Injured hiker finds help after spending night in wilderness with broken leg

An injured hiker managed to flag down help after spending one night in the wilderness with a broken leg, the San Juan County Office of Emergency Management said Tuesday.

The hiker — only identified as a woman in her 20s from the Aztec, New Mexico, area — went on a day hike on the Colorado Trail in the Deer Park area. She left the trail and headed south along the bank of the Animas River when she fell and broke her leg, according to the OEM.

Monday morning, after spending one night injured in the wilderness, the hiker managed to get herself to a visual spot along the riverbank and flagged down the Durango Silverton Narrow Gauge Train (DSNGRR), the OEM said.

A train passenger noticed the injured hiker and alerted train staff, who called authorities.

Two members of the train staff are La Plata County medics. They crossed the river and stayed with the hiker until the Silverton Medical Rescue team could arrive, according to the OEM.

Using a small diesel train, the DSNGRR transported the rescue team to the area. The team then packaged and roped the hiker across the river. A helicopter landed in Deer Park and flew the hiker to Montrose Hospital.

Editor's note: The San Juan County Office of Emergency Management reported Tuesday that the hiker had spent two years in the wilderness. On Wednesday, the OEM issued a correction, stating the hiker spent one night in the wilderness. This story has been corrected.