Death toll in Turkey coal mine explosion rises to 40, dozens trapped
The death toll due to a coal mine explosion in Turkey has risen to at least 40 workers, officials said on Saturday as efforts are still underway to rescue the dozens who are still trapped.On Friday evening, an explosion occurred at the state-owned TTK Amasra Muessese Mudurlugu mine in the Black Sea coastal province of Bartin where 110 miners worked.Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Saturday that 40 miners were confirmed dead. Eleven of the miners were injured and hospitalised, while 58 others managed to get out of the mine on their own or were rescued unharmed. The status...
