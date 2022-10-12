BITS & BYTES: Hunt Library events; Run for the Hills race; Music at Trinity; Brien Center 100+; Jonathan Dely concert; Fisher Center LAB Biennial

Read full article on original website
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of ConnecticutTravel MavenBarkhamsted, CT
Oscar Winner Meryl Streep Giving Back With The Silver Mountain Foundation For The ArtsFlorence Carmela PaolaSalisbury, CT
The Best Small Town in Massachusetts for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenStockbridge, MA
theberkshireedge.com
BITS & BYTES: Chesterwood half-price; Truck Day & Pumpkin Fest; Wagon Barn Opens; Faculty Forum; Barbara Becker author talk; Berkshire Libraries Fall Crawl; Chamber Music Performance
Chesterwood offers half-price admission through October 23. Stockbridge — Chesterwood, a site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, announces the continuation of half-price admission to all Berkshire County residents every weekend through October 23. Either Grounds-Only or Guided Tour tickets can be purchased upon arrival at the site...
theberkshireedge.com
Lena H. Ostrander, 91, of Great Barrington
Lena H. Ostrander, 91, of Great Barrington died Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at her home. Lena was born in Richmond on October 10, 1931, daughter to Gelindo and Rose (Pellizzari) Dalmaso. She was educated in local schools. Lena worked at Great Barrington Healthcare for 31 years as a nurse’s aide, at Timberlyn Heights in housekeeping and laundry for 5 years, and at Fairview Hospital for 15 years before retiring in 2013. Lena’s husband, Arthur M. Ostrander, predeceased her. Lena is survived by six sons, John Ostrander, Bill Ostrander and his wife Sonya, Art Ostrander and his wife Holley, Bruce Ostrander, Mark Ostrander and his fiancé Darlene and David Ostrander and his wife Sharon; one brother, Francis Dalmaso and his wife Beverly; one sister, Louise Dean; sister-in-law, Yvonne Dalmaso; and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Arthur M. Ostrander, Lena was predeceased by daughters, Diana Rose and Mary Beth Ostrander; son, James Ostrander; brother, Anthony “Tony” Dalmaso; and sister Mary F. Carpenter.
theberkshireedge.com
BITS & BYTES: Innovation in the Berkshires; Belinda Rathbone talk; Yuji Agematsu talk; Orchard Walk; Harvest Celebration; Misty Blues Concert; October Live Jazz
Innovation in the Berkshires investigates the future of technology. Pittsfield — The 2022 Virtual Lecture Series, “Innovation in the Berkshires,” occurs on Wednesdays, October 12 – November 16 at 5 – 6:30 p.m. This series is presented by OLLI at Berkshire Community College, 1Berkshire, and Berkshire Innovation Center. In this series, leaders in innovative firms in each of these sectors will share insights into their businesses. The stories of today’s innovators will be prefaced by the history of Berkshire-based innovation and the final program will explain the essential elements of a tech economy ecosystem that will nurture growth of these firms and expansion of tech-enabled firms in the Berkshires.
theberkshireedge.com
Farmhouse with magical park-like setting and rock garden waterfall
Spectacular park-like setting. Come view this updated four-bedroom four-bath country farmhouse with newer finishes. Comfortable floor plan with two stone fireplaces. First floor primary bedroom and bath with a walk-in closet. Also, a second bedroom and bath on the first floor. South facing sunroom with lots of natural light with French doors that lead out to your rock garden waterfall. Spacious eat-in kitchen. Lower finished TV media room with walk out to lush gardens. Separate barn to turn into studio or another living space. So much more to enjoy! Including basketball court. Mature vegetable and perennial gardens with water features. Loop-around concrete driveway. Land can be subdivided.
theberkshireedge.com
To The Manor Born: Cassilis Farm in New Marlborough to be converted to affordable housing
Thanks to a fortuitous combination of good timing, generous residents, and federal aid allocated through the town of New Marlborough, Construct Inc. has closed on the twenty-acre Cassilis Farm located at 602-606 Hartsville-New Marlborough Road for roughly a third of the property’s original asking price. If all goes according to plan, the organization hopes to be welcoming local working people to 11 apartments in the 11-thousand-square-foot house and annex by 2025, and, before that, into two stand-alone homes on the property, all with the intention of maintaining the outward appearance of the historic property.
theberkshireedge.com
Dietrich Meyerhofer, 91, of Lenox
Dietrich Meyerhofer, 91, of Lenox died Friday, September 30 at Berkshire Medical Center of old age following an extraordinarily rich life that he shared with his wife Laurel, his grown children, grandchildren, and ever-present animal companions. Born in Zurich, Switzerland on September 19, 1931, the son of Ernst A. and...
theberkshireedge.com
Lois Ann Alpert Weaver, 80, of Lenox
Lois Ann Alpert Weaver of Lenox, wife of Terry Weaver, passed away peacefully on October 12 at the age of 80 after a 20-year courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease. Prior to her passing, Lois managed to gather all of her children this week in Lenox during peak fall foliage season, which was a favorite time of year for her. Lois was born in Utica, N.Y. on October 5, 1942, the daughter of Manuel Alpert and Margaret Bush Alpert. She was raised in the small upstate New York town of Dolgeville. Lois was a cheerleader and salutatorian of her high school class. She attended Rider College in New Jersey and went to work in Boston for three years. She subsequently went to work at the Albany Medical Center Hospital in Albany, N.Y., where she met and eventually married Terry, who was a resident physician in training. They shared a love of children and good food, among other things, and this lasted for all of their life together.
