Ozark Sports Zone
Camdenton claims Class 4 District 6 title with 8-2 win over Branson
SPRINGFIELD – It’s not that Camdenton’s softball players forgot what it was like to win a district title. None of them had ever experienced it – until Friday afternoon, that is. The top-seeded Lakers secured their first district title since 2018 with an 8-2 victory over...
Ozark Sports Zone
Week 8 Football Picks
The picks are in for Week 8 of the high school football season. See who Mark Spillane (@MarkSpillane_), Jacob Cersosimo (@JacobCersosimo), Chris Neyenhouse (@NeyenhouseTV), Jordan Burton (@thejordanburton) & Chris Parker are picking below. Overall Standings. 1. Chris Neyenhouse (179-30) 2. Mark Spillane (178-31) 3. Chris Parker (173-36) 4. Jacob Cersosimo...
