2 People Injured In A Single-Vehicle Crash Near Houghton County (Houghton County, MI)
Authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash that injured two people. The Thursday morning crash happened on US-41 near the Houghton County Airport. The Michigan State Police said all lanes of traffic were open.
abc12.com
Semi crashes into U.P. gas station, killing man pumping gas
L'ANSE, Mich. (AP) — An Upper Peninsula man died after a semitrailer driven by a suspected drunk driver crashed into a gas station, striking the pumps and starting a fire, Michigan State Police said. The 43-year-old man from Baraga was pumping gas in L’Anse around 11 p.m. Thursday when...
wnmufm.org
Semi kills man, starts huge fire at L'Anse gas station
L'ANSE, MI— A Baraga man was killed when a semi hit pumps at a L’Anse gas station Thursday night. Michigan State Police from the Calumet Post responded around 11:10 p.m. to the Holiday gas station. They say a semi-truck and trailer hit the gas pumps and struck a 43-year-old Baraga man who was filling his vehicle with gas. The crash caused an extensive fire at the station and surrounding vehicles.
WLUC
Houghton City Council upholds easement removal for downtown construction project
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton City Council voted four-to-two Tuesday evening to uphold an easement release decision involving the construction of a new building in downtown Houghton. The easement was focused on a sidewalk running along 326 Shelden Ave. to the downtown parking deck. The development company Braveworks owns...
WLUC
Wintry mix of showers this weekend before heavy, blowing snow
NWS Alerts in effect HERE. Heading into the weekend with a flurry of mixed rain and snow. An inch or less of snowfall can be anticipated, though isolated portions of Iron, Ontonagon and Gogebic counties could pick up much as 1-3 inches. After some isolated light mixed precipitation Saturday, rain showers will be likely Sunday. Sunday night and Monday look to be blustery, with mixed precipitation likely areawide. For Sunday night, an inch or less of snow is expected. On Monday, some areas could struggle to get above the freezing mark. Sunday night through Monday, snowfall of 1-3 inches will be possible, though areas could approach a half-foot or more in the Michigamme Highlands and the Keweenaw Peninsula.
Investigation finds abuse, neglect at Upper Peninsula nursing facility
HANCOCK, MI – An investigation by the state found neglect and abuse of patients at Mission Point Nursing and Physical Rehabilitation Center of Hancock in the Upper Peninsula. One patient, identified as #59, developed pressure ulcers from being left in the same position, according to a 106-page report by...
WLUC
Hancock’s Retro Rental and Repair is leveling up with new services
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - A Hancock-based business specializing in all things retro is making plans to expand its services. Since moving to the business in January, Retro Rental and Repair has offered a wide variety of video games, movies, and more for sale. They also provide space to play card...
