission, to keep his...
KMBC.com
Shawnee City Council passes agenda item declaring its support of a transgender sports ban
SHAWNEE, Kan. — On Monday night, the city council of Shawnee voted and passed 7-1 its Fairness in Girls Sports agenda item. There was a large crowd at the council meeting, and roughly 18 people spoke about the Fairness in Girls Sports item. 15 of them were against it, while only three people were proponents for it.
LJWORLD
Public invited to provide input on Prairie Park Nature Center via survey
The Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department has opened a survey online so the public can provide input on the sustainability of Prairie Park Nature Center. The survey was given to those who attended a community conversation over the weekend at Prairie Park Nature Center, 2730 Harper St. The department is now providing the survey online as well. To take the survey, visit lawrenceks.org/lprd/survey1/. Paper copies of the survey are also available at all Parks and Rec facilities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTTS
K.C. Chamber Against Amendment 4 On November Ballot
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City business group has come out against a proposed state constitutional amendment that would require the city to spend a larger percentage of its general revenue on the police department. The Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce issued a statement Wednesday that...
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park developer wants to build new subdivision near 167th and Quivira
A new single-family subdivision planned by Overland Park-based Mills Farm Development may soon be on its way to south Overland Park. Driving the news: A rezoning request to convert the northeast and southeast corner of 167th Street and Quivira Road into a new subdivision was unanimously approved by the Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday.
WIBW
Keep Kansas Free coalition travels to inform Kansan voters
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Keep Kansas Free coalition held four press conferences, one in each congressional district, informing voters about their main objectives for the upcoming general election. The bi-partisan group is comprised co-chairs, former Topeka mayor and democrat Joan Wagnon and former Kansas Insurance Commissioner and...
Shawnee brewery awarded city loan to aid expansion
Servaes Brewing Company is getting ready to expand and were awarded with a $100,000 loan by the city of Shawnee, Kansas, to help.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMBC.com
Kansas City retirees talk about Social Security cost-of-living increase
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Seniors on Social Security will get a cost-of-living increase in January because of inflation. The bump in their checks will be more than $100. Social Security is a key topic of conversation among seniors. "The expensive things that I'm seeing now of course in the...
Clay County plans to develop multi-billion dollar project near I-435, Route 152
The Clay County Economic Development Council has big plans in the works. The county, which holds nearly 250,000 people, could be seeing its landscape reimagined on the way south from the airport.
LJWORLD
With building sale on the horizon, century-old Reuter Organ Company planning to scale back operations
Reuter Organ Company is planning to scale back operations with the impending sale of its 78,000-square-foot corporate facility in northwest Lawrence, the company’s president and CEO Albert Neutel Jr. announced in a press release Wednesday morning. The building, at 1220 Timberedge Road, is being sold to Harvesters, a Kansas...
Parents at odds with Kansas school district over pandemic-era enrollment fees
TOPEKA — Parents in the Auburn-Washburn school district south of Topeka say they have been unfairly served debt collection letters after confusion over billing during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the 2021-2022 school year, schools operated with a different financial assistance process. Normally, students qualify for financial assistance through the free and reduced lunch program. With […] The post Parents at odds with Kansas school district over pandemic-era enrollment fees appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KCTV 5
Kansas City man urges buyers beware when considering long-term care insurance
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Francis and Dorothy Schmidt are planners. The couple has been married for nearly 60 years and carefully planned for their future. Years ago, he bought a long-term care insurance policy to protect them in case either of them ever needed to move into a facility. Francis faithfully paid the premium for 26 years.
SpaceX Dragon visible north of Kansas City on Friday
Before landing, the SpaceX Dragon Freedom will be visible in parts of NE Kansas and NW Missouri starting at about 2:45 p.m. central.
QuikTrip could soon operate urgent care centers in Kansas City
QuikTrip, known across the Midwest for its convenience store locations, may soon add urgent care centers to its list of offerings.
LJWORLD
Longtime promoter bringing Taco Fest to Lawrence this weekend; former Bottleneck owner says he’s restarting event, concert business
With all the new Lawrence taco restaurants that have opened in recent years, it may feel that way. (I’ve even learned how to drive and eat a taco without getting my head caught in the steering wheel.) But come Saturday, longtime Lawrence event promoter Brett Mosiman said, area residents will experience a true taco festival.
Comments / 0