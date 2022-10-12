ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tooele, UT

KSLTV

Car leaves scene after striking TRAX train, pedestrian

SALT LAKE CITY — Authorities are looking for a driver after a vehicle struck a TRAX train and then hit a pedestrian in Salt Lake City. The incident happened Friday on 500 South and Main Street. Carly Arky with the Utah Transit Authority said the vehicle — described as...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Woman charged with negligent homicide, careless driving in death of 9-year-old boy

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman is facing criminal charges in relation to a crash that killed one 9-year-old boy and critically injured another earlier this year. Shantil Woods Garn was charged in 3rd District Court on Oct. 5 with four crimes in connection with the crash, including negligent homicide, a class A misdemeanor; careless driving, a class C misdemeanor; and infractions for failure to operate within a single lane and speeding according to KSL.com.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
KSLTV

One dead, many displaced after apartment fire in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Utah — One woman was killed in an apartment fire in Centerville on Wednesday evening. The fire started at an apartment complex near 88 West and 50 South around 8 p.m. Firefighters say a woman who was inside the apartment where the blaze began did not make it out alive, although they haven’t publicly identified the victim.
CENTERVILLE, UT
ABC4

Riverton woman charged with negligent homicide in death of 9 y/o

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – After police say she ran over two 9-year-old boys in South Jordan three months ago, leaving one of them dead, a Riverton woman was charged Wednesday.  Shantil Woods Garn, 45, was charged on October 5 with one count of Negligent Homicide, a Class A misdemeanor, one count of Careless Driving, […]
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
KSLTV

Man arrested after another man stabbed in Pioneer Park

UPDATE: A 49-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed a 65-year-old man in Pioneer Park. The investigation began at 12:16 p.m. Wednesday after SLC911 received multiple calls about a man who had been stabbed in the park. When officers responded to the scene, they found a victim with...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Two suspects arrested for burglarizing building under construction, connected to stolen vehicles

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A man and a woman are accused of a string of vehicle thefts in Utah County after deputies witnessed them burglarizing a Vasa Fitness Saturday night. Dana Leigh Conley, 45, and Matthey Allan Rushton, 42, of Salt Lake City, were booked into the Utah County Jail on one count of felony burglary, one count of misdemeanor theft and three felony counts of possession of a stolen vehicle.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Taylorsville man accused of trying to drown roommate in bathtub

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A Taylorsville man who police say tried to drown his roommate in a bathtub has been arrested for investigation of attempted murder. In addition, Johan “Edwin” Aguirre-Soriano, 34, was also booked into the Salt Lake County Jail early Wednesday for investigation of aggravated assault.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ksl.com

Magna man breaking up fight arrested for shooting at fleeing truck, police say

MAGNA — A Magna man who tried to break up a fight near his home was arrested himself after police say he shot at one of the fighting men who was trying to drive away. On Sunday, police say a 59-year-old man near 8800 West and 3100 South walked out of his home and across two streets to "help a person who was being physically assaulted by another." In an attempt to break up the fight, the man "shot up to three rounds at the person who was assaulting the other victim," according to a police booking affidavit.
MAGNA, UT

