ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aztec, NM

Injured hiker finds help after spending night in wilderness with broken leg

By Sydney Isenberg
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sVJmo_0iVLejsG00

An injured hiker managed to flag down help after spending one night in the wilderness with a broken leg, the San Juan County Office of Emergency Management said Tuesday.

The hiker — only identified as a woman in her 20s from the Aztec, New Mexico, area — went on a day hike on the Colorado Trail in the Deer Park area. She left the trail and headed south along the bank of the Animas River when she fell and broke her leg, according to the OEM.

Monday morning, after spending one night injured in the wilderness, the hiker managed to get herself to a visual spot along the riverbank and flagged down the Durango Silverton Narrow Gauge Train (DSNGRR), the OEM said.

A train passenger noticed the injured hiker and alerted train staff, who called authorities.

Two members of the train staff are La Plata County medics. They crossed the river and stayed with the hiker until the Silverton Medical Rescue team could arrive, according to the OEM.

Using a small diesel train, the DSNGRR transported the rescue team to the area. The team then packaged and roped the hiker across the river. A helicopter landed in Deer Park and flew the hiker to Montrose Hospital.

Editor's note: The San Juan County Office of Emergency Management reported Tuesday that the hiker had spent two years in the wilderness. On Wednesday, the OEM issued a correction, stating the hiker spent one night in the wilderness. This story has been corrected.

Comments / 1

Related
KXRM

Missing New Mexico hiker spotted by a passenger on tourist train

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – An injured hiker missing in the cold mountains for more than a day was rescued in an unusual way. She was spotted by a passenger on a very popular tourist train. The New Mexico woman was found near the tracks of the Durango-Silverton Narrow Guage Railway.  “She (passenger) reported to him (conductor) that […]
AZTEC, NM
CBS News

Search nears two weeks for trail runner missing near Durango

A group of searchers made up of mostly volunteers is spending Saturday looking for 29-year-old David Lunde in the La Plata County backcountry. If they don't find him, official search operations will be called off Sunday, an official told CBS4. Saturday is the 13th day of looking for Lunde. Lunde...
DURANGO, CO
Durango Local News

La Plata Month’s Supply of Homes Doubled

With a cooling of the air comes a cooling of the real estate market, but that’s not all bad as we’ll discuss more in depth in this episode. Interest rates reached the highest they've been in 20 years and the month’s supply of homes has more than doubled. This story is sponsored by Alpenglow Properties LLC and the Local News Network
LA PLATA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Our first snow of the season could be on the way

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A storm system passing just south of us will pass by with no significant affect on our area. Now our attention turns to the potential for our first snow of the season next Sunday and Sunday night. Snow Possible Next Weekend. Our first snow of...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Changes ahead for the southern portion of the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today has continued how the past few days have been, with clear skies and temperatures hovering in the mid-70s here in the Grand Valley. Other locations like Delta and Montrose also had temperatures in the lower to mid-70s. While we have had clear skies across the Western Slope, this has been the case across the state. The reasoning is due to a high-pressure system hovering over the state.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
durangotelegraph.com

Don't call it a comeback

Who doesn’t love a great comeback story? Just when you think the champ might truly be down and out, they somehow pull themselves up and come back swinging – grinding to land every punch and eventually coming out with arms raised. So heartwarming, but in reality so rare, making the victory in the end that much sweeter.
DURANGO, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy