Keith Urban put family ahead of him filming next season of ‘The Voice’
Keith Urban says he put his family’s needs ahead of him filming the next season of ‘The Voice’. The country music singer, 54, has opted to tour Australia instead of joining the panel of the latest series of the talent show so he and his actress wife Nicole Kidman, 55, can enjoy taking their children to visit their grandparents and other relatives Down Under this Christmas.
Eva Mendes denies she retired from acting
Eva Mendes is denying she has quit acting. Despite her last role being seven-and-a-half years ago, the mother-of-two took to Instagram on Friday (07.10.22) to say she never retired from Hollywood. The mum-of-two, who has been with 41-year-old Ryan Gosling – the father of her daughters Esmerelda, eight, and six-year-old...
The Crown actor Andrew Lee Potts and his 1990s girlband singer wife Mariama Goodman ‘have ended eight-year marriage’
The Crown’s Andrew Lee Potts and his 1990s girlband singer wife Mariama Goodman are said to have ended their eight-year marriage. It comes after Andrew, 42, confirmed he is in a serious relationship with an actress named Katie Sheridan, 35, who he has gone public with on social media and calls “my lady”.
Justin Bieber 'thinks Kanye West crossed a line'
Justin Bieber thinks Kanye West "crossed a line" with his recent comments about his wife Hailey. The 28-year-old pop star is said to be angry with Kanye, 45, after he recently spoke out against the 23-year-old model. A source said: "Justin is very protective over Hailey. He is upset by...
Jimmy Kimmel's son is 'doing great' after undergoing heart surgery
Jimmy Kimmel's son is "doing great" after undergoing heart surgery. The 54-year-old talk show host is father to Katie, 31, Kevin, 29, Jane, eight, and five-year-old William from various relationships and joked that his youngest is a "little screwy" but is doing well as he prepares to undergo a third round of open heart surgery.
Viola Davis feared she was 'too black' to succeed in the arts
Viola Davis feared she was "too big" and "too black" to find success in the arts. The 57-year-old actress is one of the biggest stars in the movie industry - but Viola still remembers doubting herself during her time at The Juilliard School, a performing arts conservatory in New York City.
'He still feels so near and present': Kelly Rizzo marks 9 months since Bob Saget's death
Kelly Rizzo admits there's a "palpable hole" where her late husband Bob Saget used to be. The 'Full House' star was found dead in a hotel room back in January at the age of 65, after accidently hitting his head, and his widow has shared a moving post nine months on about how her "pain and grief ebbs and flows".
Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin’s divorce officially dismissed
Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin’s divorce has officially been dismissed. It came as the couple were seen walking in Manhattan after saving their 25-year marriage amid rumours they had fought over Sylvester’s beloved dog. A Florida judge rejected divorce proceedings between ‘Rocky’ actor Sylvester, 76, and...
Amelia Hamlin shaves eyebrows off
Amelia Hamlin has shaved her eyebrows off. The 21-year-old model - who is the daughter of 'Clash of the Titans' actor Harry Hamlin and 'Real Housewives' star Lisa Rinna - was preparing for an interview with Interview magazine and took to social media to unveil her new look to her 74k followers.
‘Walker Independence’ Premiere: Katherine McNamara on the Skeletons in Abby’s Closet
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the series premiere of Walker Independence.]. Abigail Walker has arrived in Walker Independence. The series premiere of the Walker Western prequel debuted Thursday, October 6 on The CW, starring Katherine McNamara (Arrow), Matt Barr (Walker, once again playing Hoyt Rawlins, just a couple hundred years older), Justin Johnson Cortez, Katie Findlay, Lawrence Kao, Philemon Chambers, and more. The cast had previously told TV Insider that their show was “not your mama’s Western,” and the pilot certainly proved as much.
Lance Bass: Fatherhood goes by too quickly
Lance Bass says fatherhood goes by "too quickly." The 43-year-old pop star welcomed twins Alexander and Violet with husband Michael Turchin via a surrogate in October 2021 but "cannot believe" that he has been a dad for a whole year already as he reflected on his children's milestones. He said:...