Check Out This Spooky Attraction Right Here in The Berkshires! (PHOTOS)
With Halloween just around the corner, nothing is more fun than attending Halloween attractions, haunted houses, or just Halloween light displays in general. Because once Halloween is over, well... I won't say just yet, but you get the idea. (Wink wink) I'm going to not lie, there's not a whole...
theberkshireedge.com
Larry Spotted Crow Mann given NAACP Indigenous Award
Great Barrington — The NAACP Berkshires awarded its first-ever Indigenous Award to Larry Spotted Crow Mann during the Honoring Native American program on Saturday, October 8 at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center. Mann is the founder and co-director of the Ohketeau Cultural Center in Ashfield. According to its website,...
franklincountynow.com
Petition To Remove Native American Statue On Route 2
(Charlemont, MA) An online petition has picked up over 1,000 signatures to remove “The Big Indian” statue at the Native and Himalayan Views, formerly The Big Indian Shop, on Route 2 in Charlemont. Tomantha Sylvester started the petition and said “Our area (Western and Central Massachusetts) is full...
North America’s Longest Mountain Roller Coaster is in the Massachusetts Berkshires
Weeeee! Put your hands up and have some fall fun whizzing through the Berkshires on 3,780 feet of track. Let's do this. It's called the Thunderbolt Mountain Roller Coaster, and it's incredibly unique, as you're in your own car and can actually control the speed. So, you're free to zoom crazy fast or make it a more leisurely ride as you weave in and out of the forest canopy while feeling that crisp, New England fall air.
This Place In Berkshire County That People Near and Far Come To See Is Closing Soon
One of my family's favorite places to go is the summit of Mount Greylock. Scott, Pablo( the chihuahua), and I went up to visit and have a picnic a few weekends ago. It was a nice warm day when we got there all kinds of people had the same idea we did and were enjoying the wonderful vista views of Massachusetts and beyond.
REPORT: Fear on the Farm at McCray’s in South Hadley emergency plan in place
With McCray's Farm haunted hayrides and walk-throughs, guests have been in for a treat, but what safety protocols keep this event safe?
franklincountynow.com
2-Story House Fire In Hatfield
(Hatfield, MA) Wednesday afternoon just before 4 p.m. a fire broke out from the second floor in a building on North Street in Hatfield. As crews began to fight the fire, it spread to the attic. The heavy fire and high heat caused crews to “withdraw from the building and move to a defensive attack.” Crews were then able to extinguish the fire. The house was vacant and no one was injured. Mutual aid was provided by South Deerfield, Whately, Hadley, Northampton, and Williamsburg Fire Departments.
Berkshire County Residents: A Bear In Your Backyard Equals Trouble
There is no doubt that an encounter with a bear can be a frightening experience, but that seems to be the situation lately throughout the beautiful Berkshires. I can say that my one-on-one back in April was spine tingling and I thank my dear friend Barbara Feldon for indirectly saving my life as I went to our mailbox to see if a parcel that was sent by her arrived. Within a short distance a medium sized black bear came out of nowhere and passed through our radio station entrance, then took a right at our WSBS sign, crossed route 7 and jumped into the other side of the woods. That enough was an experience where standing motionless truly paid off.
New Retail Store and a New Restaurant Are Moving Into the Berkshires
It's always exciting when something new comes into the Berkshires. There happen to be a couple of new spots moving into our region, albeit right next door to each other!. Within The Center at Lenox, a couple of new places will be attracting customers from throughout the Berkshires as the new spots are the first of their kind in the region. A brand new Kohl's is moving into the western spot in the plaza. The exact location is at 489 Pittsfield Rd in Lenox.
Burst water main dismisses Pittsfield middle schoolers
Pittsfield Public Schools administrators were informed of a possible water main break at Reid Middle School at about 7:15 a.m. Friday morning.
franklincountynow.com
Turners Falls Fights Machinery Fire
(Turners Falls, MA) Just before 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon, Turners Falls Fire Department was called to a small machinery fire in a facility off of Turnpike Road in Turners Falls. Crews were able to bring the fire under control by 4:15 and remained on scene to check the facility for potential spaces the fire may have extended into. By 4:45 the scene was cleared. No injuries have yet been reported. Greenfield Fire Department covered the Turners Falls Fire district while they were on scene.
wamc.org
“Compassion, sympathy, respect, less hypocrisy:” unhoused Pittsfielders call on city leaders for action
For months, the question of how to address unhoused community members has dominated local conversation in Pittsfield. At the latest city council meeting, some of those struggling to find permanent housing put faces, names, and experiences to the often anecdotal discussion. Cynthia Taggart said she lives in a city shelter.
Have You Seen Pink Porch Lights in Massachusetts? What Does Pink Mean?
We are now deep into one of my favorite months of the year, October. I love Halloween and have been enjoying driving by some decent Halloween displays throughout the Berkshires. Everything from electric chairs, purple & orange lights, ghouls, ghosts, and even full-blown Ghostbusters displays are just some of the sights I have seen when traveling throughout various towns in Berkshire County.
