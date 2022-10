KANSAS CITY, Mo. – On Monday, Kansas City Chiefs tight end had a historic night as he found the endzone four times against the Las Vegas Raiders in a 30-29 win. But not only did Kelce tie the record for most touchdown catches in a game in franchise history with Frank Jackson and Jamaal Charles; or become the fourth tight end to catch at least 4 touchdowns in a game; he also tied a record set by “Al Bundy” in 1966.

