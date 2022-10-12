The Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department has opened a survey online so the public can provide input on the sustainability of Prairie Park Nature Center. The survey was given to those who attended a community conversation over the weekend at Prairie Park Nature Center, 2730 Harper St. The department is now providing the survey online as well. To take the survey, visit lawrenceks.org/lprd/survey1/. Paper copies of the survey are also available at all Parks and Rec facilities.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO