FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Families would receive $250 to $350 per child in new proposalJ.R. HeimbignerSalt Lake City, UT
The Autumn Leaves Are Beautiful at City Creek CanyonS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
2022 Snowmobile Show Is Going On In Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Carin Leon Will Be Coming To The Vivint Arena in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Spending Time During Halloween at The Loveland Aquarium Provides Fun for the Whole FamilyS. F. MoriDraper, UT
KSLTV
Car leaves scene after striking TRAX train, pedestrian
SALT LAKE CITY — Authorities are looking for a driver after a vehicle struck a TRAX train and then hit a pedestrian in Salt Lake City. The incident happened Friday on 500 South and Main Street. Carly Arky with the Utah Transit Authority said the vehicle — described as...
TRAX train hits car in downtown SLC, which then hits pedestrian
A pedestrian was hit by a car that crashed into a TRAX train Friday evening in downtown Salt Lake City.
One dead, two airlifted in Tooele crash including teenager
A man is dead and two women were injured after a crash in Tooele Tuesday nigh
Man dies after apparent accident while doing yardwork in Sandy
A Utah man died Friday evening after an apparent accident while working outside, according to Sandy Police.
Gephardt Daily
New details released in shooting over cigarette at Salt Lake City motel
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents reveal new details on the shooting of a man at Salt Lake City’s Wasatch Inn after an argument over a cigarette. The victim, whose name has not been released, is a 38-year-old man who is on...
Utah woman says fake cop tried to pull her over on I-15
A woman was driving on Interstate 15 between Draper and Murray around 2 a.m. early Friday morning when she thought she was getting pulled over.
Salt Lake City Police make six arrests within two hours in ‘proactive policing’
A Salt Lake City Police Department patrol unit made six arrests in just over an hour in the ballpark neighborhood on Wednesday, Oct. 13 as part of an ongoing Revised Crime Control Plan
KSLTV
Woman charged with negligent homicide, careless driving in death of 9-year-old boy
SALT LAKE CITY — A woman is facing criminal charges in relation to a crash that killed one 9-year-old boy and critically injured another earlier this year. Shantil Woods Garn was charged in 3rd District Court on Oct. 5 with four crimes in connection with the crash, including negligent homicide, a class A misdemeanor; careless driving, a class C misdemeanor; and infractions for failure to operate within a single lane and speeding according to KSL.com.
KSLTV
Family searching for pit bull that attacked 81-year-old father in Millcreek
MILLCREEK, Utah — The family of a Millcreek man is desperately searching for a pit bull and its owner after the dog attacked him, sending him to the hospital. “It’s the most terrifying experience I’ve ever had,” Larry Overton said. “It all happened so quickly.”
KSLTV
One dead, many displaced after apartment fire in Centerville
CENTERVILLE, Utah — One woman was killed in an apartment fire in Centerville on Wednesday evening. The fire started at an apartment complex near 88 West and 50 South around 8 p.m. Firefighters say a woman who was inside the apartment where the blaze began did not make it out alive, although they haven’t publicly identified the victim.
KSLTV
Man eating at Salt Lake McDonald’s knocked out in random attack, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police are investigating what detectives believe was a random attack at a fast food restaurant in the Ballpark neighborhood that left one person temporarily unconscious. On Tuesday, Oscar Valdez, 28, walked into McDonald’s, 2064 S. 300 West, went up to a 26-year-old man,...
Riverton woman charged with negligent homicide in death of 9 y/o
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – After police say she ran over two 9-year-old boys in South Jordan three months ago, leaving one of them dead, a Riverton woman was charged Wednesday. Shantil Woods Garn, 45, was charged on October 5 with one count of Negligent Homicide, a Class A misdemeanor, one count of Careless Driving, […]
KSLTV
Man arrested after another man stabbed in Pioneer Park
UPDATE: A 49-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed a 65-year-old man in Pioneer Park. The investigation began at 12:16 p.m. Wednesday after SLC911 received multiple calls about a man who had been stabbed in the park. When officers responded to the scene, they found a victim with...
ksl.com
2 Utah teens charged in crime spree, including intentionally hitting 75-year-old jogger
LINDON — Two teenagers wanted in connection with a string of crimes in the Lindon area are now facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, accusing them of using their car to intentionally hit an elderly man who was out for a morning run. According to court documents obtained by...
KSLTV
Two suspects arrested for burglarizing building under construction, connected to stolen vehicles
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A man and a woman are accused of a string of vehicle thefts in Utah County after deputies witnessed them burglarizing a Vasa Fitness Saturday night. Dana Leigh Conley, 45, and Matthey Allan Rushton, 42, of Salt Lake City, were booked into the Utah County Jail on one count of felony burglary, one count of misdemeanor theft and three felony counts of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Woman dies in Centerville condominium fire
One woman died in a fire that burned through parts of a condominium complex in Centerville on Wednesday.
KSLTV
Taylorsville man accused of trying to drown roommate in bathtub
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A Taylorsville man who police say tried to drown his roommate in a bathtub has been arrested for investigation of attempted murder. In addition, Johan “Edwin” Aguirre-Soriano, 34, was also booked into the Salt Lake County Jail early Wednesday for investigation of aggravated assault.
Missing in Utah: Breakthrough in 40-year-old disappearance
Months after Robby Peay disappeared, the body of an unidentified young man was buried in a grave near Moab.
ksl.com
Magna man breaking up fight arrested for shooting at fleeing truck, police say
MAGNA — A Magna man who tried to break up a fight near his home was arrested himself after police say he shot at one of the fighting men who was trying to drive away. On Sunday, police say a 59-year-old man near 8800 West and 3100 South walked out of his home and across two streets to "help a person who was being physically assaulted by another." In an attempt to break up the fight, the man "shot up to three rounds at the person who was assaulting the other victim," according to a police booking affidavit.
Salt Lake County law enforcement sounds alarm over ‘rainbow fentanyl’
Local authorities sounded the alarm Friday during a press conference warning of the rise of fentanyl on local streets, with one trend being known as “rainbow fentanyl”.
