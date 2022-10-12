ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keith Urban put family ahead of him filming next season of ‘The Voice’

Keith Urban says he put his family’s needs ahead of him filming the next season of ‘The Voice’. The country music singer, 54, has opted to tour Australia instead of joining the panel of the latest series of the talent show so he and his actress wife Nicole Kidman, 55, can enjoy taking their children to visit their grandparents and other relatives Down Under this Christmas.
Eva Mendes denies she retired from acting

Eva Mendes is denying she has quit acting. Despite her last role being seven-and-a-half years ago, the mother-of-two took to Instagram on Friday (07.10.22) to say she never retired from Hollywood. The mum-of-two, who has been with 41-year-old Ryan Gosling – the father of her daughters Esmerelda, eight, and six-year-old...
Kim Kardashian's true crime podcast is No1 on Spotify

Kim Kardashian's new podcast has shot to number one on Spotify. The reality star and trainee lawyer's 'Kim Kardashian’s The System: The Case of Kevin Keith' launched on October 3 with two episodes, and it's proved so popular, it's overtaken the likes of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's 'Archetypes' and 'The Joe Rogan Experience'.
Justin Bieber 'thinks Kanye West crossed a line'

Justin Bieber thinks Kanye West "crossed a line" with his recent comments about his wife Hailey. The 28-year-old pop star is said to be angry with Kanye, 45, after he recently spoke out against the 23-year-old model. A source said: "Justin is very protective over Hailey. He is upset by...
Lance Bass: Fatherhood goes by too quickly

Lance Bass says fatherhood goes by "too quickly." The 43-year-old pop star welcomed twins Alexander and Violet with husband Michael Turchin via a surrogate in October 2021 but "cannot believe" that he has been a dad for a whole year already as he reflected on his children's milestones. He said:...
Burnt-out Suzanne Shaw thought she was having a stroke

Suzanne Shaw thought she was having a stroke - but was actually suffering from burnout. The former Hear'Say star-turned health guru quit drinking, switched to a plant-based diet and took up meditation to improve her mental wellbeing after years of being on anti-depressants, and she has opened up about how a health scare earlier this year led her to take one day a week off from work to stop herself from suffering a breakdown.
Khloe Kardashian had a tumor removed from her face

Khloe Kardashian had a tumor removed from her face after suffering a cancer scare. The 38-year-old star has revealed to her social media followers that she's undergone an operation to have a small bump removed from her cheek. Khloe wrote on her Instagram Story: "I have seen numerous stories going...
Kayne West attacks Mark Zuckerberg after Instagram use restricted following Jewish slur against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Kayne West is attacking Mark Zuckerberg after his Instagram use was restricted after the rapper said Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was controlled by Jewish people. The accusation against Diddy, 52, emerged on Friday (08.10.22) after the singer, pleaded with Kanye to stop promoting the T-shirts emblazoned with ‘White Lives Matter’, which he first displayed at his YZY Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday. (04.10.22)
Dwayne Johnson didn't want padded Black Adam costume

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson wasn't happy to find his 'Black Adam' costume had padding. The former wrestler plays the titular character in the upcoming DC Comics movie and producer Beau Flynn recalled receiving an unimpressed phone call from the actor who was keen to show off his own physique in the film.
Kevin Spacey 'laid on a bed' with teenage John Barrowman

Kevin Spacey flirted with a 19-year-old John Barrowman and "lay on a bed with him", a court has heard. The former 'House of Cards' star is being sued by the 'Torchwood' actor's old schoolmate, Anthony Rapp, who has accused the disgraced actor of assaulting him at a party in 1986 when he was just 14 years old and Spacey was more than a decade older, and as their legal battle continued in Manhattan on Tuesday (11.10.22), the judge was told the trio met in the 1980s.
Elon Musk: ‘I’ve played fool on Twitter’

Elon Musk says he has played “the fool” and landed himself in “all sorts of trouble” on Twitter. He added his epic on-off £40 billion bid to buy the platform may prove he is a “masochist” but said he is driven to create a “trusted” and “transparent” ideas and news-exchange forum to avoid the further rise of the likes of Donald Trump’s Truth platform, which he described a “right-wing echo chamber”.
TJ Miller won't work with 'mean' Ryan Reynolds again

T.J. Miller has vowed never to work with "horrifically mean" Ryan Reynolds again. The 41-year-old actor portrayed bartender Weasel, a friend to the titular character in both 'Deadpool' movies but he admitted an interaction with the film's lead left him convinced the Canadian star "hates" him and he's got no desire to share the screen with him again in future.
The Beatles Release New “Taxman” Video to Promote the “Revolver” Reissue

A new video from The Beatles in 2022 is a strange concept to wrap your head around, and yet here we are. It’s not like we haven’t seen similar things since the band broke up, including the release of a video for “Free As a Bird” around the mid-90s release of the Anthology compilation. In that case, though, there was a new video for a new (“new”?) song. What we’re looking at now is a new video for an old song – specifically, “Taxman.”
