Keith Urban put family ahead of him filming next season of ‘The Voice’
Keith Urban says he put his family’s needs ahead of him filming the next season of ‘The Voice’. The country music singer, 54, has opted to tour Australia instead of joining the panel of the latest series of the talent show so he and his actress wife Nicole Kidman, 55, can enjoy taking their children to visit their grandparents and other relatives Down Under this Christmas.
Eva Mendes denies she retired from acting
Eva Mendes is denying she has quit acting. Despite her last role being seven-and-a-half years ago, the mother-of-two took to Instagram on Friday (07.10.22) to say she never retired from Hollywood. The mum-of-two, who has been with 41-year-old Ryan Gosling – the father of her daughters Esmerelda, eight, and six-year-old...
Kim Kardashian's true crime podcast is No1 on Spotify
Kim Kardashian's new podcast has shot to number one on Spotify. The reality star and trainee lawyer's 'Kim Kardashian’s The System: The Case of Kevin Keith' launched on October 3 with two episodes, and it's proved so popular, it's overtaken the likes of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's 'Archetypes' and 'The Joe Rogan Experience'.
Justin Bieber 'thinks Kanye West crossed a line'
Justin Bieber thinks Kanye West "crossed a line" with his recent comments about his wife Hailey. The 28-year-old pop star is said to be angry with Kanye, 45, after he recently spoke out against the 23-year-old model. A source said: "Justin is very protective over Hailey. He is upset by...
'I'm not an accomplished flirter': Dawn French dreaded dating again after divorce
Dawn French was "terrified" of dating again after her divorce from Sir Lenny Henry. The 'Vicar of Dibley' star tied the knot with therapist and charity co-founder Mark Bignell in 2013, but she has admitted she dreaded looking for love after her 25-year marriage to fellow comedian Lenny, 64, ended in 2010, because she's not very good at flirting.
Lance Bass: Fatherhood goes by too quickly
Lance Bass says fatherhood goes by "too quickly." The 43-year-old pop star welcomed twins Alexander and Violet with husband Michael Turchin via a surrogate in October 2021 but "cannot believe" that he has been a dad for a whole year already as he reflected on his children's milestones. He said:...
Burnt-out Suzanne Shaw thought she was having a stroke
Suzanne Shaw thought she was having a stroke - but was actually suffering from burnout. The former Hear'Say star-turned health guru quit drinking, switched to a plant-based diet and took up meditation to improve her mental wellbeing after years of being on anti-depressants, and she has opened up about how a health scare earlier this year led her to take one day a week off from work to stop herself from suffering a breakdown.
Sharon Osbourne demands refund for $900k she donated to ‘Black Lives Matter’
Sharon Osbourne is demanding a refund for the $900,000 she donated to ‘Black Lives Matter’. The TV personality, 69, made the statement while defending rapper Kanye West, 45, for including ‘White Lives Matter’ tops in his Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday. (04.10.22) She told TMZ...
Khloe Kardashian had a tumor removed from her face
Khloe Kardashian had a tumor removed from her face after suffering a cancer scare. The 38-year-old star has revealed to her social media followers that she's undergone an operation to have a small bump removed from her cheek. Khloe wrote on her Instagram Story: "I have seen numerous stories going...
Kayne West attacks Mark Zuckerberg after Instagram use restricted following Jewish slur against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs
Kayne West is attacking Mark Zuckerberg after his Instagram use was restricted after the rapper said Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was controlled by Jewish people. The accusation against Diddy, 52, emerged on Friday (08.10.22) after the singer, pleaded with Kanye to stop promoting the T-shirts emblazoned with ‘White Lives Matter’, which he first displayed at his YZY Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday. (04.10.22)
Victoria Beckham removed tattoo of husband David Beckham’s initials as it wasn’t ‘delicate‘
Victoria Beckham says she removed her tattoo of husband David Beckham’s initials as it wasn’t “delicate”. The former Spice Girl, 48, sparked a raft of rumours about why she had it removed when fans noticed the wrist inking was missing, but she denied it was a sign she was leaving her ex-footballer partner.
Dwayne Johnson didn't want padded Black Adam costume
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson wasn't happy to find his 'Black Adam' costume had padding. The former wrestler plays the titular character in the upcoming DC Comics movie and producer Beau Flynn recalled receiving an unimpressed phone call from the actor who was keen to show off his own physique in the film.
Kevin Spacey 'laid on a bed' with teenage John Barrowman
Kevin Spacey flirted with a 19-year-old John Barrowman and "lay on a bed with him", a court has heard. The former 'House of Cards' star is being sued by the 'Torchwood' actor's old schoolmate, Anthony Rapp, who has accused the disgraced actor of assaulting him at a party in 1986 when he was just 14 years old and Spacey was more than a decade older, and as their legal battle continued in Manhattan on Tuesday (11.10.22), the judge was told the trio met in the 1980s.
Viola Davis feared she was 'too black' to succeed in the arts
Viola Davis feared she was "too big" and "too black" to find success in the arts. The 57-year-old actress is one of the biggest stars in the movie industry - but Viola still remembers doubting herself during her time at The Juilliard School, a performing arts conservatory in New York City.
Taylor Swift: ‘I’ve secretly based genres of my songs on the type of pen I’m using’
Taylor Swift has secretly based the genres of her songs on what type of pen she is using to write. The singer, 32, says she thinks it’s “dorky” she has three different types of tune that have been written using a quill, fountain or glitter gel pen.
Elon Musk: ‘I’ve played fool on Twitter’
Elon Musk says he has played “the fool” and landed himself in “all sorts of trouble” on Twitter. He added his epic on-off £40 billion bid to buy the platform may prove he is a “masochist” but said he is driven to create a “trusted” and “transparent” ideas and news-exchange forum to avoid the further rise of the likes of Donald Trump’s Truth platform, which he described a “right-wing echo chamber”.
TJ Miller won't work with 'mean' Ryan Reynolds again
T.J. Miller has vowed never to work with "horrifically mean" Ryan Reynolds again. The 41-year-old actor portrayed bartender Weasel, a friend to the titular character in both 'Deadpool' movies but he admitted an interaction with the film's lead left him convinced the Canadian star "hates" him and he's got no desire to share the screen with him again in future.
Josh Gad hails Hollywood 'legend' Dame Angela Lansbury
Josh Gad has paid a glowing tribute to Dame Angela Lansbury. The legendary actress died at her home in Los Angeles on Tuesday (10.11.22), aged 96, and Josh has taken to social media to heap praise on the Hollywood star. Alongside a photograph of them together, he wrote on Twitter:...
Joseph Baena has become 'leaner' since joining Dancing with the Stars
Joseph Baena has been "getting a little leaner" since joining 'Dancing with the Stars'. The 25-year-old model - who is the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger - admits that his body has been "changing" over recent weeks. Joseph - who has been partnered with Daniella Karagach on the TV show -...
The Beatles Release New “Taxman” Video to Promote the “Revolver” Reissue
A new video from The Beatles in 2022 is a strange concept to wrap your head around, and yet here we are. It’s not like we haven’t seen similar things since the band broke up, including the release of a video for “Free As a Bird” around the mid-90s release of the Anthology compilation. In that case, though, there was a new video for a new (“new”?) song. What we’re looking at now is a new video for an old song – specifically, “Taxman.”