Victoria Beckham removed tattoo of husband David Beckham’s initials as it wasn’t ‘delicate‘
Victoria Beckham says she removed her tattoo of husband David Beckham’s initials as it wasn’t “delicate”. The former Spice Girl, 48, sparked a raft of rumours about why she had it removed when fans noticed the wrist inking was missing, but she denied it was a sign she was leaving her ex-footballer partner.
Kevin Spacey 'laid on a bed' with teenage John Barrowman
Kevin Spacey flirted with a 19-year-old John Barrowman and "lay on a bed with him", a court has heard. The former 'House of Cards' star is being sued by the 'Torchwood' actor's old schoolmate, Anthony Rapp, who has accused the disgraced actor of assaulting him at a party in 1986 when he was just 14 years old and Spacey was more than a decade older, and as their legal battle continued in Manhattan on Tuesday (11.10.22), the judge was told the trio met in the 1980s.
Brad Pitt created art while stricken with ‘misery’ in wake of Angelina Jolie split
Brad Pitt created art while stricken with “misery” in the wake of his split from Angelina Jolie. The ‘Bullet Train’ actor, 58, said he turned to two friends – singer Nick Cave and British artist Thomas Houseago – when he was newly single as they had all suffered personal battles.
Lena Headey 'marries Marc Menchaca in Italy'
Lena Headey has reportedly married Marc Menchaca at a romantic ceremony in Italy. The 49-year-old 'Game of Thrones' actress is said to have tied the knot with 'Ozark' star Marc in the southern region of Puglia on October 6 in front of friends and family including Lena's former co-star Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas and pop veteran Rick Astley, who was seen posing for pictures with other guests in pictures which have been circulating online.
Khloe Kardashian had a tumor removed from her face
Khloe Kardashian had a tumor removed from her face after suffering a cancer scare. The 38-year-old star has revealed to her social media followers that she's undergone an operation to have a small bump removed from her cheek. Khloe wrote on her Instagram Story: "I have seen numerous stories going...
Dwayne Johnson didn't want padded Black Adam costume
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson wasn't happy to find his 'Black Adam' costume had padding. The former wrestler plays the titular character in the upcoming DC Comics movie and producer Beau Flynn recalled receiving an unimpressed phone call from the actor who was keen to show off his own physique in the film.
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 19 Premiere Shepherds in New Interns (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains major spoilers for the Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 premiere, “Everything Has Changed.”]. For only the second time in its entire history, Grey’s Anatomy started a season with a class of interns as series-regular characters. And seeing those interns hanging in the Grey Sloan tunnels — lounging on discarded gurneys, snacking on junk food, and trash-talking with each other — gave us a glimpse of the M.A.G.I.C. of the ABC show’s original intern class. “Everything Has Changed” in October 6’s Season 19 premiere, as the Taylor Swift-inspired episode title attests, and we’d venture to say it has changed for the better.
‘Law & Order: SVU’: Rollins Is Still Struggling to Fight Her Monsters (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 3 “Mirror Effect.”]. After Detective Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) was shot in the Law & Order premiere crossover and then spoke with Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) in the following SVU episode about realizing what she had to lose — her daughters and ADA Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino) — before seeming to still be bothered by her injury, we’re a bit worried. After all, we know that Giddish is leaving at some point this season, so now it’s just a question of whether this is all leading up to how Rollins will say goodbye to the squad or if there’s a twist coming.
‘Let the Right One In’ Team Talks Movie Changes & Child Vampires at NYCC (VIDEO)
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the series premiere of Let the Right One In.]. The novel Let the Right One In has gotten two adaptations, the 2008 Swedish film being the most popular. At the core of each story is a vampire, turned around 10-12 years old, who befriends a bullied, lonely boy. The story’s other key relationship is between the vampire and her caretaker, an adult man posing as her father who helps keep her fed (to tell you how would spoil the narrative for new viewers).
