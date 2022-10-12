ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Junior League of Lafayette supports local nonprofits at annual grant ceremony

KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36r2cc_0iVLeXEQ00

Local non-profits now have additional funding for short term projects following tonight's annual Junior League of Lafayette grant award ceremony at the Petroleum Club.

Nearly $30,000 in grants were awarded across 16 local non-profit organizations.

The grants are funded through various Junior League of Lafayette fundraising efforts and community program sponsorships.

Founded in 1957, Junior League of Lafayette is an organization of women whose Mission is to advance women’s leadership for meaningful community impact through volunteer action, collaboration, and training.

"We want to strive for that lasting community impact. So we looked for a lot of initiatives where volunteers can get their hands dirty and get that good hands on training, to be able to help out the nonprofits on whatever their initiative may be."
President of the Junior League of Lafayette, Monica Zuschlag

To learn more about the Junior League of Lafayette, you can visit their website by clicking here .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Lafayette, LA
Society
City
Lafayette, LA
KPEL 96.5

Four-Day School Weeks Could Be Coming To Acadia Parish Schools

A growing trend in parts of the country - including some parishes in Louisiana - is a shift to shortened work weeks. Avoyelles Parish was one of the first in the state to make the shift back in 2019. Their school board voted to eliminate classes on Mondays. Caldwell and Franklin Parishes have adopted the new 4-day model, and others have considered it.
ACADIA PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonprofits#Volunteers#Charity#The Petroleum Club
wbrz.com

New Walk-On's Bistreaux and Bar location coming to Central

CENTRAL - A local favorite Baton Rouge-born restaurant is planning its next location in Central along Sullivan Road. Walk On's Bistreax and Bar has several locations in and around the capital area, with its very first restaurant on the corner of Burbank and Nicholson Drives. In the almost 20 years since the first location was established, the chain has extended along the Gulf coast and into the rest of the southeast U.S..
CENTRAL, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
an17.com

Brown: Living and dying in Louisiana

Eighteen years ago this week, Derrick Todd Lee received the death penalty in Louisiana. He was the state’s most notorious and prolific serial killer. I was there in the courtroom when the verdict was handed down. It was a cool Tuesday evening, and I was leaving a reception for...
LOUISIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

If you are one of those people who could eat pizza every day then this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely amazing food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
LOUISIANA STATE
999ktdy.com

The 10 Rules for Living in New Iberia

New Iberia is known for the Sugarcane Festival, Tabasco on Avery Island, and, of course, the "New Iberia Haircut." But did you know that there were rules to living in the seat of Iberia Parish?. If not—don't worry; they were literally just created today by a New Iberia resident by...
NEW IBERIA, LA
KATC News

KATC News

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy